Avino Announces Remaining Results from the Extended 22-Hole Exploration Drill Program at the Avino Mine



Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE-MKT:ASM: TSX.V, ASM; Avino or the Company) is pleased to announce the drill results from the remaining eleven holes of the extended 22-hole drill program at the main Avino Mine located on the Avino property, 80 Km northeast of Durango, Mexico. The 22-hole program, comprising approximately 3,374 metres, was extended from the original 18-hole program to fully evaluate the tonnage and the grade of the new area of the Avino Vein System between the San Luis workings and the Elena Tolosa (ET) current production area. The results from the original eighteen hole drill program were released on December 21, 2016 and April 25, 2017 and are available on our website at the following links:

http://www.avino.com/s/news.asp?ReportID=774072 and http://www.avino.com/s/news.asp?ReportID=787740.



The objective of the extended drill program of an additional 22 holes, which commenced in March, 2017, was to fully evaluate the tonnage and the grade of the new area of the Avino Vein System between the San Luis workings and the Elena Tolosa (ET) current production area. This new area is close to surface and accessible from the existing Avino Mine underground workings. The area was identified as a target of interest and may have been overlooked in the past given that on surface and at shallow depths, the Avino Vein system splits into hanging wall and foot wall structures.



The Avino Vein (Epithermal) has been followed along strike for more than 1,300 metres and vertically for more than 600 metres. It strikes north 66° east with an east-west splay, and dips to the south and southeast at 60° to 70°. Steeply dipping, high grade zones within the vein and stock-work zones (See Avino stockwork photos linked here) are frequently found throughout the vein, as well as at its intersections with a number of lateral veins. The new zone is approximately 240 metres of strike length by 130 metres in depth, and an average of 15 metres in thickness. The Avino vein remains open at depth.





There is a longitudinal section map linked to this release which is a close up of the area of drilling between the San Luis and the Elena Tolosa workings, (to view click here) and which will also be available on our website at www.avino.com. The central area workings area is referred to as Elena Tolosa.



We are very pleased with the success of this drill program which began in September, 2016. These remaining results support the continuation of the extensive Avino Vein system, and provide further confidence that should allow us to go underground to develop this area for mining. We are also encouraged by the notable assays that demonstrate that this is a new gold rich area that has been untouched in the past.



Furthermore, we are excited to have commenced drilling on three additional areas of mineralization at the Avino property, where there may be potential to expand the resources.



David Wolfin - President & CEO Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.



Drill intersections are spaced 25 to 30 metres apart in order to increase confidence in grade and continuity for the new mineralized block. This material is included in the inferred category of mineral resources in the most recent resource estimate dated September 26, 2016. Two access levels between San Luis and Elena Tolosa have been channel sampled thus providing more certainty. An evaluation of the zone is being carried out by company engineers and geologists, with the expectation of converting a portion of the inferred resources to the indicated resource category.



The results of the remaining eleven holes are as follows:



Hole Zone IntersectLengthAu Ag Cu

Number ion (m) (g/t (g/t (%)

(m) ) )



