Aspo Group half year financial report, January 1 to June 30, 2017

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





ASPO PLC HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT August 15, 2017, at 10:00 a.m.





ASPO GROUP HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT, JANUARY 1 TO JUNE 30, 2017



Aspo: increased net sales and operating profit

(Figures from the corresponding period in 2016 are presented in brackets.)



January-June 2017



- Aspo's net sales amounted to EUR 242.8 (214.7) million

- Operating profit stood at EUR 9.5 (8.1) million.

- The operating profit of ESL Shipping stood at EUR 6.1 (5.1) million, the

operating profit of Leipurin was EUR 1.0 (0.9) million, the operating profit of

Telko amounted to EUR 4.7 (5.3) million, and the operating profit of Kauko stood

at EUR -0.4 (-0.6) million. The operating profit of other operations stood at

EUR -1.9 (-2.6) million.

- Profit for the period stood at EUR 8.0 (5.7) million.

- Earnings per share increased by 31% and were EUR 0.21 (0.16).



- The net cash from operating activities during the first half of the year was

EUR 3.5 (-11.0) million.



April-June 2017



- Aspo's net sales increased to EUR 123.8 (116.2) million.

- Operating profit improved and stood at EUR 5.1 (4.8) million.

- Profit for the quarter stood at EUR 4.1 (3.4) million.

- The operating profit of ESL Shipping increased to EUR 3.1 (2.9) million. The

operating profit of Telko decreased to EUR 2.4 (3.0) million. The operating

profit of Leipurin improved to EUR 0.6 (0.4) million. The operating profit of

Kauko improved to EUR 0.1 (-0.3) million.

- Earnings per share were EUR 0.08 (0.09).



- The first installment of the EUR 0.42 dividend decided by the Annual

Shareholders' Meeting, EUR 0.21 per share, was paid. The second installment will

be paid in November.



- The first of the two most environmentally friendly dry cargo vessels in the

world was named ms Viikki. The vessel will start operating in the Baltic Sea



during the first half of 2018.



- The euro-denominated net sales in eastern markets have continued to increase:

Telko grew by 6% and the Leipurin bakery raw materials by 17%.



- Leipurin celebrated its 100 years of operation in June. The profitability of

Leipurin improved in the second quarter.



Aspo specifies its guidance for 2017



New guidance: Aspo's operating profit will be EUR 23-26 (20.4) million in 2017.

Previous guidance: Aspo's operating profit will be EUR 22-27 (20.4) million in

2017.





KEY FIGURES



4-6/ 4-6/ Change 1-6/ 1-6/ Change 1-12/

2017 2016 % 2017 2016 % 2016







Net sales, MEUR 123.8 116.2 6.5 242.8 214.7 13.1 457.4



Operating profit, MEUR 5.1 4.8 6.3 9.5 8.1 17.3 20.4



Operating profit, % 4.1 4.1 3.9 3.8 4.5



Profit before taxes, MEUR 4.4 3.9 12.8 8.6 6.5 32.3 17.4



Profit for the period,

MEUR 4.1 3.4 20.6 8.0 5.7 40.4 15.9







Earnings per share, EUR 0.08 0.09 -11.1 0.21 0.16 31.3 0.49



Net cash from operating

activities, MEUR 6.7 -4.0 267.5 3.5 -11.0 131.8 16.2







Equity per share, EUR 3.41 3.44 3.75



Return on equity, % (ROE) 14.6 11.0 14.6



Equity ratio,% 32.9 33.4 37.4



Gearing, % 113.7 115.0 89.8







ESL Shipping, operating

profit, MEUR 3.1 2.9 6.9 6.1 5.1 19.6 12.6



Leipurin, operating

profit, MEUR 0.6 0.4 50.0 1.0 0.9 11.1 2.0



Telko, operating profit,

MEUR 2.4 3.0 -20.0 4.7 5.3 -11.3 10.1



Kauko, operating profit,

MEUR 0.1 -0.3 133.3 -0.4 -0.6 33.3 -0.1







General outlook for 2017



General uncertainty in the markets has decreased. Industrial production is

expected to increase in the main market areas of Aspo's business operations

during 2017. Raw material prices are expected to remain low. In Russia, the

national economy and industrial production have turned into growth. Political

risks have, however, increased, which may have a rapid impact on the operating

environment or weaken free trade in the long term.



AKI OJANEN, CEO OF ASPO GROUP:



"I'm pleased with how Aspo's net sales have grown and operating profit improved

in the second quarter.



Aspo is a conglomerate that gathers its earnings from operations that serve

industrial clients. The positive economic trend that began in fall 2016 has

continued, which has so far particularly benefited ESL Shipping and Telko's

western markets. Companies are usually getting benefit from early stage of

cycle.



The turn of the eastern markets and the positive trend that began in the Russian

economy in 2017 have initially been reflected in the value of the ruble, which

is stronger than in the comparative period. The turn has a particularly positive

impact on the long-term expectations of Telko and Leipurin. The strong growth in

our volumes in the eastern markets is a good sign of our future performance

potential.



The net sales of ESL Shipping increased, and profitability improved from the

comparative period. The the transportation capacity utilization of Supramax

vessels has been ensured for the rest of the year with new contracts for the

Canadian Arctic, among other things. The transportation volumes continue to grow

in the Baltic Sea, and the shipping company has signed renewable bioenergy

transportation contracts.



Leipurin improved its profitability. The earlier reported turn in the

profitability of the bakery machine operations shows already in the figures for

the second quarter, but the return to normal profitability will not be fully

visible until the second half of the year. We expect the profitability of

Leipurin to improve further towards the target level during the second half of

the year.



Kauko achieved positive operating profit in the second quarter, with all of the

earnings generated in Finland. The new contracts for the application operations

within mobile knowledge work, are proof of the success of earlier investments,

and of development that is in line with the strategy.



Telko's net sales continued to grow particularly in the eastern markets, despite

the decrease in prices. Relative profitability in the east decreased due to

factors such as changes in exchange rates. The profitability improvement

measures that have been launched, such as the enhancement of the logistics

network and improvement of cost-efficiency, particularly in Russia, already

showed results by the end of the period under review. The full impact will be

visible in the fourth quarter.



