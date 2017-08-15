Bolton NHS Foundation Trust selects Allscripts to enhance care and clinical engagement

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
U.K. Trust launches Allscripts Sunrise(TM) EPR to enable integrated patient
record
BOLTON, United Kingdom, Aug. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bolton NHS
Foundation Trust has selected Allscripts Sunrise Electronic Patient Record (EPR)
as it continues to focus on improving the quality of care delivered to patients,
in an agreement signed yesterday.
An integrated care organisation, Bolton NHS Foundation Trust serves patients
from communities at Royal Bolton Hospital and at more than 20 health centres and
clinics. The organisation also offers services such as district nursing.
"At Bolton NHS Foundation Trust, we are dedicated to providing the best care for
our patients and our community, while constantly striving to improve and by
using our resources responsibly," said Simon Irving, Chief Clinical Information
Officer, Bolton NHS Foundation Trust. "Allscripts Sunrise EPR will support these
goals by further enabling our staff to meet the healthcare needs of our patients
as well as improve the safety and quality of our care."
"The Sunrise platform offers Bolton NHS Foundation Trust a wide range of
clinical workflows and protocols," said Phillipa Winter, Chief Information
Officer, Bolton NHS Foundation Trust. "With this new technology, we will be able
to establish a frictionless care process, making it easier for our clinicians to
access a single, comprehensive view of the patient's health record."
Used by leading hospitals and health systems around the world, Allscripts
Sunrise EPR is a highly-configurable electronic patient record that provides
workflows to drive clinical decision support, which leads to improved patient
outcomes.
"Bolton NHS Foundation Trust needs a partner with the knowledge and experience
to enable them to deliver the next phase of their digital engagement with
patients and care providers across the organization," said Steven Brain, Vice
President and Managing Director, Allscripts, United Kingdom. "Our innovative
solutions and proven delivery capability in the UK created a compelling reason
for the Trust to select Allscripts as their partner."
About Allscripts
Allscripts (NASDAQ:MDRX) is a leader in healthcare information technology
solutions that advance clinical, financial and operational results. Our
innovative solutions connect people, places and data across an Open, Connected
Community of Health(TM). Connectivity empowers caregivers and consumers to make
better decisions, delivering better care for healthier populations. To learn
more, visit www.allscripts.com, Twitter, YouTube and It Takes A Community: The
Allscripts Blog.
© 2017 Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates. All Rights Reserved.
Allscripts, the Allscripts logo, and other Allscripts marks are trademarks of
Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates. All other products are
trademarks of their respective holders, all rights reserved. Reference to these
products is not intended to imply affiliation with or sponsorship of Allscripts
Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates.
