Cloudistics(R) Signs Distribution Agreement with Ingram Micro

Fast-Growing Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure Provider Joins Ingram Micro's Emerging Vendor Initiative

(firmenpresse) - RESTON, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/15/17 -- Cloudistics, an enterprise hybrid cloud computing company, announced it has signed a distribution agreement with Ingram Micro Inc., a technology distributor and a leading technology sales, marketing and logistics company. As part of Ingram Micro's Advanced Solutions Emerging Vendor Initiative (EVI) Program, Ingram Micro will extend Cloudistics' reach into the Managed Service Provider market and help the company target key legal, healthcare, finance, manufacturing and federal vertical markets in the U.S.

The Ingram Micro EVI Program began in 2012, and is designed to help new and emerging vendors maximize success with Ingram Micro and its channel partners.

Under the terms of the agreement, Ingram Micro's Advanced Solutions team will market, sell and support Cloudistics' enterprise cloud solutions. Ingram Micro will also provide Cloudistics market development expertise and access to Ingram Micro vendor licensing to help support and manage price quoting, pipeline management, order fulfillment and customer support.

"Ingram Micro channel partners want innovative technology solutions that meet the needs of a changing technology landscape," said Scott Zahl, vice president, Advanced Solutions, Ingram Micro. "Infrastructure-as-a-Service is a growing opportunity for channel partners and we're pleased to welcome Cloudistics' cost-effective and scalable solutions to our growing portfolio."

The Cloudistics platform is a complete high performance on-premises cloud solution. With Cloudistics, network, storage, compute resources, and cloud controller work seamlessly to bring the cloud to on-premises applications in a fraction of the time and at a third of the cost of the public cloud.

Additionally, the platform is completely modular. Each Cloudistics platform is sized to meet the customer's needs and performance profiles. Cloudistics can independently hot scale compute, storage, and network up and out as needed. Customers can also hot add more storage, compute, or network as needed.

"Everything is included, all software and all hardware to run your cloud -- add your applications and go. Create your own application templates or download pre-configured ones for quick and simple deployments of your most complex applications," noted Steve Conner, VP of Sales for Cloudistics.

In highlighting the platform capabilities of Cloudistics, Conner added, "Ingram Micro is a trusted name that provides further validation of Cloudistics, our technology and our offerings for customers of all sizes, in every vertical market. This agreement represents an important additional way that Cloudistics is working to reach and serve the various channel partners across North America and in a range of industries."

To learn more about Cloudistics, visit .

Cloudistics, an enterprise hybrid cloud computing company, delivers a complete public cloud experience with composable on-premises infrastructures to medium and large enterprises. Its software-defined technology natively converges network, storage, compute, virtualization, and management into a single platform to drive unprecedented simplicity in the datacenter. Customers can start with a base infrastructure and scale to multi-site and multi-geo infrastructures with predictable economics and performance. With open and secure virtual networking, elastic storage, application orchestration and SaaS management, Cloudistics is the blueprint for application-optimized on-premises cloud infrastructures. Learn more at or follow (at) on Twitter.

Ingram Micro helps businesses Realize the Promise of Technology. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships, set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. More at .

