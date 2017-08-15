Get a Slice of the Sicilian Good Life in Catania

By enjoying a farm stay or agriturismo in Sicily you not only immerse yourself in the islands rural way of life  you actually help to sustain its future!

(firmenpresse) - Farm stays  known locally as agriturismo  have become an important part of Italian tourism as visitors get the chance to stay in a room or annex on a working farm in the Italian countryside.



Nowhere is this form of tourism more vital to the traditional way of life than in the many farms offering the authentic stays in Sicily.



These farms offer travellers a unique experience of living in a rural household and meeting the people who live and work the beautiful Sicilian countryside. The income raised by this form of tourism also helps farmers through what can be tough economic times, thereby helping to sustain this ancient way of life.



On top of all the sustainability benefits of agriturismo in Sicily, it is also one of the cheapest forms of accommodation with prices from 50 a night getting you a room and an authentic home-cooked Sicilian meal.



With so many benefits, the question is: why wouldnt you stay in an agriturismo in Sicily? Here is my selection of the best farm-stays in the beautiful region of Catania, in the east of Sicily.



Agriturismo Ruvitello



Set in the beautiful Misterbianco area of Catania, the Agriturismo Ruvitello is a charming 19th-century farmhouse with its own swimming pool and gardens for guests to use. There is a range of accommodation on offer including two double bedrooms and two apartments.



Guest can enjoy a breakfast of produce from the certified organic farm, including jam, honey, fruit, fruit juice, eggs and cured meats.



There are plenty of walking trails in the area and guests are invited to get involved in the work of the farm if they choose to.



Rooms at the Agriturismo Ruvitello will cost from 50 per night, per person.



An Organic Agriresort in Belpasso



This agriresort with views of Mount Etna is set on a 15-hectare farm between the Simeto river and the famous volcano. With its own swimming pool and free Wifi, the agriresort is a cross between an upmarket guesthouse and farm, with much of its produce laid out for the evening meal. The friendly staff are happy to let guests meet the farms livestock and you can even help out if you want to.





Rooms at the Agriresort in Belpasso will cost from around 110.



Agriturismo Fontana del Cherubino Turismo Rurale



The stunning olive oil farm of Fontana del Cherubino specialises in extra virgin olive oil from the slopes of Mount Etna. With a stunning view of Simeto river valley, the accommodation has a fantastic restaurant specialising in local produce which is open at weekends and holidays.



Guests can enjoy the beautiful landscaped swimming pool and can find out more about the production of the olive oil at its educational farm. There is also a barbecue for guests to use and internet access.



Rooms at the Agriturismo Fontana del Cherubino Turismo Rurale will cost from 80 per night.



How to Get to Catania



Getting to Catania is easy with flights to Catania Fontanarossa Airport running from the UK with airlines including Alitalia, Lufthansa and Air France. As some agriturismos can be tricky to find, its a good idea to book a Shuttle Direct airport transfer before you set off so that the local driver will be able to take you directly to your farm-stay without difficulty.







Lukas Johannes is a driver for Shuttle Direct, the number one provider of shared and private airport transfers all over Europe and northern Africa. If youre planning a trip to stay in an agritourismo in Sicily Lukas and his colleagues can make sure that you and your luggage get to and from the airport swiftly and safely.

