ETL Systems supplies equipment for new SES gateways

New Ka-band and Ku-band gateways utilise tailored ETL solutions

(firmenpresse) - New Ka-band and Ku-band gateways utilise tailored ETL solutions



Madley, UK. 15 August 2017: ETL Systems, a global designer and manufacturer of RF distribution equipment for satellite communications, has provided essential equipment for ground stations and gateways to support three new SES satellites.



ETL Systems supplied a large amount of the RF hardware required for the six Ka-band and nine Ku-band gateways and ground stations, which are located around the world. These include four ground stations in Australia, seven in the USA and two in Brazil.



Within the fully tailored kits ETL provided to SES were custom designed switches and 10MHz splitters, specially designed to meet SESs exact requirements.



The ground stations also feature ETLs L-band and SHF switches, distribution switches and Enigma switch matrix router systems. Enigma offers complete resilience with single points of failure from hot-swap single input and output cards, dual redundant hot-swap power supplies and CPU modules.



We are very pleased to have been able to support SES in what is a massive achievement for the company, commented Andrew Bond, ETL Systems. Our equipment is known for its resilience and scalability and is the perfect match for SESs new gateways that are meeting the ever growing demand for a variety of services across the world.



For further information about ETL Systems visit http://www.etlsystems.com.





More information:

http://https://www.realwire.com/releases/ETL-Systems-supplies-equipment-for-new-SES-gateways



PressRelease by

RealWire

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:PressContact / Agency:

For press information, please contact:

Proactive International PR

Kelly Mancaruso

+44 (0) 1636 704888

Kelly.mancaruso(at)proactive-pr.com

Date: 08/15/2017 - 11:04

Language: English

News-ID 556509

Character count: 1565

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RealWire

Ansprechpartner: Leah Wood

Stadt: Lincoln

Telefon: 1522883640



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 15/08/2017



Number of hits: 74



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease