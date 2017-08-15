UnityPoint Health Achieves Early Success with LogicStream Health Clinical Process Improvement Solutions

(firmenpresse) - MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- (Marketwired) -- 08/15/17 -- announced today that ® is already realizing the impact of its Clinical Process Improvement solutions on core initiatives, less than three months after implementation. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based health system is leveraging LogicStream to optimize its electronic health record (EHR) and understand its current EHR build.

"LogicStream gives us the ability to inform operational decisions and answer complicated questions around record-usage data captured from the EHR. These are questions we've asked previously, but were never able to answer in real-time," said Denise Gomez, chief nursing informatics officer at UnityPoint Health. "With self-service access to LogicStream, we're able to look at things like sepsis screenings and compare protocol utilization to evidence-based best practices in real-time. This makes our teams extremely efficient at making high-quality, data-driven decisions."

UnityPoint Health is logging effective use cases, such as sepsis and medication order utilization, to define and understand the current process, as well as to identify the best practices to present to its clinicians. This work is especially critical in health systems the size of UnityPoint Health, which spans nine regions and four states.

"While instituting a more structured clinical governance with the EHR, we identified the challenges our teams were facing, specifically around nursing documentation and order set management. By optimizing our EHR and managing our extensive libraries of clinical knowledge, we can help drive best practices," said Sarah Terry-Rost, director of clinical applications at UnityPoint Health. "LogicStream is also creating efficiencies in the work we're already doing and allows us to hone our optimization efforts."

Given the multidisciplinary nature of care delivery, organizations need to put an enterprise-level focus on the entire care team versus individual clinicians. LogicStream equips organizations with all the necessary tools to gain a comprehensive understanding of how to address regulatory requirements, hospital-acquired conditions, advanced payment models and CMS Star ratings. Ultimately, this improves the system-wide clinical processes that drive outcomes, patient/provider satisfaction and financial performance.

"Clinical process improvement is complicated. The amount of data and information being presented to clinicians can be overwhelming. LogicStream is the only solution that can drive elevated levels of clinical best practice adoption while providing self-service access to the specific information operational stakeholders require to positively impact outcomes," said Patrick Yoder, LogicStream CEO. "LogicStream Clinical Process Improvement solutions facilitate sustainable and scalable quality improvements, so health systems striving to become highly-reliable healthcare organizations can more proactively optimize care quality."

UnityPoint Health entities employ more than 30,000 employees, working toward innovative advancements to deliver the Best Outcome, Every Patient, Every Time. Each year, through more than 5.6 million patient visits, UnityPoint Health, UnityPoint Clinic and UnityPoint at Home provides a full range of coordinated care to patients and families. Our physician-led team of professionals communicates clearly and effectively to address a patient's health care in the most appropriate setting: whether that is a clinic, a hospital or at home. Through relationships with more than 280 physician clinics, 37 hospitals in metropolitan and rural communities and home care services, UnityPoint Health provides care throughout Iowa, Western Illinois and southern Wisconsin. With total annual operating revenue of $3.9 billion, UnityPoint Health is the nation's 13th largest nonprofit health system and the fourth largest nondenominational health system in America.

LogicStream Health is trusted by all types of healthcare providers across the United States. We are dedicated to helping health systems fully leverage their clinical quality improvement efforts and investment in EHR technology to improve the lives of the patients they serve and the caregivers they employ. The LogicStream Solution is designed to assist in the analysis, evaluation and management of a hospital or health system's clinical processes and standardization efforts. With a strong and experienced team focused on innovation, LogicStream provides a scalable and sustainable method to deliver highly reliable healthcare to any health system. For more information, visit .

