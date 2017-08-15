Pinnacle Studio 21 Ultimate Makes Pro-Inspired Video Editing Dramatically Easier and More Creative

Offering a redesigned interface, new editing tools, and a wealth of creative content, Pinnacle Studio 21 Ultimate is the ideal video editor for striking moviemaking

Introducing , the latest version of Pinnacle's flagship video editing software that's been redesigned to offer a dramatically easier-to-use and more creative video editing environment. Now featuring an elegant and streamlined interface, Pinnacle Studio 21 Ultimate introduces new tools including Morph Transition, Wide Angle Lens Correction, Paint Effects, and 3D Titling, making it easier than ever to achieve professional-looking results.

"With a smarter and beautifully redesigned UI, Pinnacle Studio 21 Ultimate offers a unique video editing environment where professional-inspired tools don't need to be complicated or hard to learn. If you're looking for a more powerful video editor where you can grow your skills, Pinnacle Studio takes you closer to pro, without the expense or complications. And if you're already familiar with the Pinnacle Studio environment, you'll be blown away by the speed, simplicity, and control of your new workflow," said Michel Yavercovski, Senior Director of Product Management for Pinnacle.

With highly creative 4K video editing options including 360 video editing, split screen, multi-camera editing, and more, Pinnacle Studio 21 Ultimate enhances your video making with new features including:

Pinnacle Studio 21 Ultimate, Pinnacle Studio 21 Plus, and Pinnacle Studio 21 are available now in Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Polish, Russian, Spanish, and Swedish. Suggested retail pricing of Pinnacle Studio 21 Ultimate is $129.95 (USD/CAN/AUD)/ EUR 129.95/ GBP 114.95, Pinnacle Studio 21 Plus is $99.95 (USD/CAN/AUD)/ EUR 99.95/ GBP 89.95 and Pinnacle Studio 21 is $59.95 (USD/CAN/AUD)/ EUR 59.95/ GBP 59.95. Upgrade pricing is available. UK and Euro prices include VAT. For more information, please visit .

First time customers also receive a 21-day, all-access pass to training from Class on Demand (English only).

About Pinnacle

Dedicated to creative video editing experiences and exceptional results, Pinnacle products give people the power to tell their unique stories through movies. Part of the Corel family, Pinnacle's portfolio includes the award-winning Pinnacle Studio, Pinnacle Studio for iPad, and Dazzle® video capture devices. Corel is one of the world's top software companies providing some of the industry's best-known brands including MindManager®, Pinnacle, Roxio®, and WinZip®. For more information about Pinnacle and its consumer video editing software and hardware, please visit .

© 2017 Corel Corporation. All rights reserved. Corel, Pinnacle, Pinnacle Studio, the Pinwheel logo, Dazzle, MindManager, Roxio and WinZip are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation and/or its subsidiaries in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. All other names and any registered and unregistered trademarks mentioned are used for identification purposes only and remain the exclusive property of their respective owners. Patents: .

