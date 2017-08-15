Allego and Strategy to Revenue (STR) Partner to Deliver Industry-First Sales-Enablement-as-a-Service Solution for Small to Medium-sized Businesses

(firmenpresse) - Needham, MA and Clearwater, FL  August 15, 2017  Allego®, the leading mobile video sales learning platform, and Strategy to Revenue (STR), a global provider of enterprise, sales force management and sales force effectiveness solutions, today announced a partnership that will allow organizations to access a full range of sales enablement services, strategies and technologies with the same flexibility and ease-of-use associated with traditional software-as-a-service. STR will offer this sales-enablement-as-a-service (SEaaS) by integrating its competency-led programs, content and professional services with Allegos video sales learning platform, automating the delivery and reinforcement of critical knowledge for sales teams when they need it most.



Sales enablement isnt simply an event like a workshop or webinar, but rather an ongoing learning journey that delivers behavioral change in your sales resources, said Robert Fox, vice president of Americas, sales & marketing for Strategy to Revenue. Effective sales enablement aligns the required competencies of knowledge, skills and tools with the sales teams requirements and tailors content to the individual based on expertise and experience. STRs sales-enablement-as-a-service solution creates the ideal learning scenario for todays selling environment, fully addressing core competencies with award-winning content and enablement assets, and delivering that content at the right time using Allegos automated, mobile-first video platform.



Small to medium-sized businesses often have the strategic vision, but lack the content, staff and innovative video and mobile-centric learning technology to ensure sales enablement success and business results, said Tim Kasida, strategic partner executive at Allego. With STRs Allego-enabled SEaaS offering, STR delivers strategic alignment and tactical results, fulfilling customer needs with STRs Sales Skills Learning Library, which covers all aspects of sales management, key account and inside sales management, as well as personnel skilled in sales learning and social selling.





While organizational size, go to market strategy and operating structure all play a role in how organizations execute on enablement priorities, the ability to give reps the competence, confidence and content to drive deals forward is at the core of high-performing enablement functions, said Heather Cole, service director for Sales Enablement Strategies at SiriusDecisions. All too often we see organizations get overwhelmed by the sheer volume of work that needs to be done to design and deliver effective programs. Selectively leveraging outside service providers to meet this demand helps fill the gap and allow for greater resource flexibility both in the short and long term.





About Strategy to Revenue

Strategy to Revenue was founded in 2009 to provide Revenue Acceleration solutions to large organizations through the performance improvement and effective execution of their sales teams. As a global sales effectiveness company, STRs existing clients are industry leading, FORTUNE 5000 companies keen to realize efficient revenue growth. At STR, the company makes this goal achievable by engaging, educating and ensuring execution of global and large multi-regional sales teams and sales channels. STRs target market is companies with a combination of direct and channel partner sales teams of greater than 100.



About Allego

Allegos sales learning platform boosts sales performance by harnessing the power of mobile to transform enablement and training through video content sharing. With Allegos mobile-first platform, organizations can create and curate the best content from the field and corporate office to better train and collaborate with distributed sales teams, without the time and expense typically associated with in-field coaching or on-site training. Users can easily access relevant, quality content, anytime, anywhere, allowing them to capture their best ideas, master their pitch and accelerate their performance. Tens of thousands of global users across a range of industries have adopted Allego to improve sales success. Explore further at www.allego.com.

