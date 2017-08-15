Flywire Offers Summertime Deal for International Tuition Payments with Mastercard

Promotional offer available to students in 11 countries



BOSTON, Aug. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flywire is providing students and

their families discounted prices on cross-border tuition payments made with

Mastercard this school season. The offer is available now to international

students originating from 11 countries and attending any school around the world

that offers Flywire as a preferred method for international tuition payments.

The program will help students and families take a small bite out of the high

cost of education while benefitting from the global reach and safety and

security of Mastercard.



The offer is available through September 30, 2017 to all students coming from

Australia, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Korea, Mexico, Malaysia, Russia, Saudi

Arabia, the UAE, and the United States. During this time, students will be able

to make their international tuition payments using Mastercard credit or debit

cards as the lowest cost card payment option with Flywire.



Today, there are more than five million students studying at institutions

outside of their home countries according to StudyPortals, a global education

research organization. That number is expected to grow to seven million by

2022. As international education has grown, so too has the problem of initiating

and processing cross-border tuition payments.



Flywire has built a robust business serving educational institutions around the

world since 2011 and has established its platform as the preferred solution for

international payments and receivables processing. Schools use it to offer

students and their families a highly-tailored, international payment experience

- customized by country, currency and institution. In addition, school financial

and operations teams benefit from streamlined reconciliation and tracking of

international payments. Since its founding, Flywire has processed over $5



billion in educational payments for over 1,300 schools.



"Mastercard is an iconic global brand that our client schools and their student

families trust for convenient and secure payments anywhere around the world,"

said Mike Massaro, CEO of Flywire. "We're pleased to join forces with Mastercard

on this unique offering to provide a better payment experience and pass on even

greater savings to reduce the cost of international exchange."



"Mastercard's partnership with Flywire provides a more streamlined and cost

effective way for parents and students to pay for tuition," said Linda

Kirkpatrick, executive vice president of U.S. Market Development for

Mastercard. "This promotion targets Flywire's extensive global network in the

education space, and enables new acceptance of electronic payments in a vertical

with significant opportunity for growth."



About Flywire

Flywire is a leading provider of international payment solutions, connecting

businesses and institutions with their customers on six continents. Introduced

six years ago as a way for international students to pay their tuition for

studies abroad, Flywire is now used by over 1,300 organizations across 18

countries around the world. The company processes billions in payments per year

from 220 countries and territories, via bank transfer, credit card and e-wallet

solutions, in over 120 different local currencies. Convenient, fast and secure,

Flywire's scalable platform provides currency conversion at exchange rates that

can offer significant savings when compared to home-market banks and credit card

providers. The company also supports its clients with end-to-end customer

support including multilingual servicing via phone, email, and chat, as well as

24/7 online payment tracking.



Flywire is headquartered in Boston, MA with international operations in London

and Manchester, UK; Shanghai, China; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Sydney, Australia;

and Valencia, Spain. For more information, visit www.Flywire.com.