Costs not included in the Group's business operations have decreased to the

target level in accordance with the set objectives.



During the first half of the year, earnings per share increased by 31% and were

EUR 0.21 (0.16). We have succeeded in generating growth and improving the

efficiency of operations.



Aspo expects the positive trend to continue. As a result of better visibility,

we specify our guidance from the previous operating profit estimate of EUR

22-27 million to the new operating profit estimate of EUR 23-26 million (20.4)."





ASPO GROUP



NET SALES



Net sales by segment





4-6/2017 4-6/2016 Change 1-6/2017 1-6/2016 Change 1-12/2016



MEUR MEUR % MEUR MEUR % MEUR



ESL Shipping 19.5 16.7 16.8 38.4 32.9 16.7 71.4



Leipurin 30.1 28.8 4.5 59.5 55.0 8.2 112.7



Telko 65.7 62.2 5.6 129.3 111.6 15.9 240.3



Kauko 8.5 8.5 0.0 15.6 15.2 2.6 33.0



Other operations 0.0 0.0 - 0.0 0.0 - 0.0



Total 123.8 116.2 6.5 242.8 214.7 13.1 457.4





There is no considerable inter-segment net sales.





Net sales by market area



4-6/2017 4-6/2016 Change 1-6/2017 1-6/2016 Change 1-12/2016



MEUR MEUR % MEUR MEUR % MEUR



Finland 40.5 37.7 7.4 80.7 71.8 12.4 149.4



Scandinavia 13.1 12.6 4.0 26.1 23.4 11.5 47.5



Baltic

countries 14.0 12.6 11.1 26.8 24.6 8.9 50.4



Russia, Ukraine +

other CIS

countries 40.1 38.1 5.2 79.4 64.7 22.7 145.6



Other

countries 16.1 15.2 5.9 29.8 30.2 -1.3 64.5



Total 123.8 116.2 6.5 242.8 214.7 13.1 457.4





In the second quarter, net sales increased in all Aspo's market areas. Absolute

growth in euros was the highest in Finland, while relative growth was highest in

the Baltic region. Net sales in Finland were accelerated by the increased sales

of solar energy equipment by Kauko and the positive development in the sales of

other operating segments. In the Baltic region, the sales were increased by

machine deliveries by Leipurin and the steady increase of sales in other

operating segments. Increased sales of Telko's chemicals and the stronger ruble

resulted in higher sales in Russia, Ukraine and other CIS countries.





EARNINGS



Operating profit by segment



4-6/2017 4-6/2016 Change 1-6/2017 1-6/2016 Change 1-12/2016



MEUR MEUR % MEUR MEUR % MEUR



ESL Shipping 3.1 2.9 6.9 6.1 5.1 19.6 12.6



Leipurin 0.6 0.4 50.0 1.0 0.9 11.1 2.0



Telko 2.4 3.0 -20.0 4.7 5.3 -11.3 10.1



Kauko 0.1 -0.3 133.3 -0.4 -0.6 33.3 -0.1



Other operations -1.1 -1.2 8.3 -1.9 -2.6 26.9 -4.2



Total 5.1 4.8 6.3 9.5 8.1 17.3 20.4





Earnings per share



Earnings per share of the first half of the year were EUR 0.21 (0.16). Equity

per share was EUR 3.41 (3.44).



Financial targets



Aspo's objective is to reach an average return on equity of over 20%, gearing of

up to 100% and an operating profit of 7% with the current structure by 2020.



The operating profit rate for the second quarter 2017 was 4.1% (4.1), return on

equity was 14.6% (11.0), and gearing was 113.7% (115.0).





OUTLOOK FOR 2017



The growth of global economy is expected to continue in 2017. The general

uncertainty and poor economic situation in eastern growth markets that are

important to Aspo have been replaced by a positive economic trend. However, it

is difficult to predict future development in Russia, Ukraine and other CIS

countries. Exchange rates are expected to continue to fluctuate heavily.



The price of oil is likely to remain at the current level. In general, the

prices of production raw materials are expected to remain low. The Group aims to

continue to increase its market shares profitably in the strategically important

eastern growth markets. Industrial production is expected to increase in the

main market areas of Aspo's business operations during 2017. While international

dry cargo prices are expected to remain low, the shipping company has secured

its capacity utilization through long-term agreements. The capacity utilization

of the Supramax vessels has been ensured for 2017, with one of the vessels

operating in the Baltic Sea and the other in the Canadian Arctic. The result of

the Leipurin machine operations is positive, and it is returning to the normal

level.





ASPO'S BUSINESS OPERATIONS





ESL SHIPPING



ESL Shipping is the leading dry bulk cargo company in the Baltic Sea region. At

the end of the review period, the company's fleet consisted of 14 vessels, of

which the company owned 13 in full and one was leased.



4-6/2017 4-6/2016 Change % 1-6/2017 1-6/2016 Change % 1-12/2016



Net sales,

MEUR 19.5 16.7 16.8 38.4 32.9 16.7 71.4



Operating

profit, MEUR 3.1 2.9 6.9 6.1 5.1 19.6 12.6



Operating

profit, % 15.9 17.4 15.9 15.5 17.6





ESL Shipping's service range is based on the company's ability to operate

efficiently and reliably in the arctic ice regions and to load and unload

vessels at sea. During the second quarter, the company's vessels have mainly

operated in contract traffic in the Baltic Sea and in Northern Europe, and also

performed loading and unloading operations at sea. Transportation operations in

the Baltic Sea and the North Sea are mainly based on long-term customer

agreements and established customer relationships.



The general market prices of dry bulk cargo saw a decrease nearly throughout the

second quarter, but turned up at the end of the review period. In the long term

evaluation the cargo prices are still on a low level.



Net sales of ESL Shipping for April-June increased significantly to EUR 19.5

(16.7) million. The biggest reasons for the acceleration of net sales were the

improved contract coverage and the resulting efficient operating model, and the

overall revival of industrial demand that has allowed efficient operation of all

vessels. Transportation volumes increased in all customer segments compared to

the comparative period. The cargo volume carried by ESL Shipping in the second

quarter amounted to 2.8 (2.4) million tons.



Operating profit for April-June increased from the comparative period to EUR

3.1 (2.9) million. The operating profit rate was good at 16% (17). The contracts

signed by the shipping company for Supramax vessels on the transportation of raw

materials of steel industry from Finland to the Central European market,

together with the demand that has picked up since the previous year, allowed the

efficient operation of these vessels in a region best suited for them. In the

second quarter, Supramax vessels' operations were clearly profitable despite the

scheduled dockage of one of the two vessels.



Two vessel units underwent scheduled dockage in the second quarter. Loading and

unloading of large ocean liners at sea was more active than in the previous

year, and operation succeeded well.



At the end of the period under review, the first of the two most environmentally

friendly bulk cargo vessels in the world was named ms Viikki. The name continues

the shipping company's tradition of naming their vessels after Helsinki

districts. The 160-meter LNG vessel of 26,000 dwt produces more than 50% less

carbon dioxide emissions than the previous vessel generation. Together with

Macgregor, part of Cargotec, the shipping company is developing and testing an

autonomous cargo processing solution for the vessels to further improve the

safety and efficiency of operations at port.



Construction of the sister vessel of ms Viikki continues according to schedule,

and the vessel will be named in September. The vessels begin operations in the

Baltic Sea in the first half of the next year. As was previously stated, the

vessels will further improve the profitability of the shipping company.

Cooperation with Sinotrans & CSC Jinling Shipyard has progressed well. The

vessel-building project is part of the Bothnia Bulk project, partly funded by

the EU, which aims to reduce the environmental impacts of the existing sea route

between Luleå, Oxelösund and Raahe. The EU supports energy-efficiency and

environmental investments in ships. The vessels have been designed in Finland,

and European suppliers deliver approximately 60% of their equipment.



The shipping company has negotiated the manning of its new vessels and the

possibility to have the vessels under the Finnish flag with shipping trade

unions. The parties have negotiated an agreement that enables at least the first

vessel to be registered in Finland. In order to secure competitiveness in the

long term and the availability of a competent crew, the company has also agreed

to expand the mixed crews of its current vessels through natural employee

turnover and the new job opportunities offered by the new vessels. The agreed

arrangement is expected to improve cost competitiveness in stages, already

during this year. In the period under review, one vessel had mixed crew in

accordance with the agreement.



Net sales of ESL Shipping in the first half of the year increased by 17% to EUR

38.4 (32.9) million. Operating profit increased nearly 20% to EUR 6.1 (5.1)

million.



Outlook for ESL Shipping for 2017



Market cargo prices of large dry cargo vessels are at a higher level than in the

previous year, but remain low over the long term. Market forecasts for the cargo

levels of the rest of the year depend on the price development of raw materials.

The positive economic trend prevailing in the shipping company's main market

area is expected to reflect positively to the demand of transportation.



Not many new dry cargo vessels have been ordered since 2015, which is expected

to improve the balance between demand and supply in the coming years. In the

future, the trend will be accelerated by the tighter environmental regulations

set for shipping operations, which may reduce the use of older vessels. However,

many older orders will be delivered to the market this year, particularly in the

Supramax class.



Most of the shipping company's transportation capacity utilization has been

secured in the Baltic Sea and Northern Europe through long-term agreements. The

profitable employment of one of the two shipping company's Supramax vessels in

the Baltic Sea until the end of this year has been secured through an agreement

covering this year. During the second half of the year, the company continues

operations in the Arctic similarly to the previous years, with one of the

Supramax vessels transporting ore from Baffinland, Canada, to Europe.



Transportations for the steel industry are expected to continue on a positive

trend or remain at the same level, but annual maintenance outages and the

increased need of customers to optimize their inventory levels may affect the

transportation volumes during the final part of the year.



In the fall, the shipping company will continue biofuel transportation to

Stockholm as in the previous years. The biofuel transportation market in the

Baltic Sea is expected to grow significantly in the next few years, and the

shipping company is currently negotiating several related projects. In the

second half of the year, total transportation volumes for the energy industry

are expected to be higher than during the previous year due to the increased

demand for the transportation of both biofuels and coal. Coal is mainly used in

combined heat and power production.



Demand for the loading and unloading of large vessels at sea is expected to be

at a normal level.



In 2017, one vessel will be docked in the third quarter as planned in addition

to the two vessel units already docked.



The shipping company is investigating the possibility of launching new

operations in the Baltic Sea during the fall in a smaller vessel class. In the

operating model that is new to the shipping company, vessels will be leased from

the market and included in the transportation volume of ESL Shipping. The

volumes particularly sought after include renewable bioenergy, recycling raw

materials such as recycled fuel or steel, wood-based products and grain. The new

operating model will allow the company to expand into new vessel classes with no

major capital investments.





LEIPURIN



Leipurin is a unique provider of solutions for bakery and confectionery

products, the food industry and the out of home (OOH) market. The solutions

offered by Leipurin range, for example, from product development, recipes, raw

materials, training and equipment all the way to the design of sales outlets. As

part of its full-range services, Leipurin designs, delivers and maintains

production lines for the baking industry, baking units and other machinery and

equipment required in the food industry. Leipurin uses leading international

manufacturers as its raw material and machinery supply partners. Leipurin

operates in Finland, Russia, the Baltic countries, Poland, Ukraine, Kazakhstan

and Belarus.





4-6/2017 4-6/2016 Change % 1-6/2017 1-6/2016 Change % 1-12/2016



Net sales,

MEUR 30.1 28.8 4.5 59.5 55.0 8.2 112.7



Operating

profit, MEUR 0.6 0.4 50.0 1.0 0.9 11.1 2.0



Operating

profit, % 2.0 1.4 1.7 1.6 1.8





The consumer price level for food products in Finland evened out during the

second quarter, but the price level has gone up in the eastern markets. For

example in Russia, the prices of bread and bakery products increased by

approximately 4%. The prices of raw materials important to Leipurin have

increased slightly from the comparative period.



