TRADE FAIR PREVIEW: GEZE at the efa 2017 / 20 - 22 September 2017, Leipzig exhibition centre, hall 4, stand G08 / Trade fair for building and electrical technology, lighting, air conditioning and automation

Automated doors and windows in building automation - GEZE innovative system solutions complete 'Smart Buildings'

(PresseBox) - ors and windows can also be integrated into modern building automation. GEZE will be presenting multifunctional door and window systems integrated into network solutions from all product areas and offers new opportunities for convenient, secure and energy-saving building operation in smart buildings.

The new GEZE Cockpit building automation system and networking modules for integrating GEZE safety products and systems into the building network are the highlights of the trade fair presentation. GEZE uses BACnet and KNX for this purpose ? the most popular, open communication protocols in building automation in the world.

With GEZE Cockpit, automated GEZE products from the areas of door, window and safety technology can be controlled and monitored more securely, more efficiently and more conveniently. With the new system, the ?complete intelligence? of the products can be incorporated into the building network for the first time: doors and windows can be controlled ?together with other participants of the system. Data exchange between GEZE Cockpit and the integrated doors and windows is carried out via the IO 420 BACnet interface module. The system can be used as an independent building automation system, or be integrated into a higher-ranking building control system.

GEZE will also demonstrate the networking of automated window systems that are integrated into a building automation system with the KNX standard. For controlled, natural ventilation, the GEZE chain and spindle drives of the IQ windowdrives series can be integrated as direct bus participants in a KNX building system via the award-winning IQ box KNX interface module. Automated windows can thus be controlled and monitored ?intelligently? from a central point.

Perfect fit for safety ? Electric strikes from IST Systems

GEZE will be presenting the complete range of electric strikes with variants for standard applications as well as fire protection and safety doors. IST systems electric strikes stand out thanks to small dimensions and compact configurations. They are compatible with electric strikes of all common manufacturers and can be easily replaced in existing doors. Varied requirements can be implemented with over 300 versions. It?s easy to choose the optimum IST System electric strike.





The GEZE brand stands for innovation and premium quality products, processes and services. GEZE is one of the leaders on the market and is a reliable partner worldwide for door, window and safety technology products and systems. No matter what the requirements of the building are - GEZE realises optimum solutions and combines functionality and security with comfort and design. GEZE door closers open up numerous technical and visual options. Every day millions of people go through doors equipped with the overhead door closers from the TS 5000 series and enjoy the barrier-free convenience of automatic door systems, e.g. the Slimdrive and Powerturn lines. The integrated all-glass design systems are pure aesthetics. GEZE also has a wide product range for window and ventilation technology. Complete "intelligent" smoke and heat exhaust solutions (RWA) and a comprehensive selection of door systems for RWA air supply solutions are also available for preventative fire protection. GEZE's safety technology includes escape and rescue route solutions, lock technology and access control systems. With system expertise, GEZE creates coordinated system solutions that combine individual functions and security requirements in one intelligent system. The latest innovations are a new building automation system and interface modules for integrating GEZE products into networking solutions which turn buildings into Smart Buildings. GEZE product solutions have received numerous awards and can be found in renowned structures all over the world. The company is represented by 31 subsidiaries, 27 of which are abroad, a flexible and highly efficient distribution and service network and almost 2,800 employees worldwide and generated revenues of over 394 million Euros in the 2015/2016 business year. www.geze.com





