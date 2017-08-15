DigitalOcean Hires Steve Senneff as CFO

Global Finance Leader to Focus on Expansion and Rapid Growth

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/15/17 -- DigitalOcean, the cloud for developers, today announced it has hired Steve Senneff as chief financial officer. Senneff is a global finance leader with extensive experience leading high-growth companies. As CFO, he will be responsible for scaling the company's accounting and financial systems and preparing for its next phase of expansion. Senneff will also work closely with the executive leadership team to help DigitalOcean deliver strong operating results and drive growth across the entire organization.

"DigitalOcean is in an aggressive and strategic growth phase," said Ben Uretsky, CEO, DigitalOcean. "We are closing the massive gap between platform providers and the 30 million developers who want simple, elegant and secure ways to build, deploy and scale applications in the cloud. A strong financial leader will ensure that we are able to invest in growth opportunities while we manage our expansion. Steve's understanding of global markets, his collaborative leadership style and financial acumen make him an ideal CFO for us."

Senneff joins DigitalOcean from Cotiviti, a $600M provider of analytics-driven payment accuracy solutions. While there, he helped transform the company during a significant growth period and led its public readiness initiatives to prepare for its highly successful IPO in May 2016. Prior to Cotiviti, Senneff spent 16 years at Nielsen, a $6B global marketing research company. During his tenure, Senneff served as regional and group CFO for several international divisions of the company. He managed its finances across 100+ geographies, led and enhanced the corporate finance infrastructure for its global portfolio and helped lead the company during its post-IPO phase.

Senneff began his career at Abbott Laboratories as a senior financial analyst. He is a certified financial manager and a certified management accountant. He earned a master's in business administration in finance from Purdue University, where he was awarded a full scholarship and hired to teach cost accounting classes. He also holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Iowa.

"DigitalOcean has built an incredible brand that millions of developers love," said Senneff. "It is the only company putting the developer first when it comes to managing cloud infrastructure. The market opportunity is massive and having the opportunity to play a major role in the company's future is extremely exciting. I look forward to adding my skill set as a strategic CFO to help continue the company's evolution."

Founded in 2011, DigitalOcean is a cloud platform focused on simplifying the complexities of infrastructure for software developers. DigitalOcean has become the second largest and fastest growing cloud computing platform in the total number of public facing apps and websites, according to Netcraft.com. The company has raised $123 million in funding from Andreessen Horowitz, Access Industries, IA Ventures, CrunchFund, and Techstars. The company is headquartered in New York City with data center regions throughout the world. For more information, simply visit or follow .





