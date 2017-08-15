(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Curetis /
Curetis Partners with Biotest to support academic PEPPER Pentaglobin®
Peritonitis Trial with Unyvero IAI Application
. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Curetis Partners with Biotest to support academic PEPPER Pentaglobin(®)
Peritonitis Trial with Unyvero IAI Application
- Trial sponsored by University Clinic RWTH Aachen investigates personalized
treatment approaches with Biotest's Pentaglobin(®) in peritonitis patients
- Curetis to provide testing services for different samples from up to 200
patients with its recently launched Unyvero IAI Application for intra-abdominal
infections
Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and Holzgerlingen, Germany, August 15, 2017;
published at 08:00 am CET -- Curetis N.V. (the "Company" and, together with
Curetis GmbH, "Curetis"), a developer of next-level molecular diagnostic
solutions, today announced that it has closed a partnership with Biotest AG
(Dreieich, Germany). Under the terms of the agreement, Curetis will provide
Biotest with in-house testing services using Curetis' Unyvero IAI cartridge for
the diagnosis of intra-abdominal infections. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Curetis' services will comprise testing for microbial pathogens (bacteria and
fungi), toxins, and antibiotic resistance markers for the clinical trial PEPPER
(Personalized Medicine with Pentaglobin(®) after surgical source control in
patients with peritonitis). PEPPER is a multicentric, two-arm Phase IIb study to
test the immune-modulating effect of Pentaglobin(®), an IgM enriched
immunoglobulin marketed by Biotest, in patients with secondary peritonitis. The
clinical trial is being sponsored by RWTH Aachen and conducted in 12 centers
across Germany and Austria. Curetis will test approximately 200 native ascites
samples and an equal number of matched positive blood culture samples from the
same patients.
The Unyvero IAI Cartridge was launched in April this year and has been developed
to support clinicians with the fast and reliable diagnosis of various severe
conditions, including peritonitis, cholecystitis and acute pancreatitis. It
covers up to 92 bacteria, 13 fungi, 3 toxins and 22 resistance markers, among
them Clostridium difficile, Clostridium perfringens, Aeromonas spp. as well as
difficult-to-cultivate strains such as Prevotella spp. that are often overlooked
in the presence of aerobic / fast-growing microorganisms. It also comprises
important antibiotic resistance markers such as Colistin resistance marker mcr-
1, Fosfomycin resistance marker fosA3 and Nitroimidazol resistance markers nimA
and nimB. Together with the Unyvero System, the IAI Cartridge can process a
broad variety of clinical samples including tissue, ascites in positively
flagged blood cultures, and gastric juice.
"The PEPPER trial is designed to investigate strategies to personalize immune-
modulating approaches in patients with septic shock after postoperative
secondary peritonitis," said Dr. Jörg Schüttrumpf, Head of R&D of Biotest. "With
an overall mortality of up to 30%, this condition is one of the most fatal
diseases on intensive care units. The Unyvero IAI application will provide us
with a highly standardized and rapid way to identify the pathogens in the
patients enrolled in the PEPPER trial which we are supporting."
"We are very pleased that only a few months after market launch of the CE-marked
Unyvero IAI Cartridge, Biotest has chosen our solution for this important
trial," said Dr. Achim Plum, CCO of Curetis. "With Sanofi, Cempra and the phase
III Amikacin trial, Biotest is now the fourth pharmaceutical company using our
cartridges in clinical trials to diagnose and stratify patients. This clearly
underlines the value of the Unyvero System for the fast and reliable diagnosis
of pathogens, antibiotic resistances and other important clinical markers in
serious conditions."
###
About Curetis
Founded in 2007, Curetis is a molecular diagnostics company which focuses on the
development and commercialization of reliable, fast and cost-effective products
for diagnosing severe infectious diseases. The diagnostic solutions of Curetis
enable rapid multi-parameter pathogen and antibiotic resistance marker detection
in only a few hours, a process that today can take up to days or even weeks with
other techniques.
To date, Curetis has raised EUR 44.3 million in an IPO on Euronext Amsterdam and
Euronext Brussels and private equity funds of over EUR 63.5 million.
Furthermore, Curetis has entered into a debt financing facility with EIB for up
to EUR 25 million. The company is based in Holzgerlingen near Stuttgart,
Germany. Curetis collaborates with Heraeus Medical, pharmaceutical companies,
and has entered into several international distribution agreements covering many
countries across Europe, the Middle East and Asia.
In 2017, Curetis established Ares Genetics GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of
Curetis GmbH in Vienna, Austria. Ares Genetics is dedicated to maximize the R&D
and related scientific and business opportunities of the GEAR assets acquired in
2016 for the entire Curetis Group.
For further information, please visit www.curetis.com.
Legal Disclaimer
This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor to subscribe securities
and neither this document nor any part of it should form the basis of any
investment decision in Curetis.
The information contained in this press release has been carefully prepared.
However, Curetis bears and assumes no liability of whatever kind for the
correctness and completeness of the information provided herein. Curetis does
not assume an obligation of whatever kind to update or correct information
contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future
events or for other reasons.
This press release includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be,
"forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be identified
by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes",
"estimates", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", or "should",
and include statements Curetis makes concerning the intended results of its
strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and
uncertainties and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements
are not guarantees of future performance. Curetis' actual results may differ
materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. Curetis
undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking
statements, except as may be required by law.
Contact details
Curetis
Max-Eyth-Str. 42
71088 Holzgerlingen, Germany
Tel. +49 7031 49195-10
pr(at)curetis.com or ir(at)curetis.com
www.curetis.com - www.unyvero.com
International Media & Investor Inquiries
akampion
Dr. Ludger Wess / Ines-Regina Buth
Managing Partners
info((at))akampion.com
Tel. +49 40 88 16 59 64
Tel. +49 30 23 63 27 68
U.S. Media & Investor Inquiries
The Ruth Group
Lee Roth
lroth(at)theruthgroup.com
Tel. +1 646 536 7012
20170815_Curetis_PR_EN_Biotest:
http://hugin.info/171382/R/2127237/812311.pdf
Curetis_Logo:
http://hugin.info/171382/R/2127237/812312.jpg
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Curetis via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.curetis.com/
Date: 08/15/2017 - 08:13
Language: English
News-ID 556524
Character count: 8553
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Curetis
Stadt: Holzgerlingen
Number of hits: 13
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.