Alert Logic Releases 2017 Cloud Security Report







Houston, Aug. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alert Logic, the leading provider

of Security-as-a-Service solutions for the cloud, today announced the

availability of its 2017 Cloud Security Report. The report analyzes customer

data from more than 3,800 Alert Logic cloud, on-premises and hybrid cloud

customers over an 18 month period, from August 1, 2015 to January 31, 2017.

Report findings are based on an analysis of more than 2 million security

incidents captured in Alert Logic intrusion detection systems and escalated by

Alert Logic Security Operations Center (SOC) analysts to its customers over 555

days, 32.5 million events associated with those incidents and 147 petabytes of

security data.



"We focused our analysis on incident types and the workloads and environments

most at risk," said Misha Govshteyn, Senior Vice President of Technical and

Product Marketing. "Cyber attackers continue to seek the weakest spots in

network defenses and businesses need to understand how they are refocusing to

take advantage of the changing attack landscape."



The Alert Logic customers in the report data set represent a broad range of

industries (452 unique SIC codes) and organization sizes, from small-to-medium-

sized businesses to large-scale enterprises. 82 percent of customer deployments

analyzed hosted workloads in the cloud - either on an Infrastructure-as-a-

Service platform or hosted private cloud - and approximately one-third

maintained on-premises or cloud hybrid infrastructure.



While the report focuses predominately on OWASP Top 10 attack methods, three

other significant categories of attack methods targeting Alert Logic customers

are examined. These include brute-force attacks, server-side ransomware and



undesirable outside reconnaissance.



Some of the top findings in the report include the following:



* Web applications are the soft underbelly of organizations. Web application

attacks accounted for 73 percent of all the incidents flagged in the 18-

month evaluation period. Web application attacks affected 85 percent of all

Alert Logic customers, with injection-style attacks such as SQL injection

leading the pack.

* Pure public cloud installations experienced the fewest security

incidents. On average, customers running applications on public cloud

platforms experienced 405 security incidents over the 18-month period while

on-premises customers experienced a 51% higher rate of security incident

escalations (612), hosted private cloud 69% higher (684) and hybrid cloud

141% higher (977).



* Server-side ransomware represented only 2 percent of total incidents. While

ransomware gets much mindshare in the cyber security industry and in media

headlines, it accounted for only a small number of observed security

incidents in the data set.



* Bad actors like content management systems and e-Commerce platforms.

Vulnerabilities in ubiquitous third-party web application components,

insecure coding practices and increases in exploit automation make content

management systems and e-Commerce platforms rich hunting grounds for hackers

targeting web applications. Attacks targeting Joomla accounted for 25

percent of total web application attacks observed followed by WordPress with

10 percent and Magento with 7 percent.



The report also examines five industry verticals - Finance Services and

Insurance; Health Services; Information Technology and Services; Production,

Manufacturing, and Logistics, and Retail and Accommodation - to pinpoint

prevalent attack vectors and patterns within those sectors.



To download a full copy of the 2017 Cloud Security Report, visit here.



About Alert Logic



Alert Logic, the leader in security and compliance solutions for the cloud,

provides Security-as-a-Service for on-premises, cloud, and hybrid

infrastructures, delivering deep security insight and continuous protection for

customers at a lower cost than traditional security solutions. Fully managed by

a team of experts, the Alert Logic Security-as-a-Service solution provides

network, system and web application protection immediately, wherever your IT

infrastructure resides. Alert Logic partners with the leading cloud platforms

and hosting providers to protect over 4,000 organizations worldwide. Built for

cloud scale, the Alert Logic patented platform stores petabytes of data,

analyses over 400 million events and identifies over 50,000 security incidents

each month, which are managed by its 24x7 Security Operations Centers. Alert

Logic, founded in 2002, is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with offices in

Austin, Seattle, Dallas, Cardiff, Belfast and London. For more information,

please visit www.alertlogic.com.