ET-17-12Hanging Wall 27.40 - 9.30 0.39 29 0.25

Breccia 36.70

Infill

Including 27.40 - 0.90 0.92694 0.14

28.30



28.30 - 1.25 0.74825 0.15

29.55



31.95 - 1.00 0.40755 0.11

32.95



Avino Vein Footwa51.60 - 22.65 1.48 41 0.20

ll 74.25

Zone



Including 55.20 - 12.35 2.20 64 0.17

67.55



52.55 - 0.65 1.32 9 0.01

53.20



54.0 - 1.20 1.44 11 0.01

55.20



55.20 - 1.00 2.78 12 0.05

56.20



56.20 - 0.75 2.38 32 0.01

56.95



56.95 - 0.70 4.28 15 0.01

57.65



57.65 - 0.95 5.34 127 0.32

58.60



58.60 - 0.60 6.60 54 0.01

59.20



59.20 - 0.80 3.68 115 0.13

60.00



60.00 - 0.30 1.15 353 0.03

60.30



60.30 - 1.00 2.77 104 0.23

61.30



61.30 - 0.80 1.37 57 0.93

62.10



66.00 - 0.75 1.08 26 0.19

66.75



66.75 - 0.80 1.37 57 0.93

67.55



67.80 - 1.00 1.02 38 1.34

68.80



ET-17-13Hanging Wall 22.50 - 7.75 1.44 97 0.43

Infill Breccia 30.25



Including 22.50 - 0.90 0.72 116 1.25

23.4

0

23.40 - 0.75 0.54 290 0.44

24.15



24.15 - 0.75 1.82 28 0.42

24.90



24.90 - 0.65 1.52 70 0.11

25.55



25.55 - 0.70 5.48 101 0.05

26.25



26.25 - 0.65 2.02 42 0.03

26.90



27.75 - 0.35 2.34 152 0.09

27.90



27.90 - 0.60 0.44 273 0.87

28.50

True widths cannot be determined with the information available.



Hole Zone IntersectLengthAu Ag Cu

Number ion (g/t) (g/t(%)

)

(m) (m)

Avino Vein All 33.10 - 21.15 1.34 28 0.85

Zone 54.25



Including 33.10 - 0.50 1.22 37 0.07

33.60



44.70 - 0.90 2.12 13 0.04

45.60



45.60 - 1.10 2.44 21 0.12

46.70



46.70 - 40.80 3.30 28 0.55

7.50



47.50 - 0.45 1.69 80 13.4

47.95



47.95 - 1.00 1.65 43 0.89

48.95



53.75 - 0.50 1.35 61 0.72

54.25



ET-17-14Avino Vein All 22.55 - 534.50 0.34788 0.82

Infill Zone 7.05



Avino Fault 22.55 - 7.75 0.41 232 0.15

Hanging 30.30

Wall



Avino Vein 33.65 - 7.75 0.21 20 0.02

Hanging Wall 41.40

Zone



Avino Vein 44.45 - 5.60 0.21 20 0.02

50.05



Avino Vein 51.30 - 5.75 1.04 97 0.20

Footwall 57.05

Zone



Including 22.80 - 0.40 0.53 170 0.35

23.20



25.70 - 0.50 0.34 104 0.12

26.20



27.45 - 0.70 0.12 96 0.06

28.15



35.85 - 0.70 0.25 128 0.74

36.55



36.55 - 0.90 0.11 78 0.11

37.45



39.35 - 0.55 0.27 199 0.08

39.90



39.90 - 0.70 2.66 1,8440.03

40.60



40.60 - 0.80 0.58 141 0.02

41.40



53.90 - 0.80 2.11 305 0.48

54.70



54.70 - 0.65 5.51 182 0.61

55.35



56.75 - 0.30 1.68 4 0.01

57.05



ET-17-15Hanging Wall 12.25 - 2.45 0.21 231 0.17

Infill Breccia 14.70



Including 12.25 - 11.40 0.27 257 0.15

3.65



13.65 - 1.05 0.12 196 0.19

14.70



Hanging Wall 28.45 - 1.35 0.51 92 0.07

Fault 29.80



Including 29.30 - 0.25 1.91 251 0.14

29.55



Avino Vein 40.30 - 25.40 0.68 47 0.08

65.70



Avino Vein 58.55 - 7.15 1.46 95 0.08

Footwall 65.70



Including 41.50 - 1.05 0.64 113 0.69

42.55



58.55 - 1.15 1.63 63 0.02

59.70



59.70 - 0.25 1.14 402 0.11

59.95



61.35 - 0.90 1.25 15 0.02

62.25



62.25 - 0.70 1.37 126 0.05

62.95



62.95 - 0.75 1.34 108 0.10

63.70



63.70 - 1.60 2.38 111 0.11

65.30



65.30 - 0.40 2.65 275 0.36

65.70

True widths cannot be determined with the information available.



Hole Zone IntersectLengthAu Ag Cu

Number ion (g/t) (g/t(%)

)

(m) (m)



