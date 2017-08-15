Andrew Darius Best Price For Promoyze Video Commercial & Animation Design Tool Launched

Promoyze, a video design software, was officially launched. Developed by professional marketer and software creator Andrew Darius, the video tool allows the accessible creation of advertisements, animations, presentations and other types of content using pre-designed customizable templates and various drag-and-drop graphic elements.

More information can be found at http://letsgolook.at/Promoyze.



With more and more users turning to the internet to find business information, digital marketing has become crucial for many businesses. Surveys indicate that online resources have been used by approximately 90% of all consumers, with Google and social media being at the top of client preferences.



Video content is far superior in terms of engagement rates to both picture and text-based content. Studies show that more than 80% of users prefer video ads to any other type of advertising, with more than half of all marketers agreeing that video marketing brings the best ROI.



The main challenge posed by video marketing is developing high-quality engaging videos. Free software often leads to unprofessional results, while options like Shakr can be relatively costly.



Promoyze was created to offer digital marketers and business owners the chance to create custom videos using a wide variety of templates. Developed as an affordable alternative to Shakr, the software is available for a one-time initial payment of $27 - $47, allowing users to create unlimited video content without any recurring fees.



The software was created for digital marketers and business owners without any experience in video design or editing. The intuitive interface allows accessible video creation based on different templates, all of which can be customized using texts, pictures, graphic elements etc.



Promoyze allows users to create advertisements, informative videos, promotional content and any other type of video materials, being a versatile solution for the needs of any digital marketer. The service is exclusively graphic-based, coming with various tutorials for effective video design.





Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website, as well as at http://muncheye.com/promoyze.





