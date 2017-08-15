/ Internet


Another Sales and Operating Result Increase in the First Half-Year 2017

ID: 556505
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(PresseBox) - PresseBox) - NEXUS AG, specialized in hospital software, was able to increase sales by approx. 12 % and its result before taxes and interest (EBIT) by approx. 19 % in the first half-year 2017. As a result, the long-term positive development of sales and earnings of the NEXUS Group could be continued.
Sales increased by approx. 12.2 % from KEUR 51,804 (6M-2016) to KEUR 58,129 in the first half-year 2017. KEUR 52,445 were recorded in the Healthcare Software Division following KEUR 47,742 (6M-2016) (+9.9 %). Sales reached KEUR 5,684 in the Healthcare Service Division following KEUR 4,062 (6M-2016) (+39.9 %).
The Group result for earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) improved by 19.0 % to KEUR 5,887 (6M-2016: KEUR 4,948). The EBITA increased by 15.2 % from KEUR 6,083 (6M-2016 adjusted) to KEUR 7,005. EBITDA reached KEUR 10,846 and consequently increased by 14.5 % (6M-2016: KEUR 9,472). The consolidated surplus amounted to KEUR 4,981 for the first half-year 2017 following KEUR 4,519 and consequently increased by 10.2 %.
The operating cash flow increased by 23.2 %. The cash flow reached KEUR 18,074 in the first six months of 2017 following KEUR 14,672 (6M-2016). Our liquid assets increased correspondingly strongly and reached KEUR 29,263 on 30 June 2017 (30 June 2016: KEUR 27,320). Dividends in the amount of KEUR 2,358 (2016: KEUR 2,202) were paid in 2017.
NEXUS AG has equity capital amounting to KEUR 96,947. This demonstrates that NEXUS AG has a sustainable and healthy balance sheet as well as sufficient capital for further financing of its European growth strategy.
 
 

NEXUS AG is a software vendor specialized in eHealth solutions. NEXUS software helps hospitals, psychiatric and rehabilitation clinics to increase efficiency and safety in treating patients. A total of more than 960 staff members at NEXUS develop solutions for approx. 202,000 users in 21 countries.




Company information / Profile:

NEXUS AG is a software vendor specialized in eHealth solutions. NEXUS software helps hospitals, psychiatric and rehabilitation clinics to increase efficiency and safety in treating patients. A total of more than 960 staff members at NEXUS develop solutions for approx. 202,000 users in 21 countries.

PressRelease by

published by: PresseBox
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 08/15/2017 - 09:35
Language: English
News-ID 556505
Character count: 2030
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: NEXUS AG
Stadt: en


Number of hits: 34

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Internet




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H


I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z