ET-17-16Avino Vein 160.10 - 43.05 0.50 33 0.08

Infill 203.15



Avino Vein 190.00 - 13.15 0.81 53 0.10

Footwall 203.15



Including 171.65 - 0.90 0.21 276 1.0

172.55



172.55 - 0.85 1.37 12 0.01

173.40



173.90 - 0.40 1.13 28 0.01

174.30



185.20 - 0.55 1.25 4 0.01

185.75



190.0 - 0.75 1.69 40 0.05

190.75



192.30 - 0.45 3.73 184 0.04

192.75



192.75 - 0.50 1.11 4 0.01

193.25



193.25 - 0.25 4.73 19 0.08

193.50



197.90 - 0.20 3.29 3 0.02

198.10



198.55 - 0.85 1.14 392 0.07

199.40



200.15 - 0.85 1.33 28 0.03

201.0



202.85 - 0.30 1.61 314 2.34

203.15



ET-17-17Avino FootWall 237.90 - 8.85 0.09 61 0.77

Infill Vein 246.75



Including 240.25 - 6.50 0.10 78 1.02

246.75



240.80 - 0.95 0.11 229 2.19

241.75



ET-17-18Avino Vein 186.75 - 8.45 1.36 7 0.02

Infill 195.20



Including 188.85 - 1.45 1.32 6 0.03

190.30



193.05 - 0.90 8.03 13 0.04

193.65



193.95 - 1.25 1.40 9 0.04

195.20



Avino FootWall 225.60 - 13.25 0.26 28 0.23

Vein 238.85





Including 227.80 - 0.60 3.50 91 1.26

228.40



ET-17-19Avino Hanging 140.65 - 0.65 5.64 26 0.09

Infill Wall 141.30

Vein



Avino Vein 190.15 - 23.40 1.09 167 0.38

213.55



205.15 - 1.10 4.07 223 0.30

206.25



206.25 - 0.35 2.31 502 3.90

206.60



206.60 - 0.90 1.13 109 0.14

207.50



207.50 - 0.90 1.64 80 0.38

208.40



208.40- 0.60 11.191,0820.58

209.00



209.0 - 0.90 4.96 1,0230.93

209.90



209.90 - 1.10 1.54 447 0.51

211.0



211.00 - 0.90 1.71 270 0.58

211.90



211.90 - 0.65 0.50 360 1.34

212.55



ET-17-20Hanging Wall 67.2 - 8.2 0.59 18 0.07

Infill Breccia 75.4

Zone



Including 67.2 - 2.85 0.90 14 0.04

70.05



67.55 - 0.65 1.87 15 0.08

68.20

True widths cannot be determined with the information available.



Hole Zone IntersectLengthAu Ag Cu

Number ion (g/t) (g/t(%)

)

(m) (m)

Avino Vein 174.2 - 40.45 0.56 42 0.19

214.65



Avino Vein 175.2 - 15.1 0.98 53 0.15

Hanging 184.95

Wall



Including 183.2 - 0.95 2.43 98 0.16

184.15



184.15 - 0.8 2.26 89 0.13

184.95



Avino Vein Foot 200.8 - 5.95 0.77 85 0.22

Wall 206.75



Including 203.3 - 0.6 0.49 184 0.66

203.9



205.1 - 0.55 1.33 284 1.00

205.65



ET-17-21Hanging Wall 64.75 - 12.05 0.64 28 0.18

Infill Breccia 76.8



Including 68.4 0.35 0.22 86 1.84

-68.75



74.1 - 1.15 0.18 80 0.06

75.25



75.25 - 0.5 3.01 32 0.04

75.75



75.75 - 1.05 2.54 22 0.07

76.8



Avino Hanging 148.45 - 0.2 0.05 118 3.89

Wall 148.65

Vein



Avino Vein 198.9 - 42.05 0.49 103 0.18

240.95



Including 200.3 - 0.60 0.68 152 0.48

200.9



207.55 - 1.05 4.71 166 0.12

208.6



208.6 - 1.85 1.44 150 0.13

210.45



210.45 - 1.45 2.69 95 0.13

211.9



221.6 - 1.30 0.19 418 0.01

222.9



229.0 - 1.30 0.16 491 0.41

230.3



ET-17-22Avino Hanging 177.15 - 3.15 1.71 10 0.06

Infill Wall 180.30

Vein



Intermediate 202.70 - 19.75 1.41 29 0.08

Avino 222.45

Vein



Including 216.05 - 1.60 4.77 17 0.07

217.65



True widths cannot be determined with the information available.



New Drill Programs Targeting Three Areas of Potential Mineralisation



The company has commenced new drill programs on the Avino property which are targeting three areas of mineralisation.



The first area of drilling is located on surface at the west end of the San Gonzalo mine, and comprises six (6) holes for a total of 1,200 metres of NQ drilling. The second area is situated where the Avino-San Juventino and the Footwall Breccia intersect, and consists of five (5) holes for a total of 1,300 metres.



