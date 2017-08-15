Oxford Immunotec Global PLC Announces Pricing of Underwritten Public Offering of Ordinary Shares

OXFORD, United Kingdom and MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 15, 2017

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (Nasdaq:OXFD), a global, high-growth diagnostics

company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for the

management of underserved immune-regulated conditions, today announced the

pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 2,500,000

ordinary shares pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed with

the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on Form S-3. The aggregate

gross proceeds to Oxford Immunotec, before deducting the underwriting discounts

and commissions and offering expenses, will be $40.125 million. The offering is

expected to close on or about August 18, 2017, subject to customary closing

conditions. In addition, Oxford Immunotec has granted BTIG, LLC, the sole

underwriter of the offering, an option to purchase up to 375,000 additional

ordinary shares.



Oxford Immunotec intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working

capital and general corporate purposes.



BTIG, LLC is acting as sole underwriter for the offering. The securities

described above are being offered by the Company pursuant to a registration

statement previously filed with and declared effective by the Securities and

Exchange Commission. The offering may be made only by means of a prospectus

supplement and accompanying prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from:

BTIG, LLC, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 825 Third Avenue, 6th Floor, New

York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 593-7555, or by email

at EquityCapitalMarkets(at)btig.com.



This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of

an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or

jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior



to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or

jurisdiction.



About Oxford Immunotec



Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a global, high-growth diagnostics company focused

on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for the management of

underserved immune-regulated conditions. The Company's first product is the T-

SPOT®.TB test, which is used to test for tuberculosis infection. The T-

SPOT.TB test has been approved for sale in over 50 countries, including the

United States, where it has received pre-market approval from the Food and Drug

Administration, Europe, where it has obtained a CE mark, as well as Japan and

China. The Company's second product line is a range of assays for tick-borne

diseases, such as Lyme disease, obtained through the acquisitions of Imugen and

Immunetics. Also obtained through the acquisitions is the Company's third

product line focused on screening for Babesia in donated blood, for which the

Company is currently seeking FDA licensure. The T-SPOT.CMV test and the T-

SPOT.PRT test are pipeline products as part of the Company's fourth intended

product line focused on the transplantation market. In addition to these four

product lines, the Company has additional active development programs in other

immune-regulated conditions. The Company is headquartered near Oxford, U.K. and

in Marlborough, Mass.



T-SPOT and the Oxford Immunotec logo are trademarks of Oxford Immunotec Ltd.

Immunetics is a trademark of Immunetics, Inc.



Forward-Looking Statements



This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and

uncertainties, including statements about our anticipated plans, objectives,

intentions, effects on future financial and operating results, prospects for

sales of our products and other statements that are not historical facts. The

forward-looking statements in this release are based on current expectations,

assumptions and data available as of the date of this release and are subject to

known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to

differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including

the risks described under the "Risk Factors" section in our filings with the

Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should give careful consideration

to these risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained herein

are based on current expectations and assumptions and currently available data

and are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events or performance. You

should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained herein,

which speak only as of the date of this release. We do not undertake to update

or revise any forward-looking statements after they are made, whether as a

result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by

applicable law.



CONTACTS:



For Media and Investor Inquiries:

Karen Koski

Head of Strategy and Investor Relations

Oxford Immunotec

Tel: +1 (508) 556-1377

kkoski(at)oxfordimmunotec.com



Mark Klausner

Westwicke Partners

Tel: +1 (443) 213-0501

oxfordimmunotec(at)westwicke.com









