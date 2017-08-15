Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.: Montalembert Gold Project Progressing Rapidly

(firmenpresse) - ROUYN-NORANDA, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 08/15/17 -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (TSX: GMX)(FRANKFURT: G1MN)(STUTTGART: G1MN)(BERLIN: G1MN)(MUNICH: G1MN)(XETRA: G1MN)(OTCQX: GLBXF) is pleased to inform shareholders that Enforcer Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE: VEIN)(FRANKFURT: N071) has reported visible gold in core (DDH MDD 17006) and outcrop (see Enforcer press release dated July 26) in current work undertaken on the Montalembert property, under option from Globex. Some 260 rock samples collected from mapping in an area 1.5 km x 1.5 km have been sent for assay along with 490 m of channel samples from trench exposures including the No. 3 Vein located approximately 175 m south and along strike of the No. 2 Vein.

Twenty large diameter HQ drill holes totaling some 2,227 m have been completed as well as 45 km of an induced polarization survey. Eighteen of the drill holes are in for assay. Geological team are currently focusing upon following up on ground truthing anomalies indicated by the IP survey and a previous VLF-EM airborne survey.

Globex is pleased by the scope of the work and the dedication to the development of the project demonstrated by Enforcer who has earmarked $2.2 million to exploration on the claims at Montalembert for this year.

For additional details, please see the Enforcer press release of August 15, 2017 and visit their website to see photographs of visible gold in channel samples and drill core. For terms of the option agreement between Globex and Enforcer (formerly Natan Resources) please see Globex's press release dated November 17, 2016.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

Forward Looking Statements: Except for historical information, this news release may contain certain "forward looking statements". These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. ("Globex"). No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available in the "Annual Information Form" filed by Globex on SEDAR at

