High-performance UHF RFID 4 Field Reader available with M12 and M8 connections

Solution for industrial and rail sector / Comprehensive software

(PresseBox) - S RF-R3x0 reader product range with two antenna connections, 500 mW power output and comprehensive software functions, HARTING has now expanded on the powerful 4 Field Reader. The Ha-VIS RFID Reader RF-R400 provides concentrated RFID performance and robust connectors at an attractive price.

Network, power supply, RS232, two digital trigger signal inputs and four digital signal outlets are available via circular connectors. Each with a maximum power output of 2W, the four antenna connections remain in the usual SMA format. The new reader also naturally meets the requirements of the industrial and rail markets, which HARTING monitors in its own independent and accredited test lab. It is perfectly suited to rail applications - for track section recognition, for example.

The usual HARTING reader functions such as Action on EPC, where the reader can process scanning results autonomously and respond by switching outlets, are also included in the reader?s comprehensive software provision.

In terms of software, the RF-R400 is naturally fully compatible with the powerful GS1® ALE 1.1 based HARTING middleware. The new reader is supported as usual by both the server version, Ha-VIS Middleware and the embedded version for the RF-R350, enabling easy raw data processing - saving unnecessary expense in the backend system.





Date: 08/15/2017

