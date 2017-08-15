Orange Poland Future-proofs BSS with Virtualized Policy and Charging from Openet

Openets virtualized policy and charging solution with pre-packaged use cases provided the foundation that Orange Poland needed to get new services to market fast

DUBLIN, Ireland  15th August, 2017  Openet, a global leader in the supply of digital BSS (business support systems) and Customer Engagement solutions, today announced that Orange Poland has implemented virtualized versions of its Policy Manager and Evolved Charging solutions.



As the leading communications service provider in Poland, Orange offers a wide range of mobile, fixed and content services. With a strategy built on providing best connectivity, convergent services and superior customer experience, Orange Poland needed BSS solutions with the agility to help them meet their strategic goals, now and in the future.



Following an extensive review of the market, Orange Poland awarded Openet the contract to develop and extend its policy and charging functions. Krzysztof Kozlowski, Platforms and Convergent Network Development Director, Orange Poland, said, We need to be able to compete and win in the digital marketplace. This means that we must have the agility to be able to react very quickly and cost-effectively to any new market opportunities. Having policy and charging with pre-packaged use cases gives us the edge we need to best serve our customers today, but also to be able to move quickly to roll out new services in the future.



Paul Saunders, regional VP at Openet, Providing Orange Poland with integrated policy and charging goes beyond providing technology. The use cases that we provide will enable quick wins and new revenue streams with new offers. Were also working with Accenture to help them leverage Openets solutions to deliver additional value to Orange Poland.







