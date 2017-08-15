ENGlobal Receives ASME Certification

(firmenpresse) - HOUSTON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 08/15/17 -- ENGlobal (NASDAQ: ENG), a leading provider of engineering and automation services, today announced that its mechanical fabrication business in Henderson, Texas is now a certified Code Shop under the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) Certification Program. Specifically, the Company's fabrication shop has been certified as conforming to the rules governing the design, fabrication, assembly, and inspection of Boilers and Pressure Vessels. ASME certification is awarded when a company's quality control system complies with the ASME rules and when that company will perform all work requiring certification in a manner that will comply with these rules.

"This important ASME certification demonstrates ENGlobal's desire and commitment to maintain the highest quality standards in every aspect of our work, and to provide the highest quality packaged systems to our customers," stated William A. Coskey, P.E., Chairman and CEO of ENGlobal. "Today's announcement is another significant milestone in our vertically integrated, turn-key strategy of engineering, fabricating and automating process-related modular systems."

ENGlobal is now certified to affix the U-Pressure Vessel Stamp and the S-Power Boiler Stamp. Under the S-Stamp, the Company is additionally certified to affix the Assembly Stamp (A) and the Pressure Pipe Stamp (PP). The Company is also authorized by the National Board of Boiler and Pressure Vessel Inspectors to utilize the Repair Stamp (R), which can be used either at the Henderson location or at remote sites.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ: ENG) is a provider of engineering and automation services primarily to the energy sector throughout the United States and internationally. ENGlobal operates through two business segments: Automation and Engineering. ENGlobal's Automation segment provides services related to the design, integration and implementation of advanced automation, information technology, process distributed control, instrumentation and process analytical systems. The Engineering segment provides consulting services for the development, management and execution of projects requiring professional engineering, construction management, and related support services and the fabrication operation. Within the Engineering segment, ENGlobal's Government Services group provides engineering, design, installation and operation and maintenance of various government, public sector and international facilities, and specializes in the turnkey installation and maintenance of automation and instrumentation systems for the U.S. Defense industry worldwide. Further information about the Company and its businesses is available at .

The statements above regarding the Company's expectations regarding its operations and certain other matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and are subject to risks and uncertainties For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ENGlobal's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, and other SEC filings.

