THE GREEN EXPO 2017

Future-oriented Environmental Technologies in Mexico

(PresseBox) - Maya Halls of the World Trade Center in Mexico City. Organizers are E.J.Krause & Associates, Inc. and CONIECO, the Mexican Chamber for Environmental Manufacturers.

More than 200 exhibitors from sectors like bioenergy, biomass, photovoltaic energy, cogeneration, recycling, waste management and raw material management among others have committed for GREEN EXPO 2017. Organizers expect about 12.000 attendees. Germany is represented with a National Pavilion supported by the Federal German Ministry for Economy and Energy.

During the last years Mexico has strengthened its policy on renewable energies, sustainability and energy efficiency, the Energy Reform in 2015 set a flag on the path. Governmental requirements for waste management have become much stronger which specifically is engaging the private waste and recycling companies. Also energy from landfill gas is playing a more and more important role. The Mexican government wants to keep to their international promises and reduce the climate-wrecking gases.

Constant exchange with international institutions, partners and the industry plays a major role for Mexican government bodies, city administrations as well as the private sector of renewable energy, waste management and recycling. Technologies, in particular from Europe, meet a high demand in Mexico.

The 25th International CONIECO Environmental Congress keeps an impressive program with hot topics and high level speakers:

POWER MEX will focus on clean and efficient energy. Dr. César Emiliano Hernandez Ochoa, Deputy Minister for Electricity (SENER) and several other speakers will discuss the current status of Mexico?s Energy Reform. Another interesting panel is planned with representatives from Pemex (Mexican energy giant), from CONUEE, national commission for efficient use of energy and from the Energy Program of GIZ GmbH (German Society for International Cooperation). Distributed Generation using the example of solar projects in Mexico will be presented by ASOLMEX, the Mexican Association for Solar Energy.



Green City includes panel discussions about sustainable city development, smart and resilient cities.

ENVIRO PRO has Circular Economy as key theme. The way from unregulated waste management industry to an efficient intelligent circular economy is the topic of panels with speakers from the United Nations, the Foundation for Circular Economy of Spain and the Institute for Energy and Environment & Research Heidelberg, Germany. Also delegates from the relevant Mexican ministries and governmental bodies (SENER, CONIECO etc.) as well as speakers from the industry will contribute their knowledge and expertise to a balanced congress.

COGENERA Congress will highlight the market potential and perspectives of the Mexican government for cogeneration.

AQUATEC MEXICO exhibition and conference will be held parallel to THE GREEN EXPO.

Attendees have the unique possibility to see and experience state-of-the-art technologies on the show floor. The congress panels and sessions will highlight the latest information on current and future needs as well as with the big challenges of the Mexican market.

For more information please contact the European HQ of E.J.Krause & Associates in Düsseldorf.



Founded in 1984, E.J. Krause & Associates, Inc. (EJK) is one of the largest privately held exhibition management companies in the world. EJK produces over 40 events in 14 different industries supported by offices on three continents. It is recognized as a major organizer of exhibitions and conferences worldwide.

E.J. Krause & Associates, Inc. is committed to making the exhibition experience of its clients both profitable and efficient, maximizing their return on investment. The global marketing and operations network consists of offices in the USA, Latinamerica, Europe and Asia.





Company information / Profile:

15.08.2017 (PresseBox) - The GREEN EXPO is celebrating its 25th edition September 5 -7





