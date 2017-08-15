Flywire Offers Summertime Deal for International Tuition Payments with Mastercard

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Promotional offer available to students in 11 countries
BOSTON, Aug. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flywire is providing students and
their families discounted prices on cross-border tuition payments made with
Mastercard this school season. The offer is available now to international
students originating from 11 countries and attending any school around the world
that offers Flywire as a preferred method for international tuition payments.
The program will help students and families take a small bite out of the high
cost of education while benefitting from the global reach and safety and
security of Mastercard.
The offer is available through September 30, 2017 to all students coming from
Australia, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Korea, Mexico, Malaysia, Russia, Saudi
Arabia, the UAE, and the United States. During this time, students will be able
to make their international tuition payments using Mastercard credit or debit
cards as the lowest cost card payment option with Flywire.
Today, there are more than five million students studying at institutions
outside of their home countries according to StudyPortals, a global education
research organization. That number is expected to grow to seven million by
2022. As international education has grown, so too has the problem of initiating
and processing cross-border tuition payments.
Flywire has built a robust business serving educational institutions around the
world since 2011 and has established its platform as the preferred solution for
international payments and receivables processing. Schools use it to offer
students and their families a highly-tailored, international payment experience
- customized by country, currency and institution. In addition, school financial
and operations teams benefit from streamlined reconciliation and tracking of
international payments. Since its founding, Flywire has processed over $5
billion in educational payments for over 1,300 schools.
"Mastercard is an iconic global brand that our client schools and their student
families trust for convenient and secure payments anywhere around the world,"
said Mike Massaro, CEO of Flywire. "We're pleased to join forces with Mastercard
on this unique offering to provide a better payment experience and pass on even
greater savings to reduce the cost of international exchange."
"Mastercard's partnership with Flywire provides a more streamlined and cost
effective way for parents and students to pay for tuition," said Linda
Kirkpatrick, executive vice president of U.S. Market Development for
Mastercard. "This promotion targets Flywire's extensive global network in the
education space, and enables new acceptance of electronic payments in a vertical
with significant opportunity for growth."
About Flywire
Flywire is a leading provider of international payment solutions, connecting
businesses and institutions with their customers on six continents. Introduced
six years ago as a way for international students to pay their tuition for
studies abroad, Flywire is now used by over 1,300 organizations across 18
countries around the world. The company processes billions in payments per year
from 220 countries and territories, via bank transfer, credit card and e-wallet
solutions, in over 120 different local currencies. Convenient, fast and secure,
Flywire's scalable platform provides currency conversion at exchange rates that
can offer significant savings when compared to home-market banks and credit card
providers. The company also supports its clients with end-to-end customer
support including multilingual servicing via phone, email, and chat, as well as
24/7 online payment tracking.
Flywire is headquartered in Boston, MA with international operations in London
and Manchester, UK; Shanghai, China; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Sydney, Australia;
and Valencia, Spain. For more information, visit www.Flywire.com.
Media Contacts:
Tim Walsh
for Flywire
617.512.1641
timw(at)walshgroupmarketing.com
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Flywire via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://https://www.flywire.com/
Date: 08/15/2017 - 13:30
Language: English
News-ID 556629
Character count: 4792
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Flywire
Stadt: Boston
Number of hits: 45
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.