The market of industrial packed bread continues to decrease in the west, whereas

the market of in-store bakeries and baking units has continued to increase. In

the eastern market, the demand for products in the higher price categories

remains lower than in the previous years. The snack product market is increasing

in all market areas. The Russian national economy, which is important for

Leipurin, has turned to an upward trend, and the decline of consumer purchasing

power has stopped.



Net sales of Leipurin for April-June increased from the comparative period to

EUR 30.1 (28.8) million. Growth was strongest in the eastern markets and in the

machine operations. Operating profit increased from the comparative period to

EUR 0.6 (0.4) million. The operating profit rate 2.0% (1.4) for the quarter did

not achieve the target level. Profitability was improved particularly by the

machine operations.



Net sales of bakery raw materials in Russia, Ukraine and other CIS countries

increased in the second quarter by 17% to EUR 7.7 (6.6) million. The operating

profit rate was 7% (7). Net sales in the eastern markets, including machine

sales, increased by approximately 6% to EUR 8.1 (7.7) million. The operating

profit rate was 6% (6).



Net sales of the machine operations increased by 30% as a result of deliveries

of the company's own machine production and the operations were clearly

profitable. Net sales of principal equipment decreased, but the operations were

more profitable than in the comparative period due to the high proportion of

commission-based sales. At the end of the period under review, the order book

for 2017 was at a good level.



In the Finnish raw material sales, net sales to artisan and OOH customers

continued to grow, while sales to industrial sectors decreased mostly due to

lower sales volumes in the meat industry sector. On the whole, net sales of

bakery raw materials in Finland remained below the comparative period's level.

In the Baltic region and Poland, sales to large industrial customers decreased

from the comparative period. Despite increased sales to artisan and OOH

customers, net sales remained below the comparative period's level.



Despite the decreased net sales in the western markets, the profitability for

bakery raw materials improved from the comparative period. Investments in growth

and new business operations slowed down the development of the operating profit.

During the period under review, a cafeteria in test baking operations was opened

in Tapiola, shopping center Ainoa, to support OOH operations. After the period

under review, the fresh ice cream bar G'lato Fresco was opened in Helsinki, in

the shopping center Forum. The two sites act as conceptual model sites for the

entire operating area of Leipurin.



The Russian economic crisis at the end of 2014 cut off machine sales to Russia.

Leipurin turned to new market areas in Europe and outside Europe. At the

beginning of 2017, the order book for Leipurin's own production reached a record

level, and the machine operations has achieved stable profitability with

increasing delivery volumes.



Net sales of Leipurin increased by 8% during the first half of the year to EUR

59.5 (55.0) million. The operating profit increased compared to the

corresponding period in the previous year, being EUR 1.0 (0.9) million. Net

sales in Russia, Ukraine and other CIS countries increased by 19% to EUR 16.4

(13.8) million. Profitability in this market area remained at the comparative

period's level and was 6% (6).



Outlook for Leipurin for 2017



The market situation is expected to remain challenging in key markets of

Leipurin. The market position is expected to remain strong in the industrial

baking sector in Finland, Russia and the Baltic countries. The net sales and

operating profit of Leipurin are expected to increase in 2017.



The weakening of economic situation in Russia is estimated to have stopped, and

the purchase power of consumers is expected to gradually improve. The local

procurement of bakery raw materials has been increased in Russia to replace

imported raw materials. The purpose is to respond to changes in demand by

developing a product range with more competitive prices, and to respond to the

domestic food campaign currently in progress in Russia. The aim is to increase

the proportion of local raw materials. Local procurement has been decentralized

and, currently, there are already dozens of significant regional production

partners. Leipurin will maintain high profitability in the region, strengthen

its market position, and look for growth in the bread and pastry sectors.



The OOH market is a significant operating area for Leipurin, and the company

will continue to grow in the OOH market, particularly in Finland and western

markets, where Leipurin will respond to increased demand from chain clients such

as cafés.



In machine operations, investments in machinery and equipment are expected to

increase in Finland and the Baltic countries. In addition, a moderate increase

in investments is expected in Russia. Leipurin's machine operations will

continue to strengthen the agent network in Western Europe and the Middle East.

Leipurin will continue to develop the productivity and production processes of

the bakery machinery manufacturing operations. As a result of the improved

competitiveness of machine operations and the redirection of sales, the order

book of machine operations is at a good level, extending to spring 2018 in some

areas. The improved order book ensures that the profitability of machine

operations will improve in 2017.





TELKO



Telko is a leading expert and supplier of plastic raw materials and industrial

chemicals. Business is based on representation of the best international

principals and on the expertise of the personnel. Telko has subsidiaries in

Finland, the Baltic countries, Scandinavia, Poland, Russia, Belarus, Ukraine,

Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and China.





4-6/2017 4-6/2016 Change % 1-6/2017 1-6/2016 Change % 1-12/2016



Net sales,

MEUR 65.7 62.2 5.6 129.3 111.6 15.9 240.3



Operating

profit, MEUR 2.4 3.0 -20.0 4.7 5.3 -11.3 10.1



Operating

profit, % 3.7 4.8 3.6 4.7 4.2







Due to the overall improvement in the economy and the positive turn of the

national economy in Russia, the market environment has improved from the

comparative period in the countries where Telko operates. Of Telko's markets,

the turn of economic trends has been particularly prominent in the western

markets for example in Finland, and has resulted in new customer relationships

and higher production volumes of existing customers.



In the second quarter, the price of oil went down, which also decreased the

prices of the raw materials sold by Telko compared to the previous quarter. The

price level of industrial chemicals also decreased from the previous quarter,

but remained above the level of the comparative period.



In April-June, net sales of Telko increased from the comparative period to EUR

65.7 (62.2) million. The growth of sales was limited by decreasing sales prices.



The operating profit decreased in the second quarter to EUR 2.4 (3.0) million.

The operating profit rate 3.7% (4.8) did not achieve the target level. Profit

was undermined by weakened profitability in the eastern markets, brought about

by the increased costs resulting especially from the stronger value of the

Russian ruble. Of the market areas, the eastern markets increased their relative

proportion of Telko's net sales. The Russian economy shows an increasing amount

of signs of recovery. Net sales in Russia, Ukraine and other CIS countries

increased by 6% to EUR 30.4 (28.6) million. The operating profit rate in this

market area was below 5%, which is below the target level.



Compared to the comparative period, the stronger value of the ruble increased

the Russian company's euro-denominated fixed costs. The stronger ruble also

affected negatively the sales margin during the second quarter, particularly in

the area of warehouse sales, as some inventory raw materials sold had been

bought at a weaker rate of ruble. Telko's relative profitability in the eastern

market improved compared to the first quarter. In the second quarter, Telko

launched a program to lower the fixed costs and to improve efficiency in its

Russian operations. The cost savings will be in full effect starting from the

fourth quarter.



The net sales of the chemicals business increased, and its profitability

remained at the level of the comparative period. Due to decreasing prices, net

sales of the plastics business decreased slightly compared to the comparative

period, and profitability weakened.



Net sales of Telko increased by 16% during the first half of the year to EUR

129.3 (111.6) million. The operating profit decreased compared to the

corresponding period in the previous year, being EUR 4.7 (5.3) million. Net

sales in Russia, Ukraine and other CIS countries increased from the previous

year by 23% to EUR 59.1 (47.9) million. Profitability for this area decreased;

however, Telko's profitability improved in the western markets.



Outlook for Telko for 2017



The Russian economy has taken a turn to the positive, and industrial production

has turned onto an upward trend. The price of oil, which is the main raw

material used in the production of the raw materials that Telko sells, has

decreased and remains at a low level. The price of oil is not expected to

increase to any significant extent in 2017. The economic development in Finland

and other western markets is expected to continue on a positive trend, which is

estimated to reflect positively to the demand for the raw materials sold by

Telko. In Denmark, Telko's important Korean plastics raw material principal is

currently in the process of acquiring one of Telko's important clients as its

direct client. The change will weaken Telko's result in Denmark considerably. If

no agreement can be reached with the principal, Telko will replace it with

another raw material supplier.



As announced previously, Telko has looked into the potential of launching

operations in the Middle East. Iran has extensive petrochemical industry, but

the market lacks many special products. Significant distribution business

opportunities exist in the sale of these products. Telko has investigated the

prerequisites for operating in Iran, as well as limitations to operations and

the trade sanctions in force. According to a survey, Telko has good

prerequisites for operating in Iran in raw material procurement and sales to

local industry. Registration of Telko's company in Iran was completed in July,

and a country manager has been hired to launch operations in Tehran. The

operations in Iran will have no significant impact on Telko's business

performance in 2017. Telko believes, however, that significant potential for the

future exists.



Telko will expand its cooperation with BP-Castrol, and starts the representation

of Marine lubricants for shipping companies in Finland in the third quarter of

the year.



The profitability program launched in Russia is expected to lower fixed costs

while retaining regional presence and local operations at all Russian sites. The

profitability program will improve Telko's profitability starting from the

fourth quarter of the year.





KAUKO



Kauko is a specialist in demanding mobile knowledge work environments. It

supplies the best tools, solutions for improving productivity and services for

securing effective use for the needs of industries, logistics, healthcare sector

and the authorities. Kauko solutions combine customized applications, devices

and services. Its product range also includes products that improve energy

efficiency. Kauko has companies in Finland and Germany.





4-6/2017 4-6/2016 Change % 1-6/2017 1-6/2016 Change % 1-12/2016



Net sales,

MEUR 8.5 8.5 0.0 15.6 15.2 2.6 33.0



Operating

profit, MEUR

*) 0.1 -0.3 133.3 -0.4 -0.6 33.3 -0.1



Operating

profit, % 1.2 -3.5 -2.6 -3.9 -0.3







*) 1-6/2017 includes a EUR 0.3 million impairment loss of receivables related to

previously divested business operations





Kauko's net sales remained at the level of the comparative period and were EUR

8.5 million (8.5). The operating profit for the second quarter was positive at

EUR 0.1 (-0.3) million.



The net sales and profitability of Kauko's main businesses improved

significantly compared to the comparative period. Net sales of mobile knowledge

work, including information technology deliveries to the health care sector,

increased compared to the comparative period. In Germany, Kauko introduced a

computer that it designed for the health care sector. First customer deliveries

took place in June. The German business continued to make a loss. Application

operation's contract base grew.



Net sales of energy-efficiency equipment increased significantly despite the

delivery difficulties of solar energy equipment suppliers, which forced Kauko to

postpone customer deliveries to the next quarter. Profitability of air source

heating products decreased compared to the comparative period. No income was

recognized from project deliveries to China during the second quarter, unlike

during the comparative period. A new project delivery agreement was signed in

China during the period under review. Revenue from the agreement will be

recognized in the second half of the year.



Net sales of Kauko in the first half of the year increased by 3% to EUR 15.6

(15.2) million. The operating result was EUR -0.4 million (-0.6), which included

a EUR -0.3 million impairment of commission receivables, related to the

previously divested Industrial business.



Outlook for Kauko for 2017



The net sales and profitability of total solutions for mobile knowledge work are

expected to improve. Kauko is a provider of integrated and customized total

solutions, combining application, hardware and other services. The number of

orders for application business is expected to increase. In the application

business, the revenue is only recognized after the total delivery; an average

delivery takes 6-8 months.



Service operations will be expanded by shifting more focus on total solutions.

In the long-term market estimate for rugged computers, sales of laptops are

expected to decrease, while the sales of rugged tablets are expected to

increase. Kauko holds a particularly strong market position in the sector of

rugged tablet computers for demanding environments.



Kauko provides the healthcare sector with various mobile IT solutions to improve

the efficiency of the nursing staff's work. The new computer introduced by Kauko

for the healthcare sector enables the start of sales to other OEM channels

outside Kauko's regular market area.



In the energy sector, solar energy is expected to show strong growth. The rapid

development of the Finnish market has resulted in delays also in Kauko's

deliveries as component suppliers have not been able to deliver.



In 2015, Kauko divested its Industrial operations in Shanghai, China, among

others. Kauko will consider the future development of its current Chinese

operations during fall 2017.





OTHER OPERATIONS



Other operations include Aspo Group's administration, the financial and ICT

service center, and a small number of other functions not covered by business

units.



4-6/2017 4-6/2016 Change % 1-6/2017 1-6/2016 Change % 1-12/2016



Net sales,

MEUR 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0



Operating

profit, MEUR -1.1 -1.2 8.3 -1.9 -2.6 26.9 -4.2







The operating profit of other operations was negative and amounted to EUR -1.1

(-1.2) million. The operating profit was improved by increased cost efficiency

of other operations.



FINANCING



The Group's cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 18.4 million (12/2016: EUR

22.6 million). The consolidated balance sheet included a total of EUR 137.0

million in interest-bearing liabilities (12/2016: EUR 125.4 million). The

average interest rate of interest-bearing liabilities was 1.8% at the end of the

review period (12/2016:1.8%). Non-interest-bearing liabilities totaled EUR 82.4

million (12/2016: EUR 69.8 million).



Aspo Group's gearing was 113.7% (12/2016: 89.8%) and its equity ratio was 32.9%

(12/2016: 37.4%). At the end of the second quarter of 2016, gearing was 115.0%

and the equity ratio was 33.4%. In the second quarter, equity was decreased by

dividend of EUR 12.9 million, of which EUR 6.4 million was distributed.



The Group's net cash from operating activities in January-June increased from

the comparative period to EUR 3.5 (-11.0) million. During the review period, the

change in net working capital was EUR -9.4 (-22.7) million. Net cash from

investing activities totaled EUR -11.2 (-2.1) million. Net cash from investing

activities was for the most part related to advance payments for vessels. The

Group's free cash flow was EUR -7.7 (-13.1) million.



The total amount of committed revolving credit facilities signed between Aspo

and its main financing banks was EUR 40 million at the end of the review period.

The revolving credit facilities remained fully unused at the end of the review

period. Aspo's commercial paper program of EUR 80 million remained fully unused

at the end of the review period. In 2017, a financing agreement of EUR 20

million will fall due.



On May 27, 2016, Aspo issued a new hybrid bond of EUR 25 million. The fixed

coupon rate of the bond is 6.75% per annum. The bond has no specified maturity

date, but the company may exercise an early redemption option after four years

of its issuance date.



Aspo has hedged its interest rate risk by means of interest rate swaps. Their

fair value on June 30, 2017 was EUR -0.5 (-0.8) million. The financial

instruments are on level 2 of the fair value hierarchy.



Aspo Group has hedged its currency-denominated cash flows associated with the

acquisition of new vessels using currency forward agreements, to which hedge

accounting is applied. The nominal value of these currency forward agreements

was EUR 29.3 million, and their fair value was EUR -0.7 (-0.3) million on June

30, 2017. The financial instruments are on level 2 of the fair value hierarchy.





INVESTMENTS



The Group's investments were EUR 4.7 (1.6) million, consisting mainly of advance

payments for new vessels ordered by ESL Shipping, and dockings to be

capitalized.



Investments by segment, acquisitions excluded



4-6/2017 4-6/2016 Change 1-6/2017 1-6/2016 Change 1-12/2016



MEUR MEUR % MEUR MEUR % MEUR



ESL Shipping 4.6 1.2 283.3 11.2 1.6 600.0 5.0



Leipurin 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.2 0.1 100.0 0.3



Telko 0.0 0.3 -100.0 0.3 0.5 -40.0 1.4



Kauko 0.0 0.0 - 0.1 0.0 - 0.0



Other operations 0.0 0.0 - 0.0 0.0 - 0.2



Total 4.7 1.6 193.8 11.8 2.2 436.4 6.9







PERSONNEL



Personnel by segment, period-end



6/2017 6/2016 Change % 12/2016



ESL Shipping 236 226 4.4 226



Leipurin 323 316 2.2 322



Telko 286 268 6.7 280



Kauko 47 48 -2.1 42



Other operations 25 23 8.7 25



Total 917 881 4.1 895





At the end of the period, Aspo Group had 917 employees (881). The number of

personnel has increased in ESL Shipping operations, in Telko's companies in

Russia, Ukraine and other CIS countries, and Leipurin test cafeterias in

Finland. The number of personnel in other operations has been increased, for

example, to build digitalization solutions.



Rewarding



In 2015, the Board of Directors of Aspo Plc approved a share-based incentive

plan for about 30 persons. The plan includes three earnings periods, the

calendar years 2015, 2016 and 2017. The Board of Directors will decide on the

plan's performance criteria and required performance levels for each criterion

at the beginning of each earnings period.



The reward from the earnings period 2015 was based on the Group's earnings per

share (EPS). In 2016, on the basis of the 2015 earnings period, employees

included in the plan received 88,970 treasury shares as a share-based reward, as

well as cash equaling the value of the shares, at most, in order to pay taxes.



In accordance with the rules of incentive plans a total of 5,275 treasury

shares, originally granted on the basis of share-based incentive plans, were

returned to Aspo due to ended contracts of employment in 2016.



The reward from the 2016 earnings period was based on the Group's earnings per

share (EPS). In March 2017, on the basis of the 2016 earnings period, employees

included in the plan received 25,740 treasury shares as a share-based reward, as

well as cash equaling the value of the shares, at most, in order to pay taxes.



The reward from the 2017 earnings period will be based on the Group's earnings

per share (EPS). The possible reward from the 2017 earnings period will be paid

in 2018, partly in treasury shares and partly in cash to cover any taxes and

tax-related costs arising from the reward. At most 112,000 treasury shares will

be granted, and the amount paid in cash will correspond, at most, to the value

of the shares on the payment date.





RISKS AND RISK MANAGEMENT



Uncertainty of the global economic outlook has decreased, and financial risks in

Aspo's market areas have continued to reduce. Global political risks are

estimated to have increased. Operating conditions have stabilized, and improved

in some areas. National economies in western countries are growing, and the

economy of Finland, Aspo's important home market, is growing strongly. Eastern

economies have stopped their decline and, in Russia, the increase in oil prices

has supported economic recovery. In Russia, inflation has continued to slow

down, and consumption demand and investments are growing. Cargo prices increased

during the first quarter, but returned to their previous level in the second

quarter.



The turn for the better can be seen as lower risks in all of Aspo's businesses.

Uncertainties are increased by potential additional economic sanctions by the

USA. They are not, however, expected to have a direct impact on Aspo's

businesses. However, any rapid changes in international politics, exchange rates

or commodities markets may have an impact on the demand and competitiveness of

the products of Aspo's companies. Growth in eastern and western markets was

still strained by low demand for investment assets. However, there are signs of

an increase. Investments have increased in Russia, although the majority of them

are targeted at the energy sector.



Strategic risks



In addition to western markets, Aspo operates in areas where economic trends may

quickly become negative or positive, as a result of which there may be

significant changes in business preconditions.



Russian import and export operations have increased significantly in the first

part of the year. In Ukraine, the consumers' confidence in the economy has

improved, and consumption demand has turned onto an upward trend after a period

of strong decline. The Russian economy has also stabilized and inflation has

continued to decelerate. According to estimates, the Russian economy will

increase during this year. Deteriorated consumption demand has affected all

trade, but the increase of nominal wages and the improved confidence of

consumers predict a rise in consumption. No signs of decrease were visible any

more in the financing market and payments in Russia and Ukraine. Companies are

more willing to make investments, even though the sale of investment assets has

still slowed down by the buyers' caution.



The promotion of local production has increased the volume of raw materials and

items produced in Russia in industrial production, despite the decrease in

quality. This may reduce the position of imported raw materials in the value

chain and lower the margin level, but an increase in import volumes may add to

the demand of foreign raw materials and, correspondingly, reduce related risks

for Aspo.



Political uncertainty within the Eurozone has decreased, but global political

risks have increased, which may have a rapid impact on Aspo's operating

environment or weaken free trade in the long term. The economic and political

situation in Aspo's market areas may have made it more difficult to make

structural changes as part of Aspo's strategy. The situation may continue

unchanged, but, as the economic and political pressure alleviates, it may change

completely and rapidly.



Economic sanctions or other obstacles arising from the economic or political

situation in Russia may, in part, reduce transportation volumes originating from

Russia and the demand for unloading services for large ocean liners at sea may

reduce. In Finland and the rest of Europe, social pressures to reduce the use of

coal in energy production have increased, which will reduce coal transportation

volumes in the future. Correspondingly, the transportation volumes of

replacement energy products will increase. Due to this change, it is difficult

to estimate their future transportation volumes. The low level of international

freight indices and the global increase in the number of vessels, particularly

in large size categories, have increased uncertainty over the long-term

profitability of shipping companies. Nevertheless, there are signs of a slight

increase in freight indices and of a decrease in the number of vessels in the

long term.



Strategic risks may be caused by deterioration of global economic conditions,

the political atmosphere, and the outlook and production choices of industrial

customers. Decisions on energy production structures affected by the

environmental policy and other political choices may cause changes in industry

and energy production that may decrease the use of fossil fuels and increase the

use of alternative forms of energy. The flow of goods in the Baltic Sea may

change as a result of steel production, cost structures, changes in the customer

structure, such as centralization of ownership, or for other reasons. These

changes may have negative consequences on operations as the need for

transportation decreases, but they can also be seen as significant

opportunities. As a result of low cargo prices in international shipping,

competition over cargoes may also become fiercer in the Baltic Sea. Mild and

iceless winters may also increase competition. In order to improve its

competitive position, ESL Shipping is building new low-emission vessels with a

higher fuel economy for this region and customer base.



Strategic risks are influenced by long-term changes in cargo prices, the

building of new ships and the removal of others from the markets, investment

trends, and changes in trade structures, especially in western markets. In

eastern markets, risks are increased by such factors as political instability,

social structures or their lack of reaction to the difficulties encountered by

business operations. The accumulation and discharge of investments may cause

long-term changes in the competitive situation and customer behavior. Trade in

eastern and western markets may suffer from restrictions on free trade, as a

result of which there may be a decrease in sales of goods and services.



Rapid changes in economic structures may cause risks due to changes in the

customer or principal structure or technologies, and due to unused opportunities

that require a quick response. Disruptive changes may be very rapid. Aspo's

strategic risks are evened out by the distribution of business operations over

four segments, its engagement in business operations in a broad geographical

area, and its ability to react quickly to changing situations.



Operational risks



Economic uncertainty in Aspo's operating environment has decreased during the

review period. However, operational risks have remained unchanged. These include

risks related to supply chains and persons.



The focus of Aspo's growth has for long been on emerging market areas, where

risks decelerating growth are affected by factors such as exchange and interest

rates, the level of and changes in the global market prices of raw materials,

industrial and commercial investments, customer liquidity, changes in

legislation and import regulations, and the inactivity, lack of neutrality or

corruption of public authorities.



Economic growth and, alternatively, any decrease in production may have an

impact on demand for raw materials. Political and economic instability is

disturbing commercial activities and, if the situation continues, the growth of

Aspo's business operations may slow down. Consumer behavior and confidence are

also reflected in risks associated with B-to-B customers and their risk levels.

The growth opportunities presented by emerging markets are encouraging interest

among competitors in starting or expanding business operations in these areas.

The challenging emerging markets and the escalated situation in Ukraine have

also caused competitors to withdraw from these markets, which has created new

potential for Aspo's businesses, increased their market shares and, in some

business areas, even improved profitability temporarily.



Hedging against exchange rate changes is not possible in all conditions and,

especially, at all times. Changes in exchange rates may lower the results and

equity on the balance sheet as a result of translation differences. Then again,

changes in exchange rates may also strengthen the result and balance sheet. As

changes in credit loss risks are diversified across businesses and customers,

Aspo's businesses have not been subjected to any significant credit losses

related to their customers, even though credit loss risks have increased.

Principal risks have materialized through unreceived commission returns.



