Elite Dangerous aliens

The Independent Defence Agency is an Elite Dangerous group dedicated to making human
occupied space a safe, fun and adventurous environment, by defending innocent CMDRs against pirates, Thargoids, and more.
ID: 556641
(firmenpresse) - The Independent Defence Agency is an Elite Dangerous group dedicated to making human occupied space a safe, fun and adventurous environment, by defending innocent CMDRs against pirates, Thargoids, and more.
Siyata Mobile to Showcase Uniden® UV350 Device at APCO 2017
Montréal, Québec - August 15, 2017 - Siyata Mobile Inc. (the "Company" or "Siyata") (TSX-V:SIM / OTCQX:SYATF) is pleased to announce that it wi ...
Far Resources Obtains US Trading Symbol FRRSF
This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States.
August 15, 2017 - Vancouver, BC: Far Resources Ltd (CSE:FAT) (FSE:F0R) (OTC:FRRSF) (www.farresources.com) ( ...
OXFORD, United Kingdom and MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (Nasdaq:OXFD), a global, high-growth diagnostics
company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for the
management of unde ...
On-Premises Workloads Experience 51 Percent Higher Rate of Security Incidents
than Applications Running on Public Cloud Platforms
Houston, Aug. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alert Logic, the leading provider
of Security-as-a-Service solutions for the c ...