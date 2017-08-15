IGX Global Launches New Responsive Website

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





HERNDON, Va., Aug. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) today

announced that its subsidiary located in London, IGX Global, has launched a new

website at www.igxglobal.com. The responsive design helps users quickly

navigate through IGX Global's broad offerings-aligned with the company's cloud,

security, and digital infrastructure strategies.



The new website delivers a redesigned online presence and conveys the company's

brand to help customers with the digitization of their businesses and drive

transformative business outcomes. The site's intuitive navigation focuses on

the company's core competencies, with content organized by solutions, services,

security, financing, the market's top IT partners, and industry verticals. It

also incorporates predictive search capabilities and newly-aligned taxonomy for

an improved user experience.



"We are excited about our new website launch and the robust information it

provides for customers, investors, and partners to better understand our

offerings and commitment to supporting organizations' global requirements," said

Thomas Duffy, regional vice president of sales for IGX Global at ePlus. "We

have put a great deal of effort into making sure the new website highlights our

areas of strength where IGX Global holds a clear competitive advantage,

including our transformational business solutions, holistic security

methodology, and services and technical expertise, all delivered through our

lifecycle management approach."



About IGX Global, An ePlus Technology, inc. Company



IGX Global delivers an expansive scope of products and services, which spans

cloud computing, virtualization, managed hosting, software development, mobile,

systems, IP networks, and complex billing solutions. IGX Global works with a



carefully selected group of vendors and designs, deploys, and supports best-of-

breed high performance, low latency infrastructure and security solutions. IGX

Global began delivering professional services in the UK in 2005. Its vision is

to become the leading trusted advisor for all IT related solutions in EMEA.



About ePlus inc.



ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps

customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the

highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise in key

technologies from data center to security, cloud, and collaboration, ePlus

transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. Founded in 1990, ePlus

has more than 1,200 associates serving a diverse set of customers in the U.S.,

Europe, and Asia-Pac. The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology

Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call

888-482-1122, or email info(at)eplus.com. Connect with ePlus on Facebook

at www.facebook.com/ePlusinc and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ePlus.

ePlus. Where Technology Means More®.



ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are

either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States

and/or other countries. OneCloud is a trademark of OneCloud Consulting, Inc. in

the United States and/or other countries.



Statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be deemed to

be "forward-looking statements." Actual and anticipated future results may vary

materially due to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without

limitation, possible adverse effects resulting from financial market disruption

and general slowdown of the U.S. economy such as our current and potential

customers delaying or reducing technology purchases, increasing credit risk

associated with our customers and vendors, reduction of vendor incentive

programs, and restrictions on our access to capital necessary to fund our

operations; our ability to consummate and integrate acquisitions; the

possibility of goodwill impairment charges in the future; significant adverse

changes in, reductions in, or losses of relationships with major customers or

vendors; the demand for and acceptance of, our products and services; our

ability to adapt our services to meet changes in market developments; our

ability to implement comprehensive plans for the integration of sales forces,

cost containment, asset rationalization, systems integration and other key

strategies; our ability to reserve adequately for credit losses; our ability to

secure our electronic and other confidential information; future growth rates in

our core businesses; the impact of competition in our markets; the possibility

of defects in our products or catalog content data; our ability to adapt to

changes in the IT industry and/or rapid change in product standards; our ability

to realize our investment in leased equipment; our ability to hire and retain

sufficient qualified personnel; and other risks or uncertainties detailed in our

reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information set

forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and ePlus

undertakes no duty or obligation to update this information.



Contact:

Kleyton Parkhurst, SVP

ePlus inc.

kparkhurst(at)eplus.com

703-984-8150









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: ePlus via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.eplus.com/



PressRelease by

ePlus

Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/15/2017 - 14:30

Language: English

News-ID 556630

Character count: 6334

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: ePlus

Stadt: Herndon, VA





Number of hits: 62



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease