Bolton NHS Foundation Trust selects Allscripts to enhance care and clinical engagement

U.K. Trust launches Allscripts Sunrise(TM) EPR to enable integrated patient

record



BOLTON, United Kingdom, Aug. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bolton NHS

Foundation Trust has selected Allscripts Sunrise Electronic Patient Record (EPR)

as it continues to focus on improving the quality of care delivered to patients,

in an agreement signed yesterday.



An integrated care organisation, Bolton NHS Foundation Trust serves patients

from communities at Royal Bolton Hospital and at more than 20 health centres and

clinics. The organisation also offers services such as district nursing.



"At Bolton NHS Foundation Trust, we are dedicated to providing the best care for

our patients and our community, while constantly striving to improve and by

using our resources responsibly," said Simon Irving, Chief Clinical Information

Officer, Bolton NHS Foundation Trust. "Allscripts Sunrise EPR will support these

goals by further enabling our staff to meet the healthcare needs of our patients

as well as improve the safety and quality of our care."



"The Sunrise platform offers Bolton NHS Foundation Trust a wide range of

clinical workflows and protocols," said Phillipa Winter, Chief Information

Officer, Bolton NHS Foundation Trust. "With this new technology, we will be able

to establish a frictionless care process, making it easier for our clinicians to

access a single, comprehensive view of the patient's health record."



Used by leading hospitals and health systems around the world, Allscripts

Sunrise EPR is a highly-configurable electronic patient record that provides

workflows to drive clinical decision support, which leads to improved patient

outcomes.



"Bolton NHS Foundation Trust needs a partner with the knowledge and experience

to enable them to deliver the next phase of their digital engagement with

patients and care providers across the organization," said Steven Brain, Vice



President and Managing Director, Allscripts, United Kingdom. "Our innovative

solutions and proven delivery capability in the UK created a compelling reason

for the Trust to select Allscripts as their partner."



About Allscripts

Allscripts (NASDAQ:MDRX) is a leader in healthcare information technology

solutions that advance clinical, financial and operational results. Our

innovative solutions connect people, places and data across an Open, Connected

Community of Health(TM). Connectivity empowers caregivers and consumers to make

better decisions, delivering better care for healthier populations. To learn

more, visit www.allscripts.com, Twitter, YouTube and It Takes A Community: The

Allscripts Blog.



