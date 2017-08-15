ELIV 2017 - Attraction of the industry

(PresseBox) - ics used in them are getting more and more complex. ON the 18th and 19th of October 2017, the focus will be on electronics in vehicles at the World Conference Center Bonn (WCCB). Experts will be discussing the megatrends in automotive electronics at the International VDI Congress "Electronic in Vehicles" (ELIV).

The international congress with the accompanying exhibition is the most important industry meeting for experts in the field of electrics, electronics and system integration in the car. The 18th edition of the event is expecting a record number of delegates of up to 1,600 participants. The event boasts of more than 70 plenary and specialized presentations. Participants will be able to meet with more than 120 international trade exhibitors that showcase the latest developments and trends in vehicle electronics.

The presentation program of the ELIV 2017 will deal with key issues such as Highly Automated Driving, Smart & Connected Car and Electromobility. Additionally, to the varied program, the exhibition is an excellent benefit for international participants, consisting of decision-makers and experts from vehicle manufacturers, suppliers and service providers and high-profile academics. Delegates will be shown innovations from the fields of driver assistance systems, electrical power supply, networked systems, infotainment and HMI. Further highlights are the special exhibitions on Highly Automated Driving and Charging as well as a Start-up area.

The top exhibitors of the ELIV 2017 include:

Audi AG

BMW AG

Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG

Continental Engineering Service GmbH

Daimler AG

ESG Elektroniksystem- und Logistik GmbH

IAV GmbH

KPIT Technologies GmbH

Highly automated driving is the central topic of the automotive future. ELIV's technology exhibition addresses questions about this top theme. Based on vehicles and measuring systems, OEMs and suppliers present the basic concepts and solutions that set the course for autonomous driving. Additionally, a special exhibition on the topic Charging takes place on the forecourt of the trade fair.



The special exhibition of Highly Automated Driving addresses following challenges:

Highly accurate maps

Sensor technology (radar, camera, lidar, etc.) and sensor fusion (IDC)

Actuator systems (steering, brakes, ESP, etc.)

Vehicle integration

Human-machine interface or system understanding

In the Start-up area, young companies are given the opportunity to demonstrate and discuss their products and concepts in the field of automotive electronics. In addition to a presentation program, start-ups have the opportunity to present their business models. At the end of the second day, the innovations of the start-ups are evaluated and the best start-up is chosen.

Facts and figures:

1,600 participants

More than 70 expert presentations

Industry meeting with 30 years track record

120 specialised exhibitors

The new location of the event, the WCCB, stands for internationality, growth and progress. Both, the international VDI Congress "ELIV 2017" on 18 and 19 October 2017 and the automotive electronics industry set out into an innovative future. The event is held in German and English and is translated simultaneously.

Registration and program at www.eliv-congress.deor at www.vdi-wissensforum.de as well as at the VDI Wissensforum Kundenzentrum, PO Box 10 11 39, 40002 Düsseldorf, E-Mail: wissensforum(at)vdi.de, Phone: +49 211 6214-201, Fax: -154.



Company information / Profile:

Cars are getting smarter





