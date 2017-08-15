Singapore eDevelopment Biomedical Subsidiary Partners Chemia in Functional Fragrances

(firmenpresse) - SINGAPORE, Aug 15, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - Singapore Exchange Catalist-listed Singapore eDevelopment Limited ("SeD") announced today that its indirect subsidiary, Global BioLife Inc. ("Global BioLife") will collaborate with U.S.-based Chemia Corporation ("Chemia") to develop specialised fragrances to counter mosquito-borne diseases and stress and anxiety, and for anti-viral medical applications.



3F (Functional Fragrance Formulation) is a suite of functional fragrances developed for industrial and medical applications. The first product in 3F's suite of functional fragrances is 3F Mosquito which is made up of specialised oils sourced from botanicals that mosquitoes avoid. The objective in the design of 3F Mosquito was to identify and create a suitable formula that is both pleasant and excels in providing layers of protection against mosquitoes. Global BioLife has formed a working collaboration with Chemia to develop the 3F suite of functional fragrances for addition into laundry detergents, shampoos and lotions to provide additional layers of protection against mosquitoes, as well as developing new advanced coatings for industrial and medical applications.



Daryl Thompson ("Thompson"), Global BioLife's Director of Scientific Initiatives, leads the 3F research. Global BioLife is an 80%-held subsidiary of SeD's wholly-owned Global BioMedical Inc. The remaining shareholding in Global BioLife is held by Thompson's GRDG Sciences LLC and Australia Securities Exchange-listed Holista CollTech Limited in equal proportions of 10% each.



"The specialised oils in 3F Mosquito are scientifically proven to affect mosquito's receptors, essentially making the mosquito blind to your presence," said Global BioLife's Director of Scientific Initiatives, Daryl Thompson.



"Biomedical science has become increasingly vital. Global BioLife is proud to be taking steps to provide solutions to issues that have been plaguing the biomedical field for decades. This working collaboration marks one of the first steps in actively changing the game of healthcare," said SeD's Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Chan Heng Fai, who is also Global BioLife's Director.





In addition to 3F Mosquito, Global BioLife is working with Chemia on the development of additional 3F functional fragrances to fight stress and anxiety, and for anti-viral medical applications, as well as developing new advanced coatings for industrial and medical applications.



Information on Chemia Corporation



Chemia Corporation provides high quality, cost effective fragrances to the manufacturers of personal care, household and industrial & institutional products and Thomas A. Meyer is the Vice-President of Innovation and Sustainability. For further information, please visit www.chemiacorp.com.



Information on GRDG Sciences LLC



GRDG Sciences LLC is a natural products discovery drug research company incorporated in Florida, USA. GRDG Sciences LLC was set up by natural products scientist, Daryl Thompson. Daryl Thompson is a biochemist nominated for the Nobel Prize in 2015 and 2016 for his research in pandemic technology.



Information on Holista CollTech Limited



Holista CollTech Limited is incorporated in Australia and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. Holista CollTech Limited is a research-driven biotech company which focuses on research and development of products in the natural products space. Its founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dr Rajen Manicka, holds a PhD in Holistic Medicine and a Masters of Business Administration. For further information, please visit www.holistaco.com.



As at the date of this Media Release, Chan Heng Fai holds 42,160,967 shares representing 23.29% of the share capital of Holista CollTech Limited and a further 2,984,134 warrants, each carrying the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in Holista CollTech Limited. Chan Heng Fai is the second largest shareholder of Holista and has been its Non-Executive Director since June 2013.



About Singapore eDevelopment Limited



Incorporated on 9 September 2009 and listed on the Singapore Exchange Catalist in July 2010, Singapore eDevelopment Limited is involved in (i) property development and investments primarily in the United States and Western Australia; (ii) information technology - related businesses; (iii) development, research, testing, manufacturing, licensing and distribution of biomedical products; and (iv) investment activities. For more information, please visit: www.SeD.com.sg



Issued on behalf of the Company:

WeR1 Consultants Pte Ltd

Ian Lau

Tel: +65 6737 4844

Email: ianlau(at)wer1.net

PressRelease by

Singapore eDevelopment Ltd

Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/15/2017 - 15:55

Language: English

News-ID 556620

Character count: 4861

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Singapore eDevelopment Ltd

Stadt: SINGAPORE



Meldungsart: Kooperation

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 68



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease