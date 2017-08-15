Uproar PR Expands Presence In Financial Technology Sector with Wela and Edu(k)ate

Award-winning PR agency grows finance and technology practices with the addition of two companies that make financial wellness a reality for consumers

(firmenpresse) - CHICAGO, IL and ORLANDO, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 08/15/17 -- , an international, full-service public relations and social media firm, announces its selection as the agency of record for both Wela and Edu(k)ate. As innovators in financial technology, both companies are changing the way that people approach their finances. To help achieve the big and small picture goals of each of these companies, Uproar will develop targeted media relations campaigns and strategic partnerships that produce hard-hitting media coverage while driving business.

As an agency that has extensive experience in both industries, we were instantly attracted to the enormous strides that Edu(k)ate and Wela are making in the way consumers think about what's in their bank accounts," said Catriona Harris, CEO of Uproar PR. "They are empowering users to embrace the numbers and easily focus on achieving their financial goals, whether that's retirement or that dream vacation."

Best known for its strong presence in technology, Uproar is rapidly growing its B2B and financial divisons. The agency has years of experience executing effective campaigns that land top-tier coverage and garner results for clients in the banking and finance sectors, including Fattmerchant and First Green Bank.

Edu(k)ate is a leading workplace financial wellness platform that gives step-by-step guidance to help employees make smarter decisions about their money. The platform empowers employers to help their employees manage financial stress, improve productivity and live happier, healthier lives.

"I had the pleasure of seeing the Uproar team's creativity and industry expertise first-hand at their company retreat," said Chris Whitlow, CEO of Edu(k)ate. "After providing the team with a brief overview of Edu(k)ate, they broke into groups to brainstorm a variety of campaign strategies. I was blown away by their quick thinking and the many ideas they brought to the table in such a short amount of time. It was clear to me that Uproar was the right choice for my company."

Wela is the world's first financial advice app that pairs artificial intelligence with real advisors. It uses personified algorithmic technology, Benjamin, to provide instant and ongoing personalized insights that empower users to set and achieve their unique financial goals.

"We teamed up with Uproar due to their proven track record both in the financial industry and the tech space," said Matt Reiner, co-founder and CEO of Wela. "Their team really hit the ground running and landed us national coverage in outlets like US News and World Report and Bustle. We're looking forward to continuing our partnership as we help users take control of their wallets."

With offices in Orlando, Chicago and Toronto, Uproar PR is an award-winning, full-service agency that delivers top-tier results to drive sales and raise awareness for its clients. With service offerings in media relations, social media, thought-leadership and digital marketing, Uproar PR continually places its clients at the forefront of national and industry trends. The global PR firm works with a broad spectrum of technology, consumer and professional services clients. Devoted to quality work and a top-notch corporate culture, Uproar PR has been recognized on Entrepreneur's list of Top Company Cultures, as a Gold Stevie Award Winner, one of Florida Trend's Best Companies to Work For, ChicagoInno's Top 100 Coolest Companies to Work for in Chicago, and a Platinum Hermes Creative Awards winner. For more information, visit .

Wela is changing the way financial advice is delivered by pairing real advisors with Artificial Intelligence (AI). The free mobile app offers users personalized insights on how to improve their financial roadmap, as well as sets realistic goals and tracks user progress through its digital advising algorithm, Benjamin. Owned and operated by a team of financial advisors based in Atlanta, GA, Wela offers access to smart tools and personal investing and financial advice anywhere, anytime. For more information, please visit .

Edu(k)ate is a workplace financial wellness platform that gives personalized, step-by-step guidance to help every employee make smart decisions with their money. The engaging platform empowers employees to set and achieve financial goals with the best in financial education, tools and retirement communication. Through Edu(k)ate's real-time analytics, employers can view employee engagement rates and make program adjustments as needed to ensure employees stay on track to reaching individual and company-wide goals. For more information, visit .

Esther Mcilvain



Uproar PR

321-236-0102





More information:

http://www.uproarpr.com



PressRelease by

Uproar PR

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/15/2017 - 13:00

Language: English

News-ID 556609

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Uproar PR

Stadt: CHICAGO, IL and ORLANDO, FL





Number of hits: 19



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease