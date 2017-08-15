Curetis Partners with Biotest to support academic PEPPER Pentaglobin® Peritonitis Trial with Unyvero IAI Application

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -

Curetis /

Curetis Partners with Biotest to support academic PEPPER Pentaglobin®

Peritonitis Trial with Unyvero IAI Application

. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Curetis Partners with Biotest to support academic PEPPER Pentaglobin(®)

Peritonitis Trial with Unyvero IAI Application



- Trial sponsored by University Clinic RWTH Aachen investigates personalized

treatment approaches with Biotest's Pentaglobin(®) in peritonitis patients

- Curetis to provide testing services for different samples from up to 200

patients with its recently launched Unyvero IAI Application for intra-abdominal

infections



Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and Holzgerlingen, Germany, August 15, 2017;

published at 08:00 am CET -- Curetis N.V. (the "Company" and, together with

Curetis GmbH, "Curetis"), a developer of next-level molecular diagnostic

solutions, today announced that it has closed a partnership with Biotest AG

(Dreieich, Germany). Under the terms of the agreement, Curetis will provide

Biotest with in-house testing services using Curetis' Unyvero IAI cartridge for

the diagnosis of intra-abdominal infections. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Curetis' services will comprise testing for microbial pathogens (bacteria and

fungi), toxins, and antibiotic resistance markers for the clinical trial PEPPER

(Personalized Medicine with Pentaglobin(®) after surgical source control in

patients with peritonitis). PEPPER is a multicentric, two-arm Phase IIb study to

test the immune-modulating effect of Pentaglobin(®), an IgM enriched

immunoglobulin marketed by Biotest, in patients with secondary peritonitis. The

clinical trial is being sponsored by RWTH Aachen and conducted in 12 centers

across Germany and Austria. Curetis will test approximately 200 native ascites



samples and an equal number of matched positive blood culture samples from the

same patients.



The Unyvero IAI Cartridge was launched in April this year and has been developed

to support clinicians with the fast and reliable diagnosis of various severe

conditions, including peritonitis, cholecystitis and acute pancreatitis. It

covers up to 92 bacteria, 13 fungi, 3 toxins and 22 resistance markers, among

them Clostridium difficile, Clostridium perfringens, Aeromonas spp. as well as

difficult-to-cultivate strains such as Prevotella spp. that are often overlooked

in the presence of aerobic / fast-growing microorganisms. It also comprises

important antibiotic resistance markers such as Colistin resistance marker mcr-

1, Fosfomycin resistance marker fosA3 and Nitroimidazol resistance markers nimA

and nimB. Together with the Unyvero System, the IAI Cartridge can process a

broad variety of clinical samples including tissue, ascites in positively

flagged blood cultures, and gastric juice.



"The PEPPER trial is designed to investigate strategies to personalize immune-

modulating approaches in patients with septic shock after postoperative

secondary peritonitis," said Dr. Jörg Schüttrumpf, Head of R&D of Biotest. "With

an overall mortality of up to 30%, this condition is one of the most fatal

diseases on intensive care units. The Unyvero IAI application will provide us

with a highly standardized and rapid way to identify the pathogens in the

patients enrolled in the PEPPER trial which we are supporting."



"We are very pleased that only a few months after market launch of the CE-marked

Unyvero IAI Cartridge, Biotest has chosen our solution for this important

trial," said Dr. Achim Plum, CCO of Curetis. "With Sanofi, Cempra and the phase

III Amikacin trial, Biotest is now the fourth pharmaceutical company using our

cartridges in clinical trials to diagnose and stratify patients. This clearly

underlines the value of the Unyvero System for the fast and reliable diagnosis

of pathogens, antibiotic resistances and other important clinical markers in

serious conditions."



###





About Curetis

Founded in 2007, Curetis is a molecular diagnostics company which focuses on the

development and commercialization of reliable, fast and cost-effective products

for diagnosing severe infectious diseases. The diagnostic solutions of Curetis

enable rapid multi-parameter pathogen and antibiotic resistance marker detection

in only a few hours, a process that today can take up to days or even weeks with

other techniques.



To date, Curetis has raised EUR 44.3 million in an IPO on Euronext Amsterdam and

Euronext Brussels and private equity funds of over EUR 63.5 million.

Furthermore, Curetis has entered into a debt financing facility with EIB for up

to EUR 25 million. The company is based in Holzgerlingen near Stuttgart,

Germany. Curetis collaborates with Heraeus Medical, pharmaceutical companies,

and has entered into several international distribution agreements covering many

countries across Europe, the Middle East and Asia.



In 2017, Curetis established Ares Genetics GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of

Curetis GmbH in Vienna, Austria. Ares Genetics is dedicated to maximize the R&D

and related scientific and business opportunities of the GEAR assets acquired in

2016 for the entire Curetis Group.



For further information, please visit www.curetis.com.



Legal Disclaimer

This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor to subscribe securities

and neither this document nor any part of it should form the basis of any

investment decision in Curetis.



The information contained in this press release has been carefully prepared.

However, Curetis bears and assumes no liability of whatever kind for the

correctness and completeness of the information provided herein. Curetis does

not assume an obligation of whatever kind to update or correct information

contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future

events or for other reasons.



This press release includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be,

"forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be identified

by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes",

"estimates", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", or "should",

and include statements Curetis makes concerning the intended results of its

strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and

uncertainties and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements

are not guarantees of future performance. Curetis' actual results may differ

materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. Curetis

undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking

statements, except as may be required by law.







Contact details

Curetis

Max-Eyth-Str. 42

71088 Holzgerlingen, Germany

Tel. +49 7031 49195-10

pr(at)curetis.com or ir(at)curetis.com

www.curetis.com - www.unyvero.com



International Media & Investor Inquiries

akampion

Dr. Ludger Wess / Ines-Regina Buth

Managing Partners

info((at))akampion.com

Tel. +49 40 88 16 59 64

Tel. +49 30 23 63 27 68



U.S. Media & Investor Inquiries

The Ruth Group

Lee Roth

lroth(at)theruthgroup.com

Tel. +1 646 536 7012



20170815_Curetis_PR_EN_Biotest:

http://hugin.info/171382/R/2127237/812311.pdf



Curetis_Logo:

http://hugin.info/171382/R/2127237/812312.jpg







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Curetis via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.curetis.com/



PressRelease by

Curetis

Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/15/2017 - 08:13

Language: English

News-ID 556524

Character count: 8553

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Curetis

Stadt: Holzgerlingen





Number of hits: 13



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease