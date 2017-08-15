Dealnet Signs New HVAC Vendor Relationship

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/15/17 -- Dealnet Capital Corp. ("Dealnet" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: DLS), reported today that it has signed an agreement with a leading Ontario-based home improvement equipment distributor that will result in the on-boarding of more than thirty new dealers authorized to offer the Company's financing products to homeowners in Ontario.

The new distributor provides homeowners with HVAC related equipment and installation services where the typical installation cost ranges from $3,500 to $10,000. They are transitioning to Dealnet from a competing financial services supplier and, as a result, their dealers are already accustomed to offering their customers a financing option to facilitate closing their sales transactions. The Company has dedicated specific resources to expedite the on-boarding process for these new dealers and expects to have them fully engaged on the Company's platform in time for the fall contracting season.

"Dealnet's unique home improvement financing platform is gaining more support from an increasing number of home improvement dealers, distributors and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as they see the benefit of working with an industry leading and innovative financial partner that can help them close more sales with a frictionless finance offering for their customers," said Michael Hilmer, Dealnet's Chief Executive Officer. "The new vendor relationship that we are announcing today illustrates this point as they were referred to us from a national OEM that was previously on a competitor's program," added Mr. Hilmer.

Dealnet is a specialty finance company powered by its proprietary, scalable engagement platform to service the $20 billion home improvement finance market through both dealer-based and direct homeowner-based originations of secured finance assets (equipment leases and loans). The company earns net finance income over the term of these assets and from fee income derived from the transaction support services that it provides to its dealer network. The Company also uses its engagement platform to provide customer support services on a contract basis to third-party institutions.

