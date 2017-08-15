Sumo Logic Announces Speaker Lineup for Illuminate 2017

LinkedIn Co-Founder and VC Reid Hoffman Featured Keynote Speaker, Along with Industry Experts to Discuss How to Thrive in the Modern App Era

(firmenpresse) - REDWOOD CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/15/17 -- , the leading cloud-native, machine data analytics platform that delivers continuous intelligence, today announced its speaker lineup and new details about its first-ever user conference, taking place Sept. 12-13, 2017, in Burlingame, Calif. Registration for Illuminate is now .

The Illuminate keynote will feature Reid Hoffman alongside Sumo Logic CEO Ramin Sayar and customers from Hearst and Acquia. Sayar will kick off the keynote and discuss Sumo Logic's market momentum, including its growth, vision to democratize machine data, service evolution, as well as the shift to continuous intelligence for modern applications. He will also share an update to the Sumo Logic '.'

Over 1,500 companies and 30,000 users count on Sumo Logic to deliver the continuous intelligence needed to build, run and secure modern applications, and accelerate digital business transformation. Illuminate will also feature customer stories from industry leaders at Hootsuite, Samsung SmartThings, F5, Canary, Xero, JFrog and more to discuss their use of the Sumo Logic platform and how machine data analytics is benefiting their businesses.

"We're thrilled to have a Silicon Valley luminary like Reid Hoffman join us at our inaugural Illuminate user conference to share his experiences in building a legendary company like LinkedIn," said Dean Thomas, VP of customer success for Sumo Logic. "We're also excited to bring together our customers and partners to share valuable insights and best practices on their unique use cases of the Sumo Logic platform. We expect attendees to walk away inspired with new ways to leverage the value of machine data analytics and get the continuous intelligence needed to drive even more value for their organization."

Illuminate will showcase Sumo Logic's ecosystem of partners to demonstrate joint integrations from sponsors such as: , , , , , , , , , and , who, along with Sumo Logic, provide the technologies redefining the modern application and infrastructure stack for digital transformation.

When: Sept. 12-13, 2017

Where: , Burlingame, Calif.

Registration and agenda can be found on the Illuminate 2017

Follow Illuminate on social media using hashtag #IlluminateSumoCon

Sumo Logic is the leading cloud-native, machine data analytics platform delivering real-time continuous intelligence, from structured, semi-structured and unstructured data across the entire application lifecycle and stack. More than 1,500 customers around the globe rely on Sumo Logic for the analytics and insights to build, run and secure their modern applications and cloud infrastructures. With Sumo Logic, customers gain a multi-tenant, service-model advantage to accelerate their shift to continuous innovation, increasing competitive advantage, business value and growth.

Founded in 2010, Sumo Logic is a privately held company based in Redwood City, CA and is backed by Accel Partners, DFJ, Greylock Partners, IVP, Sapphire Ventures, Sequoia Capital and Sutter Hill Ventures. For more information, visit .

