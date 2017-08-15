Mississippi Gaming & Hospitality Association acquires 100% share of Southern Gaming Summit

(firmenpresse) - BILOXI, MS -- (Marketwired) -- 08/15/17 -- Mississippi Gaming & Hospitality Association (MGHA), the trade group that represents the interests of the Mississippi casino industry, has acquired BNP Media Gaming Group's 50% share of the Southern Gaming Summit, giving it full ownership of the event. BNP will retain full ownership of Bingo World Conference & Expo, which it had co-located with Southern Gaming Summit since 2010.

MGHA will proceed with Southern Gaming Summit. Full details on the event's timing and agenda will be announced later this year.

In a statement, Randy Green, Group Publisher, BNP Media Gaming Group, said: "We have greatly enjoyed supporting Mississippi casino operators through our ten-year Southern Gaming Summit partnership with MGHA, and we wish them all success with the event moving forward. For BNP's part, this transaction will enable the Gaming Group to focus on building its educational conference business, which has enjoyed strong success with Casino Marketing & Technology Conference and Cutting Edge Table Games Conference."

In a statement, Larry Gregory, Executive Director of MGHA, said: "We have enjoyed working with BNP in co-producing the Southern Gaming Summit. Today, we look forward to working with our members to bring Southern Gaming Summit back with a new look and offerings to our exhibitors, sponsors and attendees. We are truly excited about the future of Southern Gaming Summit."

