Quorum Participating in the Accelerated Growth Service in Atlantic Canada

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/15/17 -- Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (Quorum) (TSX VENTURE: QIS) announced today that it is participating in the Accelerated Growth Service (AGS) in Atlantic Canada. A key component of Canada's Innovation and Skills Plan, this initiative is being delivered in the region by the federal government, in partnership with the four Atlantic provinces. Participating companies have coordinated access to both federal and provincial growth support, including financing, in one stop.

The goal of the AGS is to accelerate business growth through a collaborative, client-focused service model. The service is expected to result in more Atlantic Canadian companies expanding, becoming more competitive, and creating high paying jobs in the Atlantic Canada communities they operate in.

"We are delighted to be part of the AGS program and we believe that it will be a more efficient way for us to work collaboratively with the government," said Maury Marks, Quorum's President and CEO, "with this program, Quorum is able to work with multiple government agencies through one representative to discuss our business plan and then collectively find government programs to support our plan. This allows Quorum to accelerate our marketing, sales, customer service and development efforts."

The AGS initiative coordinates government support for high growth companies in areas such as financing, advisory support, export and innovation services. Acting as a 'one-stop shop' model, each participating company has a designated AGS client lead supported by a team of one representative from each participating government department. The Accelerated Growth Service team, in partnership with the company, identifies growth challenges and works collaboratively to resolve these challenges. The team may also connect the company to other departments and organizations with programs specific to their needs.

More information can be found on the Government of Canada website at: or at https://www.ic.gc.ca/eic/site/062.nsf/eng/h_00009.html

About Quorum

Quorum is a North American company focused on developing, marketing, implementing and supporting its automotive dealership and customer management system, XSELLERATOR. Quorum offers the system to franchised, independent and some non-automotive dealerships in Canada and the United States. XSELLERATOR automates, integrates and streamlines every process across departments in a dealership. The system includes tools designed to maximize revenue opportunities for dealerships such as Customer Relationship Management and service inspection and quoting processes. Quorum is a Microsoft partner and XSELLERATOR is developed with modern mobile-enabled technology. Quorum Information Technologies Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol QIS and in 2016 was selected to the TSX Venture 50®, an annual ranking of the strongest performing companies on the TSX Venture Exchange. For additional information please go to .

