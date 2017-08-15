Sibanye renews and increases its investment in tertiary education



Westonaria, 15 August 2017: Sibanye (Tickers JSE: SGL and NYSE: SBGL - http://www.commodity-tv.net/c/search_adv/?v=297484) has underpinned its commitment to tertiary education by committing R30 million to the University of Johannesburg (UJ) and the University of the Witwatersrand (WITS). This follows a previous investment of R25 million to these institutions made in 2014.



The primary aim of the donations is to enable both Universities to maintain the existing high quality teaching and learning standards, support increased intensity in research and innovation and provide essential capital for development and maintenance of world class facilities. The investments will also be partly applied to broader University projects aimed at improving the lives of students, through greater community engagement and student support.



Sibanyes contribution to broader education and learning extends beyond donations such as these. In 2016, Sibanye invested R49 million in bursaries and internships and has committed to invest a further R432 million over the next five years, to ensure access to quality tertiary education for approximately 640 young South Africans entering the mining industry.



Despite the tough economic climate and the challenges facing our industry, Sibanye remains committed to maintaining its significant investment in education, a factor which will be critical to the future, successful development of the South Africa.



Sibanye CEO, Neal Froneman commented: The mining industry is a critical component of the South African economy and has a significant role to play in delivering future economic growth and employment. The provision of high quality education is a vital requirement if we are to grow the economy and as a company, we are aware that our core purpose - our mining improve lives - can only be realised, if we continue to build the pipeline of young talent needed to lead our industry into a bright future.



