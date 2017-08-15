Elite Dangerous aliens

The Independent Defence Agency is an Elite Dangerous group dedicated to making human

occupied space a safe, fun and adventurous environment, by defending innocent CMDRs against pirates, Thargoids, and more.

(firmenpresse) - The Independent Defence Agency is an Elite Dangerous group dedicated to making human

occupied space a safe, fun and adventurous environment, by defending innocent CMDRs against pirates, Thargoids, and more.





More information:

http://yourgalaxy.org



PressRelease by

Elite Dangerous

Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/15/2017 - 16:54

Language: English

News-ID 556641

Character count: 428

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Elite Dangerous



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 14



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease