Runner is Toronto's Own Alcohol Focused On-Demand Delivery App That Gets Drinks to Your Door in Under 2 Hours

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/15/17 -- Runner, an alcohol delivery service, announced today that is has officially released its App for iPhone, and web app for Android and Desktops users, making it convenient to have alcohol delivered to your doorstep in 2 hours or less.

Unlike other delivery models in Ontario, Runner supports digital orders and does not require customers to phone the company to complete the order. Runner is eliminating the noise and delays, making it more convenient for people to place and receive an order quickly. Photo ID is still required before an order will be completed.

Available in the app store, Runner is free to download and is simple and secure to use. All orders are tracked, preferences are saved, and delivery is guaranteed in less than 2 hours. There is also an option to schedule delivery for a future time if you are not home yet or if you are hosting an event.

"Runner was specifically designed with the end consumer in mind and with a core focus to making it convenient to get alcohol to your door with no minimums, no phone call required and no wait time," said Jake MacDougall, Co- Founder of Runner. "We also take pride in our ability to deliver the largest selection of alcohol products in Toronto, so you are never sacrificing options for convenience."

Because there are no minimums required to place an order, Runner is strategically positioning itself as the perfect option for any occasion, from big to small and everything in between.

"Big occasion, little occasion, or just a Netflix session, Runner strives to become the preferred go-to delivery app that is synonymous with convenience, consistency, selection and affordability." said Jarek Hardy, Co- Founder of Runner.

Runner's delivery area continues to expand and today they can deliver to any residence or hotel south of Highway 401, to the lake, East of Keele St. and West of Woodbine. Delivery Fee is under $10.00.

As per AGCO rules and regulations, Runner cannot deliver to businesses at this time, though this may change in the future.

As part of the official release of their app, Runner is offering $10 OFF on first orders through the app from August 15th- August 26th, 2017. Use code BLASTOFF at checkout for your $10 Credit.

"Try us on for size Toronto. We promise to not disappoint."

About Runner

We are an alcohol delivery service currently servicing Toronto. We deliver on-demand from the LCBO, Wine Rack, and Beer Store to your door in less than 2 hours. We are fully licensed and completely legal.

Contacts:



Media Contact

Jarek Hardy

647 774 6899





More information:

http://www.getrunner.io



PressRelease by

Runner

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/15/2017 - 13:00

Language: English

News-ID 556612

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Runner

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 21



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease