Sorenson Media Expands Its Footprint Across EMEA With New Offices in London and Munich

Company Hires Key Staff to Support its Rapid European Growth



SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - Aug 15, 2017) - Sorenson Media, a leading

technology provider for broadcasters, advertisers and television manufacturers,

today announced its European expansion with office openings in London, England

and Munich, Germany. The company has also seen rapid growth in its European

development centre in Cardiff, Wales, which now employs more than 100 people.



The London and Munich offices will be home to key sales, business development,

professional services, operations and marketing staff to grow sales and enhance

customer support across Europe. In order to meet the demands of this expanding

market, Sorenson Media has also recently hired Graeme Lynch as Director of

Product Strategy - EMEA and Leon Hitchings as Director of EMEA Operations.



"It's been exciting to see our Cardiff-team grow so quickly, and the decision to

expand into London and Munich to further support our customer relationships was

the next logical step in our business growth strategy," said Brian Jentz,

Sorenson Media's SVP of EMEA. "The two new offices will provide close proximity

to European broadcasters, agencies and key business partners, which will be

instrumental as we enter into the addressable advertising space."



Sorenson Media's Spark platform, which is currently being rolled out across the

USA and Europe, enables the targeted replacement of linear broadcast TV ads on a

large and growing base of internet-connected Smart TVs. The Spark Platform also

provides second by second analytics capabilities to enable broadcasters to

improve their programming, promotions and advertising yields.



In addition to the recent EMEA growth, Sorenson Media expanded into the Korean

market in May 2017 with its new office in Seoul. This move gives Sorenson Media

greater access and connectivity with notable TV manufacturers in the region as



it scales its OEM partnerships.



For more information, please visit www.sorensonmedia.com.



About Sorenson Media

Founded in 1995, Sorenson Media provides trusted solutions to the broadcast

television industry and is an innovator in next generation television - the

fusing of the power and scale of broadcast TV with the data and addressability

of digital. Using the capabilities of Internet-connected devices to deliver

addressability, interactivity and insights, Sorenson Media's Spark platform

provides broadcasters and advertisers with a complete toolkit to enable, enhance

and improve the TV content and advertising viewing experience. For more

information, visit www.sorensonmedia.com and follow us on Twitter,

(at)sorensonmedia.



Media Contact

Codeword for Sorenson Media

sorensonmedia(at)codewordagency.com













