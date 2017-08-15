HSI/Canada applauds BC government for banning trophy hunting of grizzly bears

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 08/15/17 -- The government of British Columbia has prohibited the trophy hunting of grizzly bears throughout the province and all hunting of grizzlies within the Great Bear Rainforest. The announcement, made Monday, follows a commitment by the BC New Democratic Party late last year to stop all trophy hunting of grizzlies if elected.

Rebecca Aldworth, executive director of Humane Society International/Canada, issued the following statement applauding the ban:

"Trophy hunting is a disgraceful blood sport that flies in the face of Canadian values. Monday's announcement that the BC government has prohibited trophy hunting of grizzlies is a crucial step forward in protecting these majestic animals from senseless cruelty. The decision is also in line with the views of the overwhelming majority of BC residents, including Coastal First Nations. Much remains to be clarified about the measure, and we welcome the opportunity to work with the provincial government to ensure grizzlies are truly protected from all forms of trophy hunting. The pending fall hunting season speaks to the urgency of enacting this prohibition swiftly."

HSI/Canada has campaigned to end the trophy hunt for grizzlies in BC for more than a decade. Globally, HSI has been at the forefront of a powerful movement to stop trophy hunting for good by blocking the trade in wildlife trophies, strengthening legal protections for wild animals and educating the public about the devastating impacts of trophy hunting.

