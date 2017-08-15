Dapper and Divine Redesigns Its Website in a Move the Company Says Will Help Customers Make Bookings Easily

Dapper and Divine Redesigns Its Website in a Move the Company Says Will Help Customers Make Bookings Easily

(firmenpresse) - Miami, FL, 15th August, 2017 - Dapper and Devine has announced that it has made a number of key changes on its website in a move the Florida based solon says will help better the customer experience. The salon has also added that the new site changes will make it easier for customers to book appointments moving forward.



Dapper and Divine has been one of the best salons in Boca Raton over the last few years. The salon has prioritized customized services targeting the fashionable and elegant people who are looking to maintain or improve their looks. So far, the salon Boca Raton has done so well and is hoping to keep up in the coming months.



The redevelopment of its website is a big plus and as many clients continue to relay on its passionate team of salonist and beauty pros, the new sites and its features will of well to facilitate a remarkable experience for each client. The haircut Boca Raton salon has urged customers to take a look at the site and see what it offers.



Getting a hair cut or changing your hair style for summer is always a big step for anyone. There are many salons but very few can really match up to the custom expectations you may have. After all, everyone's hair is special and the last thing you need is an amateur to deal with it. Dapper and Divine is however here for you and the hair stylist Boca Raton salon will always be ready.



With great prices, an easy booking systems, and advanced high quality hair specialists, it's the place to be for the finest cut and the hottest hair style. The new site is up and running and for people looking for hair and makeup salon near me you can visit http://dapperanddivinestudio.com/ anytime.









More information:

http://dapperanddivinestudio.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Contact Information

+(561) 376-1251

199 W Palmetto Park Rd,

Boca Raton, FL 33432



PressRelease by

dapperanddivinestudio.com

Date: 08/15/2017 - 12:01

Language: English

News-ID 556515

Character count: 1854

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: dapperanddivinestudio.com

Ansprechpartner: Dapper And Divine Studio

Stadt: Boca Raton

Telefon: 5613761251



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 45



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease