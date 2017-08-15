Changes in Novo Nordisk Executive Management

Bagsværd, Denmark, 15 August 2017 - Novo Nordisk A/S today announced two changes

to its Executive Management team.



As of 1 October, Camilla Sylvest, senior vice president in charge of Novo

Nordisk's operations in Region China, has been appointed executive vice

president in charge of Commercial Strategy & Corporate Affairs. At the helm of

this new unit she will be overall responsible for the company's corporate

functions within marketing, market access, strategy, communication, stakeholder

relations and sustainability.



Camilla Sylvest was appointed senior vice president and general manager of Novo

Nordisk's Region China in August 2015. In this role she is responsible for the

company's activities in China, Taiwan and Hong Kong. Prior to this, Camilla

Sylvest has led affiliates and business areas of growing size and complexity in

Europe and Asia. She started her career in Novo Nordisk in 1996, following which

she had roles in headquarters and regions within pricing, health economics,

marketing and sales effectiveness. She holds an MSc in Economics from University

of Southern Denmark and an Executive MBA from Scandinavian International

Management Institute.



Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, president & CEO, says: "During her more than 20 years

in Novo Nordisk, Camilla Sylvest has consistently delivered strong business

results, fostered strong relations with stakeholders and demonstrated a natural

ability to rally her organisations around key priorities. This makes me very

confident in her ability to successfully drive our commercial strategies as well

as our strategies for developing Novo Nordisk as a responsible corporation

focused on the needs of the patients we serve."



Effective today, Doug Langa, senior vice president, head of North America

Operations and president of Novo Nordisk Inc, is promoted to executive vice



president. His responsibilities remain unchanged.



Doug Langa was appointed head of North America Operations and president of Novo

Nordisk Inc in March this year. Previously, he was senior vice president of

Market Access and a member of Novo Nordisk's US leadership team. He joined the

company in 2011 and has over 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and

medical device industry. He graduated from Widener University and earned his MBA

from Fordham University.



Both Camilla Sylvest and Doug Langa will report to Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen.



With these changes, the members of Novo Nordisk's Executive Management are:



* Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, president and CEO

* Jesper Brandgaard, EVP, chief financial officer and head of Biopharm

* Maziar Mike Doustdar, EVP, International Operations

* Lars Green, EVP, Business Services & Compliance

* Doug Langa, EVP, North America Operations

* Camilla Sylvest, EVP, Commercial Strategy & Corporate Affairs

(from 1 October 2017)

* Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, EVP, chief science officer

* Henrik Wulff, EVP, Product Supply



