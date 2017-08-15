Data Virtuality Forms Partnership with Advanced Programs

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO/LEIPZIG/FRANKFURT 15/08/2017: Data Virtuality, a leading provider of data integration solutions and "Gartner Cool Vendor 2016", today announced its partnership with Advanced Programs. The Data Platform solution of Advanced Programs utilizes the functionality of the DataVirtuality Logical Data Warehouse, making it possible to create a single virtual environment for users to access real-time and historical data across databases, files, data warehouses, big data architectures, web services, APIs, and cloud services.



Nick Golovin, founder and CEO of Data Virtuality: With the establishment of our cooperation, Advanced Programs now becomes an important partner for our presence in the Benelux market. Their experience in providing data solutions and consulting services in this strategic region will help our companies strengthen our sales, consulting, and customer support. I am proud of this partnership and look forward to the success we can achieve together.



About Data Virtuality

Data Virtuality GmbH develops and distributes data integration solutions, which enable companies to integrate and connect a variety of data sources and applications. The solution is revolutionizing the technological concept of data virtualization and generates a logical data warehouse consisting of relational and non-relational data sources in just one day. With more than 150 pre-built connectors, Data Virtuality assists companies to instantly process data in analysis, planning or statistics tools or written back to source systems as needed.



About Advanced Programs

For 25 years, Advanced Programs is a partner for organisations in consulting, delivering, implementing and maintaining (24/7) High Performing Platforms. With its business unit Data Platform Services, the company focuses on business critical Data Platforms with deep understanding of the value of data. By combining legacy data with new types of data sources and by applying Big Data technologies, Advanced Programs create new business value. To continue to be a frontrunner in this technological world Advanced Programs has intensified the cooperation with DataVirtuality, next to the existing relationships with IBM and Tableau.





Press Contact

Data Virtuality GmbH

Platz der Einheit 2

60327 Frankfurt am Main



Lore Lodig

Phone: +49 171 1877403

Email: l.lodig(at)datavirtuality.de

