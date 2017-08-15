Another Sales and Operating Result Increase in the First Half-Year 2017

(PresseBox) - PresseBox) - NEXUS AG, specialized in hospital software, was able to increase sales by approx. 12 % and its result before taxes and interest (EBIT) by approx. 19 % in the first half-year 2017. As a result, the long-term positive development of sales and earnings of the NEXUS Group could be continued.

Sales increased by approx. 12.2 % from KEUR 51,804 (6M-2016) to KEUR 58,129 in the first half-year 2017. KEUR 52,445 were recorded in the Healthcare Software Division following KEUR 47,742 (6M-2016) (+9.9 %). Sales reached KEUR 5,684 in the Healthcare Service Division following KEUR 4,062 (6M-2016) (+39.9 %).

The Group result for earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) improved by 19.0 % to KEUR 5,887 (6M-2016: KEUR 4,948). The EBITA increased by 15.2 % from KEUR 6,083 (6M-2016 adjusted) to KEUR 7,005. EBITDA reached KEUR 10,846 and consequently increased by 14.5 % (6M-2016: KEUR 9,472). The consolidated surplus amounted to KEUR 4,981 for the first half-year 2017 following KEUR 4,519 and consequently increased by 10.2 %.

The operating cash flow increased by 23.2 %. The cash flow reached KEUR 18,074 in the first six months of 2017 following KEUR 14,672 (6M-2016). Our liquid assets increased correspondingly strongly and reached KEUR 29,263 on 30 June 2017 (30 June 2016: KEUR 27,320). Dividends in the amount of KEUR 2,358 (2016: KEUR 2,202) were paid in 2017.

NEXUS AG has equity capital amounting to KEUR 96,947. This demonstrates that NEXUS AG has a sustainable and healthy balance sheet as well as sufficient capital for further financing of its European growth strategy.







NEXUS AG is a software vendor specialized in eHealth solutions. NEXUS software helps hospitals, psychiatric and rehabilitation clinics to increase efficiency and safety in treating patients. A total of more than 960 staff members at NEXUS develop solutions for approx. 202,000 users in 21 countries.







Company information / Profile:

NEXUS AG is a software vendor specialized in eHealth solutions. NEXUS software helps hospitals, psychiatric and rehabilitation clinics to increase efficiency and safety in treating patients. A total of more than 960 staff members at NEXUS develop solutions for approx. 202,000 users in 21 countries.





PressRelease by

NEXUS AG

Date: 08/15/2017 - 09:35

Language: English

News-ID 556505

Character count: 2030

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: NEXUS AG

Stadt: en





Number of hits: 34



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease