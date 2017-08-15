Get The Best California Termite Pest Control House Service By Checking Out This Site.

A new termite inspection service for people buying and selling properties has been launched by California based Pacific Pest Control. It prides itself on its high levels of service.

(firmenpresse) - Pacific Pest Control has launched a new termite pest inspection service for homes being sold around Irvine, California. When selling a home, most people just get a termite inspection once the property has been sold, but Pacific Pest Control works to ensure they get an inspection upon listing the property for sale.



More information can be found at: http://pacificpestinc.com.



During the termite pest inspection process, the company inspects for termites. It will also give a list of recommendations if needed.



This offers homeowners peace of mind and ensures they dont have any surprises after an offer is accepted. Homeowners can also request a general pest treatment if needed.



Pacific Pest Control has been offering high quality pest control services in Orange County and Los Angeles County since 2008. The company prides itself on its high quality service, and on dealing with the issues that arise from vermin, pests and other rodents.



The site emphasises that its primary focus is to protect the health of its customers. One of the things that sets Pacific Pest Control apart from the competition is that it offers people email reminders once per week and that it has flexible working hours to better accommodate its customers.



The company is a proud member of the PCOC, which stands for the Pest Control Operators of California. This is a reflection of the hard work shown by the team, and the new termite pest inspection is the latest in a line of services for customers.



When Pacific Pest Control visits a property, it protects it with a three barrier protection plan, which involves injecting organic dust into the walls. After this, the expert staff will set up a barrier around the property.



Interested parties can find out more on the URL above, and get in touch with the company directly by visiting the URL above.





More information:

http://www.pacificpestinc.com/



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Pacific Pest Control

http://www.pacificpestinc.com/

PressRelease by

Pacific Pest Control

Requests:

Pacific Pest Control

http://www.pacificpestinc.com/

+1-949-870-7378

9272 Jeronimo Rd Suite 113

Irvine

United States

Date: 08/15/2017 - 16:03

Language: English

News-ID 556622

Character count: 2114

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Pacific Pest Control

Ansprechpartner: Craig Broadhead

Stadt: Irvine

Telefon: +1-949-870-7378



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 15/08/2017



Number of hits: 64



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease