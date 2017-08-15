Vanadium One Energy Drilling Confirms Mineralized Targets at Mont Sorcier Fe-V-Ti Project



TORONTO, CANADA, August 15th, 2017 - Vanadium One Energy Corp. (the Company) (TSXV:VONE, FRANKFURT:9VR1), is pleased to announce that its Phase 1 drilling program has successfully intersected its intended mineralized targets on the Companys 100% owned Mont Sorcier Fe-V-Ti project near Chibougamau, Quebec. This initial phase of drilling, now complete, consisted of 1,002 meters on what the Company refers to as the South Zone of Mont Sorcier. Logging and splitting of the core is now in progress, in preparation for assaying. It is anticipated that results from assaying should be available for dissemination in the coming weeks. Management is now preparing for Phase 2 at Mont Sorcier which is anticipated to consist of 5,000 metres of diamond drilling.



John Priestner, President/CEO commented: We are pleased, but not surprised, to have this Phase 1 drill program at Mont Sorcier deliver the kinds of mineralized intersections that were anticipated based on historical drilling and geology. Management is now anxious to get vanadium assays and go on with the more extensive Phase 2 of diamond drilling. We continue to anticipate that the highly mineralized material will continue at depth and on strike in all directions. Congratulations to our highly skilled team for their efforts and accomplishments to date.



The Company reports that its initial phase focused on drilling the South Zone. The 7 holes were drilled at 45° on 5 consecutive 100-meter spaced sections. Historically, in the 1960s and 1970s, the same area was drilled over 200-meter spaced sections. The 2017 Phase 1 drilling on the South Zone covered a block 600 meters long on strike East-West, over 150 meters thick in the North-South directions and 100 meters deep vertically. The historical drilling reached a 300-meter vertical depth and about 2 kilometers on strike confirming the existence of an iron-vanadium-titanium formation. The program was successful in accomplishing several goals: (1) confirm some of the historical drilling, and (2) convert part of the mineral resources to comply with NI 43-101. Targets for the Companys planned 5,000 metre Phase 2 drilling program will be firmed up once the pending assays are analyzed. Phase 2 will include diamond drill holes in both the South and North Zones on the Mont Sorcier Fe-V-Ti Project. Vanadium One will continue to build value on a foundation of valid historical workings to save time and money.





Vanadium Ones Mont Sorcier project is strategically situated just 18 kilometers east, by paved highway and well maintained secondary roads, from the regional mining centre of Chibougamau, Quebec. The Fe-V-Ti project is comprised of 57 key mineral claims covering approximately 1,910 Ha (4,797.4 acres).



The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Claude P. Larouche, P.Eng. (OIQ), who is a Qualified Person with respect to the Companys Mont Sorcier Fe-V-Ti Project as defined under National Instrument 43-101.



About Vanadium One Energy Corp.:



Vanadium One Energy is a mineral exploration and development company with its registered offices in downtown Toronto, Canada and its operational office located in Burlington, Ontario, Canada. Our primary focus is to acquire and develop "near-term production" exploration mining projects and existing producers and processors. Vanadium One Energy Corp. is managed by an experienced team of mining professionals with extensive operating and financial experience.



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF VANADIUM ONE ENERGY CORP.



W. John Priestner

President and Chief Executive Officer

info(at)vanadiumone.com



The Vanadium One Energy team invites the public to visit our website for further information about the company at www.vanadiumone.com



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



This news release contains "forward-looking information" including statements with respect to the future exploration performance of the Company. This forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company's filing on SEDAR, which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation, other than as required by law, to update any forward-looking information for any reason. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information.