Sales margins may be reduced and financial claims related to deliveries may

emerge if Aspo's products are not suited for the customers' production processes

or don't have the right technical properties. Operative risks have also been

increased by computer-related crime, malware and the increased number of fraud

attempts. If realized, these risks may mean financial losses for Aspo. Aspo has

appropriate information security and internal training arrangements, but

individual cases may occur due to the decentralized structure of operations.



The quantity and probability of the Group's loss risks are regularly assessed. A

bidding process was arranged for general insurance policies and the amounts

insured were updated in 2016. The amounts insured are sufficient in view of the

scope of Aspo's operations, but insurance companies may restrict the validity of

insurance policies as a result of risks increasing for various reasons, such as

military operations.



Internal control and risk management



One of the responsibilities of Aspo's Audit Committee is to monitor the

efficiency of the Group's internal supervision, internal audits, and risk

management systems. The Audit Committee monitors the risk management process and

carries out necessary measures to prevent strategic risks in particular. In

accordance with the internal control principles approved by the Board of

Directors, risk management is part of Aspo's internal control, and its task is

to ensure the implementation of the Group's strategy, development of financial

results, shareholder value, dividend payment ability, and continuity in business

operations. The operational management of the businesses is responsible for risk

management. The management is responsible for specifying sufficient measures and

their implementation, and for monitoring and ensuring that the measures are

implemented as part of day-to-day operational control. Risk update for the Group

has been carried out within a year. Risk management is coordinated by Aspo's

CFO, who reports to the Group CEO.



Aspo Group's financing and financing risk management are centralized in the

parent company, in accordance with the financing policy approved by the Board of

Directors.



A more detailed account of the risk management policy and the most significant

risks has been published on the company's website. More detailed information on

financing risks can be found in the notes to the financial statements.





SHARE CAPITAL AND SHARES



Aspo Plc's share capital on June 30, 2017 was EUR 17,691,729.57 and the total

number of shares was 30,975,524 of which the company held 370,486 shares; that

is, 1.2% of the share capital. Aspo Plc has one share series. Each share

entitles the shareholder to one vote at the shareholders' meeting. Aspo's share

is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy's Mid Cap segment under industrial products and

services.



During January-June 2017, a total of 1,699,284 Aspo Plc shares with a market

value of EUR 14.9 million were traded on Nasdaq Helsinki, in other words, 5.5%

of the stock changed hands. During the review period, the share price reached a

high of EUR 9.16 and a low of EUR 8.20. The average price was EUR 8.80 and the

closing price at period-end was EUR 9.05. At the end of the review period, the

market value excluding treasury shares was EUR 277.0 million.



The number of Aspo Plc shareholders was 9,135 at period-end. A total of 914,454

shares, or 3.0% of the share capital, were nominee registered or held by non-

domestic shareholders.





DECISIONS AT THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING



Dividend



The Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Aspo Plc on April 5, 2017, approved the

payment of a dividend totalling EUR 0.42 per share in accordance with the Board

of Directors' proposal.



The dividend will be paid in two installments. The payment date for the first

installment of EUR 0.21 per share was April 18, 2017.



The second installment of EUR 0.21 per share will be paid in November 2017 to

shareholders who are registered in the shareholders' register maintained by

Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date. At its meeting to be held on October

26, 2017, the Board of Directors will decide on the record and payment dates of

the second installment, in accordance with the rules of the Finnish book-entry

securities system. According to the current system, the dividend record date

would be October 30, 2017 and the payment date would be November 6, 2017.



Board of Directors and Auditor



The Annual Shareholders' Meeting re-elected LL.M., MBA Mammu Kaario, M.Sc.

(Econ.) Mikael Laine, LL.M. Roberto Lencioni, B.Sc. (Econ.), eMBA Gustav Nyberg,

D.Sc. (Econ.) Salla Pöyry and M.Sc. (Tech.) Risto Salo to the Board of

Directors. At the Board's organizing meeting held after the Annual Shareholders'

Meeting, Gustav Nyberg was elected as Chairman of the Board and Roberto Lencioni

as Vice-Chairman. At the meeting the Board also decided to appoint Mammu Kaario

Chairman of the Audit Committee and Mikael Laine, Salla Pöyry and Risto Salo as

committee members.



The Authorized Public Accountant firm Ernst & Young Oy was elected as company

auditor.





Board authorizations



Authorization of the Board of Directors to decide on the acquisition of treasury

shares



The Annual Shareholders' Meeting on April 5, 2017 authorized the Board of

Directors to decide on the acquisition of no more than 500,000 of the treasury

shares using the unrestricted equity of the company representing about 1.6% of

all the shares in the company. The authorization includes the right to accept

treasury shares as a pledge.



The shares shall be acquired through public trading, for which reason the shares

are acquired otherwise than in proportion to the share ownership of the

shareholders and the consideration paid for the shares shall be the market price

of the Aspo's share in public trading at Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd at the time of the

acquisition. Shares may also be acquired outside public trading for a price

which at most corresponds to the market price in public trading at the time of

the acquisition. In connection with the acquisition of the treasury shares,

derivative, share lending, or other agreements that are normal within the

framework of capital markets may take place in accordance with legislative and

regulatory requirements.



The authorization includes the Board's right to resolve on a directed repurchase

or the acceptance of shares as a pledge, if there is a compelling financial

reason for the company to do so as provided for in Chapter 15, section 6 of the

Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act. The shares shall be acquired to be used

for the financing or execution of corporate acquisitions or other transactions,

for execution of the company's share-ownership programs or for other purposes

determined by the Board.



The decision to acquire or redeem treasury shares or to accept them as pledge

shall not be made so that the shares of the company in the possession of, or

held as pledges by the company and its subsidiaries would exceed 10% of all

shares. The authorization will remain in force until the Annual Shareholders'

Meeting in 2018 but not more than 18 months from the approval at the

Shareholders' Meeting.







More information:

http://www.aspo.fi/



PressRelease by

Aspo Oyj

Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/15/2017 - 09:00

Language: English

News-ID 556525

Character count: 65642

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Aspo Oyj

Stadt: Helsinki





Number of hits: 12



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease