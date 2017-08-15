The Latest Gadget in Telematics: Street Angel

To increase road safety and improve drivers performance, the latest telematic technology Street Angel allows you to monitor entire fleets of vehicles.
(firmenpresse) - As Im sure you know, road safety is fundamental to the haulage industry. Its the responsibility of haulage companies and freight forwarders to maintain the competency of their drivers and ensure their well-being, while also providing their clients with an efficient service that guarantees the safe delivery of goods. After all, how else are you going to earn their trust and get more haulage contracts?
Youll agree that achieving these goals depends largely on the safety of your Heavy Good Vehicles (HGVs) throughout their journey. Well, as it turns out, the company Camera Telematics thinks that too. It constantly strives to improve safety for fleets. Most recently, it launched a new and cutting-edge camera technology: the Street Angel.
What is Street Angel?
In case youre wondering what this device is and how it works, let me explain. Described as the latest in telematics technology, this innovation is the most advanced Video Event Data Recorder (VEDR) on the market. Remaining active throughout hauliers trips, it can be used to monitor drivers and track entire fleets of vehicles. All recorded data is then shared with a designated fleet manager in live time via an online portal.
What are the Advantages of Street Angel?
Now youre probably thinking that thats all well and good, but the real question is: why should I invest in one? These many benefits my just convince you
Reduce Road Incidents
An obvious advantage of the telematic device is that it can be used to track driving performances. This not only means that you can spot a drivers mistake, immediately point it out to them and offer tips to improve their technique, but that the device also encourages drivers to be more cautious because they know theyre being watched.
Maximise Profits
The feedback given on drivers performances also allows you to increase fuel-efficiency. You can study their speed, acceleration and braking to provide them with advice or training on how to limit unnecessary fuel consumption, saving you money.
Earn More Haulage Contracts
Understandably, no one wants to use a haulage company or freight forwarder with poor drivers. Thanks to Angel Street, you can demonstrate your competency by showing a client a play-by-play of your drivers journey.
Take on More Haulage Contracts
By using telematics like Street Angel, you can map the most effective routes in advance and ensure that your drivers dont do unnecessary mileage. This saves time and allows them to take on a higher workload. Youll be able to take on more haulage contracts without having to increase your fleet.
Prevent Fraudulent Claims
One of the best features of the Street Angel is that it can help put a stop to crash for cash scams. The camera uses automated crash detection algorithms to record data and then shares these recorded incidents as soon as they occur. This allows you to dispute fraudulent claims and resolve legitimate road incidents quickly and efficiently.
Basically, it all boils down to this: Street Angel can make you a more efficient haulier and forwarder. And whats not to love about that?
Norman Dulwich is a Correspondent for Haulage Exchange, the leading online trade network for the road transport industry. Connecting logistics professionals across the UK and Europe through their website, Haulage Exchange provides services for matching haulage contracts with available drivers. Over 4,500 transport exchange businesses are networked together through their website, trading jobs and capacity in a safe 'wholesale' environment.
