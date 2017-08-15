Changes in Novo Nordisk Executive Management

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Bagsværd, Denmark, 15 August 2017 - Novo Nordisk A/S today announced two changes
to its Executive Management team.
As of 1 October, Camilla Sylvest, senior vice president in charge of Novo
Nordisk's operations in Region China, has been appointed executive vice
president in charge of Commercial Strategy & Corporate Affairs. At the helm of
this new unit she will be overall responsible for the company's corporate
functions within marketing, market access, strategy, communication, stakeholder
relations and sustainability.
Camilla Sylvest was appointed senior vice president and general manager of Novo
Nordisk's Region China in August 2015. In this role she is responsible for the
company's activities in China, Taiwan and Hong Kong. Prior to this, Camilla
Sylvest has led affiliates and business areas of growing size and complexity in
Europe and Asia. She started her career in Novo Nordisk in 1996, following which
she had roles in headquarters and regions within pricing, health economics,
marketing and sales effectiveness. She holds an MSc in Economics from University
of Southern Denmark and an Executive MBA from Scandinavian International
Management Institute.
Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, president & CEO, says: "During her more than 20 years
in Novo Nordisk, Camilla Sylvest has consistently delivered strong business
results, fostered strong relations with stakeholders and demonstrated a natural
ability to rally her organisations around key priorities. This makes me very
confident in her ability to successfully drive our commercial strategies as well
as our strategies for developing Novo Nordisk as a responsible corporation
focused on the needs of the patients we serve."
Effective today, Doug Langa, senior vice president, head of North America
Operations and president of Novo Nordisk Inc, is promoted to executive vice
president. His responsibilities remain unchanged.
Doug Langa was appointed head of North America Operations and president of Novo
Nordisk Inc in March this year. Previously, he was senior vice president of
Market Access and a member of Novo Nordisk's US leadership team. He joined the
company in 2011 and has over 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and
medical device industry. He graduated from Widener University and earned his MBA
from Fordham University.
Both Camilla Sylvest and Doug Langa will report to Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen.
With these changes, the members of Novo Nordisk's Executive Management are:
* Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, president and CEO
* Jesper Brandgaard, EVP, chief financial officer and head of Biopharm
* Maziar Mike Doustdar, EVP, International Operations
* Lars Green, EVP, Business Services & Compliance
* Doug Langa, EVP, North America Operations
* Camilla Sylvest, EVP, Commercial Strategy & Corporate Affairs
(from 1 October 2017)
* Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, EVP, chief science officer
* Henrik Wulff, EVP, Product Supply
Further information
Media:
Katrine Sperling +45 4442 6718 krsp(at)novonordisk.com
Ken Inchausti (US) +1 609 786 8316 kiau(at)novonordisk.com
Investors:
Peter Hugreffe Ankersen +45 3075 9085 phak(at)novonordisk.com
Hanna Ögren +45 3079 8519 haoe(at)novonordisk.com
Anders Mikkelsen +45 3079 4461 armk(at)novonordisk.com
Christina Jensen +45 3079 3009 cnje(at)novonordisk.com
Kasper Veje (US) +1 609 235 8567 kpvj(at)novonordisk.com
Company announcement No 64 / 2017
PR170815_change_executive_management_UK:
http://hugin.info/2013/R/2126984/812210.pdf
