IDT's Newest Clock Generator is up to 60% More Energy Efficient than other Comparable Solutions

The New 1.8V Version of the Leading VersaClock® 3S Programmable Clock Generator Delivers a Compelling Blend of Performance, Power and Flexibility to Consumer and Computing Systems

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. () (NASDAQ: IDTI) today introduced two new versions of its low-power VersaClock® 3S . The IDT® and devices provide innovative power-saving features from a single-rail 1.8V power supply while eliminating the need for multiple discrete timing components, and reduce board footprint while saving up to 60% in power consumption versus comparable solutions. Like their predecessors, the new VersaClock® 3S devices meet the performance requirements of widely used standards including PCI Express® Gen 1/2/3. These new devices are ideal for computing systems, digital cameras, IP set-top boxes, home entertainment, audio systems, multi-function printers, IoT gateways, small-business storage, smart devices, medical equipment and automotive infotainment.

"The new VersaClock 3S devices are perfect for customers requiring a single 1.8V power rail to help meet the constraints of today's low-power compact devices," said Kris Rausch, vice president and general manager of IDT's Timing Products Division. "The new chips deliver performance, flexibility and power savings so design teams can hit their performance and power targets using minimal board space."

Features that enable this optimal combination of performance, power and flexibility include:

Available now, the seven-output 5L35023 comes in a 4 x 4 mm QFN package and the five-output 5L35021 comes in a 3 x 3 mm QFN package, both supporting CMOS and LP-HCSL outputs. To accelerate application developments, IDT offers the and development kits to support configuration, verification, and programming of devices all in one kit. To learn more information about these VersaClock®3S programmable clock generators, visit or .