The third area is located in the historical El Chirumbo mining area, which is located at the east end of the Avino vein, and comprises 10 holes for a total of 2,000 metres of NQ drilling. This area was previously mined between 1930 and 1940 and is characterized by gold rich mineralization in narrow vein (1 metre in width) and the company believes there is potential to extend the mineralisation.



These three areas are all outside of the existing active mining areas and have the potential to extend resources.



Assay Methods



Following detailed geological and geotechnical logging, drill core samples are sawed in half. One half of the core is submitted for assaying and the other half is retained on-site for verification and reference. Samples from diamond drill holes were submitted to the SGS Laboratory facility in Durango, Mexico. The gold is assayed by fire assay with an AA finish. Any samples exceeding 3.0 grams/tonne gold are re-assayed and followed by a gravimetric finish. Multi-element analyses are also completed for each sample by SGS ICP14B methods. Any copper values over 10,000 ppm (1%) are re-assayed using ICP 90Q. Silver is fire assayed with a gravimetric finish for samples assaying over 100 grams/tonne.



Avino uses a series of standard reference materials (SRMs), blank reference materials (blanks), and duplicates as part of their QA/QC program during analysis of assays.



Qualified Person(s)

Avino's projects are under the supervision of Michael OBrien P.Geo., Pr.Sci.Nat., who is an employee of ARANZ Geo Canada and is independent of Avino, as defined by Section 1.5 of NI 43-101., and Jasman Yee P.Eng, Avino Director, who are both qualified persons within the context of National Instrument 43-101. Both have reviewed and approved the technical data in this news release.



About Avino:

Avino is a silver and gold producer with a diversified pipeline of gold, silver and base metals properties in Mexico and Canada employing approximately 500 people. Avino produces from its wholly owned Avino and San Gonzalo Mines near Durango, Mexico, and is currently planning for future production at the Bralorne Gold Mine in British Columbia, Canada. The Companys gold and silver production remains unhedged. The Companys mission and strategy is to create shareholder value through its focus on organic growth at the historic Avino Property near Durango, Mexico, and the strategic acquisition of mineral exploration and mining properties. We are committed to managing all business activities in an environmentally responsible and cost-effective manner, while contributing to the well-being of the communities in which we operate.



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD



David Wolfin

David Wolfin

President & Chief Executive Officer



Safe Harbor Statement - This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (together, the "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including our belief as to the use of proceeds from the Offering and the Companys plans for production for its Avino property and Bralorne Mine property. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and the dates of technical reports, as applicable. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the future circumstances, outcomes or results anticipated in or implied by such forward-looking statements will occur or that plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. While we have based these forward-looking statements on our expectations about future events as at the date that such statements were prepared, the statements are not a guarantee that such future events will occur and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which could cause events or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.



Such factors and assumptions include, among others, our ability to use the proceeds from the Offering as expected, the effects of general economic conditions, the price of gold, silver and copper, changing foreign exchange rates and actions by government authorities, uncertainties associated with legal proceedings and negotiations and misjudgments in the course of preparing forward-looking information. In addition, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Known risk factors include risks associated with project development; the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mining and mineral processing; fluctuations in metal prices; title matters; uncertainties and risks related to carrying on business in foreign countries; environmental liability claims and insurance; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain of our officers, directors or promoters of with certain other projects; the absence of dividends; currency fluctuations; competition; dilution; the volatility of the our common share price and volume; tax consequences to U.S. investors; and other risks and uncertainties. Although we have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We are under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable securities laws.



Cautionary Note to United States Investors - The information contained herein and incorporated by reference herein has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of Canadian securities laws, which differ from the requirements of United States securities laws. In particular, the term "resource" does not equate to the term "reserve". The Securities Exchange Commission's (the "SEC") disclosure standards normally do not permit the inclusion of information concerning "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" or "inferred mineral resources" or other descriptions of the amount of mineralization in mineral deposits that do not constitute "reserves" by SEC standards, unless such information is required to be disclosed by the law of the Company's jurisdiction of incorporation or of a jurisdiction in which its securities are traded. U.S. investors should also understand that "inferred mineral resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. Disclosure of "contained ounces" is permitted disclosure under Canadian regulations; however, the SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute "reserves" by SEC standards as in place tonnage and grade without reference to unit measures.



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





