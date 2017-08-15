Siyata Mobile to Showcase Uniden® UV350 Device at APCO 2017



Montréal, Québec - August 15, 2017 - Siyata Mobile Inc. (the "Company" or "Siyata") (TSX-V:SIM / OTCQX:SYATF) is pleased to announce that it will be showcasing its Uniden® UV350 communication device at the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials (APCO) annual conference at the Colorado Convention Centre in Denver from August 14-15.



The Uniden® UV350 is the worlds first 4G/LTE in-vehicle device and is compatible on the FirstNet Band 14 network which strongly positions Siyata to be a leading candidate for in-vehicle Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) solutions for first responder vehicles migrating to the FirstNet Network.



Marc Seelenfreund, CEO and Chairman of Siyata Mobile, commented, We are excited to showcase our Uniden UV350 4G/LTE in-vehicle device at APCO. Our devices are aimed to assure that drivers can keep their eyes on the road and hands on the wheel. We will be showing the public safety attendees our innovative next generation two-way radio system based on PoC and how this is at the forefront of driver communications and safety.



The UV350 device offers clear cellular voice calls, PoC connectivity, touch screen Android applications and more. With its extra-large 5.5 wide screen display and physical keys, the device is specifically designed for commercial vehicles ensuring safer communication for professional drivers.



According to the United States Department of Transportation, in 2015 there were over 12 million fleet vehicles in the United States. Siyata aims to be the leading provider of connected vehicle and mobile hardware solutions as these commercial fleets upgrade their communication platforms to be compatible with next generation networks, PoC solutions and other software applications.



About APCO



APCO 2017, APCO Internationals Annual Conference & Expo, is the premier event for public safety communications officials, from frontline telecommunicators to comm center managers to public safety communications equipment and services vendors. Starting August 13, APCO 2017 offers four days of educational sessions, committee meetings and special events, paired with two full days of exhibits.





About Siyata



Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Since developing the worlds first 3G connected vehicle device, Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the worlds first 4G LTE all-in-one fleet communications device in 2017. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data, and fleet management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial vehicles and fleets around the world.



Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyatas customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.



Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.



On Behalf of the Board of Directors of:



SIYATA MOBILE INC.



Marc Seelenfreund

CEO and Chairman



Investor Relations:

Arlen Hansen

Kin Communications

1-866-684-6730

SIM(at)kincommunications.com



PCG Advisory Group:

Kirin Smith, Chief Operating Officer

646.863.6519

ksmith(at)pcgadvisory.com



Sales Department:

Glenn Kennedy, VP Sales

Siyata Mobile Inc.

416-892-1823

glenn_kennedy(at)siyatamobile.com



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.









