Vascular Dynamics Announces FDA Approval to Initiate CALM 2 Trial for MobiusHD® System for the Treatment of Resistant Hypertension

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vascular Dynamics,

Inc., (VDI) a privately held medical device company developing novel solutions

for the treatment of hypertension, today announces that the United States Food

and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the company's Investigational Device

Exemption (IDE) application to initiate its pivotal trial for its

MobiusHD® System for the treatment of resistant hypertension.



The CALM (Controlling and Lowering Blood Pressure with MobiusHD) 2 trial is a

multi-center, prospective, randomized, double-blind, sham-controlled pivotal

study designed to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the MobiusHD System.

The company will evaluate patients from select locations throughout the United

States whose hypertension remains uncontrolled despite using three or more anti-

hypertensive pharmacologic therapies. VDI also intends to conduct the CALM 2

trial in certain European countries following appropriate regulatory

authorization.



"The rigor and scientific focus of the Calm 2 trial has been crafted and

improved from much of what we learned from prior studies. Calm 2 will offer

patients a therapeutic alternative and a level of medical monitoring to which

they otherwise would never have access outside of a clinical trial," said Bryan

Williams co-Principal Investigator of the Calm 2 trial and Chair of Medicine at

University College London and Director of the NIHR UCLH/UCL Biomedical Research

Centre and Director of Research at UCL Hospitals. He is Chairman-Elect of the

European Council on Hypertension of the European Society of Cardiology.



"In clinical practice, we are regularly faced with those hypertension patients

who simply do not respond to medication or lifestyle changes. Initiating this

trial is an important step toward identifying additional viable treatments to



help this large population of patients," said Gregg Stone, MD, Co-Principal

Investigator of the CALM 2 trial and director of cardiovascular research and

education for Columbia University Medical Center/New York-Presbyterian Hospital

and co-director of medical research and education at the Cardiovascular Research

Foundation.



The company has been chosen as a participant in the FDA's Expedited Access

Pathway (EAP) program, a focused initiative to significantly accelerate access

for US patients and their physicians to innovative medical treatments. VDI is

also one of only nine companies chosen for the FDA's Early Feasibility Study

Investigational Device Exemptions (IDE) Pilot Program, which enables companies

to conduct smaller-scale studies under the guidance of the Agency in the United

States in order to meet the requirements for an earlier pathway toward approval.



"Initiating the CALM 2 trial is an important milestone for Vascular Dynamics as

it allows us the opportunity to demonstrate the potential utility of our

technology in a significant patient population," said Robert Stern, president

and CEO of Vascular Dynamics. "With our participation in both the EAP and IDE

programs, we also have the unique opportunity to work closely with the FDA to

ensure a more rapid start to the trial while still maintaining the high

standards of safety, efficacy and scientific validity required by the program."



The MobiusHD System, a minimally-invasive system, capitalizes on the ability of

the body's baroreceptor mechanism to regulate blood pressure. Baroreceptors are

receptors located in the carotid artery that sense blood pressure and relay that

information to the brain. The MobiusHD implant is designed to amplify the

signals received by the surrounding arterial baroreceptors, and thereby increase

the body's natural response to lower blood pressure through vasodilation.



About Resistant Hypertension

Hypertension, or elevated blood pressure, is a common medical condition that

currently affects one billion people worldwide.1 If left untreated, hypertension

can cause life-threatening problems, including heart attack, aneurysm, stroke or

kidney failure. Patients with hypertension can often reduce their risk factors

by making lifestyle changes such as losing weight, quitting smoking, and

increased exercise. In cases with advanced hypertension, medical therapies may

be prescribed. Resistant hypertension cannot be controlled with medical

therapies. Patients experiencing resistant hypertension are at four times

greater risk of cardiovascular events compared with hypertensive patients

achieving blood pressure targets.2 The American Heart Association (AHA)

estimates that high blood pressure costs the U.S. $46 billion each year,

including the cost of healthcare services, medications to treat high blood

pressure, and lost productivity.



About Vascular Dynamics, Inc.

Vascular Dynamics develops catheter-delivered technologies to bring a better

quality of life to patients who are resistant to conventional treatments for

hypertension. The device is covered by seven issued and pending U.S. and

international patents. The MobiusHD system has received a CE Mark for the

treatment of hypertension in the European Union. However, the MobiusHD system

is not commercially available in the United States. More information is

available at www.vasculardynamics.com.



CAUTION: In the United States, the MobiusHD Device is limited by law to

investigational use only.

1 Kearney PM, et al. Global burden of hypertension: Analysis of worldwide data.
Lancet. 2005;365(9455):217-23



2 Pierdomenico SD, Lapenna D, Bucci A, et al. Cardiovascular outcome in treated

hypertensive patients with responder, masked, false resistant, and true

resistant hypertension. Am J Hypertens. 2005;18: 1422-8.



