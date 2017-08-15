Pöyry awarded 400kV power line engineering assignment for Svenska kraftnät in Sweden

Svenska kraftnät has awarded Pöyry with the 400kV power line project, Nybro -

Hemsjö, in the southern part of Sweden. Pöyry's assignment includes detailed

planning and engineering of an about 90 km long steel tower line that when built

will further strengthen the grid and eliminate potential overload problem in the

area, and at the same time secure the existing interconnection to the Baltics.



"Nybro - Hemsjö is one of Svenska kraftnät's largest development projects. We

are pleased to have Pöyry on board, with their previous experience of similar

projects", says Klara Klingborg, assistant project manager of Nybro - Hemsjö at

Svenska kraftnät.



The assignment also includes work on several crossing power lines, as well as

supporting Svenska kraftnät during the construction period. The project will

start in 09/2017 and will be completed by the end of 2023.



"Pöyry's comprehensive offering for the power transmission and distribution

sector underlines the company's commitment to supporting its clients with the

challenges of a changing power sector. Upgraded grid infrastructures are

instrumental in adopting the future generation mix and to guarantee reliable

power supply to all clients," says Johan Jalvemo, Pöyry's Head of Transmission

and Distribution in Sweden.



The value of the order is not disclosed. The order will be recognised within the

Energy Business Group order stock in H2/2017.



Contact

Johan Jalvemo

Head of Transmission & Distribution

Pöyry Sweden

Tel: +46 76 76 96 415



