Sterling Talent Solutions Supports 2017 Candidate Experience Awards as Gold Sponsor

Employment Background Screening Company Continues to Improve Talent Acquisition Space Through Partnership

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/15/17 -- , a non-profit organization focused on the promotion and benchmark research of a quality candidate experience, today announced that Sterling Talent Solutions is a Gold sponsor of the .

The annual awards and benchmarking programs offer employers in North America (NAM), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC), a risk-free and confidential opportunity to learn how their organization's candidate experience practices compare to those of their peers and obtain feedback from their candidates, while gaining insight into the latest tools and strategies for optimizing the recruiting process.

"Sterling Talent Solutions is proud to sponsor the 2017 Candidate Experience Awards in partnership with Talent Board," said Clare Hart, CEO of Sterling Talent Solutions. "From the moment a job application is submitted to a candidate's first day, our goal is to empower companies to create a consistent, simple and memorable candidate experience."

Registration for the 2017 CandE Awards in NAM is open until August 18, in EMEA and APAC until November 1. Employers of all sizes are welcome to register for any and all regional programs that correspond with their hiring efforts. After submitting a one-time annual registration fee and completing the registration process, participating organizations will go through two rounds of data collection and evaluation of their candidate experience practices. Top-rated organizations will be recognized publicly as CandE Award winners.

Kevin Grossman, president of Global Programs for Talent Board, shared, "Through their support of the CandE Awards, Sterling Talent Solutions is demonstrating a serious commitment to advancing recruiting, hiring and onboarding for both hiring organizations and job seekers. We're grateful to welcome them back as a sponsor."

To learn more about the Candidate Experience Awards programs, visit .

Sterling Talent Solutions, the world's largest background screening provider, provides hiring peace of mind by delivering a simpler, smarter background screening and onboarding experience for employers worldwide. Our comprehensive suite of cloud-based background screening and onboarding solutions deliver accurate, reliable results and tools to maintain compliance throughout the hiring cycle.

With 20 offices in nine countries and growing, our team of more than 4,000 employees proudly serves over 25,000 customers around the world, including 25% of the Fortune 100. Sterling is accredited by the National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS), a distinction earned by fewer than 10% of all background screening companies. Visit .

Sterling Talent Solutions is a service mark of Sterling Infosystems, Inc.

Talent Board is a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. The organization, Candidate Experience Awards program and its sponsors are dedicated to recognizing the candidate experience offered by companies throughout the entire recruitment cycle and to forever changing the manner in which job candidates are treated. More information can be accessed at .

