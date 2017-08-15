IGX Global Launches New Responsive Website

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
HERNDON, Va., Aug. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) today
announced that its subsidiary located in London, IGX Global, has launched a new
website at www.igxglobal.com. The responsive design helps users quickly
navigate through IGX Global's broad offerings-aligned with the company's cloud,
security, and digital infrastructure strategies.
The new website delivers a redesigned online presence and conveys the company's
brand to help customers with the digitization of their businesses and drive
transformative business outcomes. The site's intuitive navigation focuses on
the company's core competencies, with content organized by solutions, services,
security, financing, the market's top IT partners, and industry verticals. It
also incorporates predictive search capabilities and newly-aligned taxonomy for
an improved user experience.
"We are excited about our new website launch and the robust information it
provides for customers, investors, and partners to better understand our
offerings and commitment to supporting organizations' global requirements," said
Thomas Duffy, regional vice president of sales for IGX Global at ePlus. "We
have put a great deal of effort into making sure the new website highlights our
areas of strength where IGX Global holds a clear competitive advantage,
including our transformational business solutions, holistic security
methodology, and services and technical expertise, all delivered through our
lifecycle management approach."
About IGX Global, An ePlus Technology, inc. Company
IGX Global delivers an expansive scope of products and services, which spans
cloud computing, virtualization, managed hosting, software development, mobile,
systems, IP networks, and complex billing solutions. IGX Global works with a
carefully selected group of vendors and designs, deploys, and supports best-of-
breed high performance, low latency infrastructure and security solutions. IGX
Global began delivering professional services in the UK in 2005. Its vision is
to become the leading trusted advisor for all IT related solutions in EMEA.
About ePlus inc.
ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps
customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the
highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise in key
technologies from data center to security, cloud, and collaboration, ePlus
transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. Founded in 1990, ePlus
has more than 1,200 associates serving a diverse set of customers in the U.S.,
Europe, and Asia-Pac. The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology
Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call
888-482-1122, or email info(at)eplus.com. Connect with ePlus on Facebook
at www.facebook.com/ePlusinc and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ePlus.
ePlus. Where Technology Means More®.
Contact:
Kleyton Parkhurst, SVP
ePlus inc.
kparkhurst(at)eplus.com
703-984-8150
