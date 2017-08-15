12 Retech Corporation Hires TEN Associates, LLC for Investor Relations Representation

(firmenpresse) - HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/15/17 -- 12 Retech Corporation (OTC PINK: RETC) announced today it has retained the services of Tom Nelson of TEN Associates, LLC as its Investor Relations advisors.

TEN Associates will be responsible for all communications with and to the investing public in regards to 12 Retech Corporation ("12 Retech"). This will include the dissemination of press releases, speaking engagements at industry and financial conferences, introductions to institutional investors, getting coverage by industry publications, establishing research coverage through sell side institutions and speaking directly with shareholders.

Angelo Ponzetta, CEO of 12 Retech Corporation, commented, "Mr. Nelson and his team brings to our Company the professional experience and relationships we need to get our message out to the investment community and the public at large, all with the intent of enhancing our value to our shareholders. Going forward, we have a number of upcoming exciting transformational announcements that are being worked on and we want to make sure that we have an effective communications team in place to get our message out to our shareholder base as we announce these future events."

Tom Nelson, Managing Director of TEN Associates, stated, "We became very interested in 12 Retech's story when we saw their plans to address and transform the current shortcomings of the retail industry. With the projected earnings and revenue growth that management believes are possible, both organically and through acquisition, that may be possible we should be able to obtain substantial interest in this company. Mr. Ponzetta and his team are squarely focused on transparency and building shareholder value and that is what we look for in our clients."

12 Retech Corporation is publicly traded in the United States on the OTC Markets under the symbol: RETC and has an operating company in Hong Kong. The Company is the developer, installer and operator of proprietary interactive technologies hosted on our electronic mirrors that can be installed in any high traffic location and enhanced through our 12 APP. The Company's products are designed to get consumers back out to the brick and mortar shopping centers, malls, train, bus stops, airports and other high traffic areas to enjoy the next level of shopping experience to build loyal repeat customers for our brand partners the world over. For more information please visit our website at .

TEN Associates manages all aspects of a client's Investor Relations and/or Public Relations activities so that our clients can focus more time on improving their core businesses which we believe usually enables the Company to achieve positive long term growth. We believe that solid long term growth, properly disclosed to the public will over time enhance shareholder value. TEN Associates utilizes its experience and extensive relationships to to assist our clients to continuously enhance shareholder value in many important ways such as; 1) to provide clear, concise, transparent information about the Company and its results to the public, 2) to identify potential funding sources and or merger and acquisitions targets 3) to utilize our relationships to introduce institutional investors to our client's company. For more information visit our website at

This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty, including without limitation, the ability of the Company to successfully implement its turnaround strategy, changes in costs of raw materials, labor, and employee benefits, as well as general market conditions, competition and pricing. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this letter will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as representation by the Company or any other person that the objectives and plans of the Company will be achieved. In assessing forward-looking statements included herein, readers are urged to carefully read those statements. When used in the Annual Report on Form 10-K, the words "estimate," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," and similar expressions are intended to be forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations





Tom Nelson

Ten Associates LLC



1-480-326-8577

PressRelease by

12 Retech Corporation

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/15/2017 - 13:00

Language: English

News-ID 556601

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: 12 Retech Corporation

Stadt: HONG KONG, CHINA





Number of hits: 19



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease