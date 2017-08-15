Business News


Elite Dangerous aliens

The Independent Defence Agency is an Elite Dangerous group dedicated to making human
occupied space a safe, fun and adventurous environment, by defending innocent CMDRs against pirates, Thargoids, and more.

ID: 556641
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - The Independent Defence Agency is an Elite Dangerous group dedicated to making human
occupied space a safe, fun and adventurous environment, by defending innocent CMDRs against pirates, Thargoids, and more.



More information:
http://yourgalaxy.org



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: thomasshaw9688
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 08/15/2017 - 16:54
Language: English
News-ID 556641
Character count: 428
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Elite Dangerous

Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Number of hits: 14

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H


I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z