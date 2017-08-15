OneCloud Chooses CloudGenix SD-WAN to Deliver SD-WAN Service

OneCloud augments its set of managed services with radically simple next-generation software-defined WAN from CloudGenix

(firmenpresse) - SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/15/17 -- OneCloud Networks, an industry-recognized leader in providing managed services for unified communications, networking, and mobile device management, has selected the suite of software-defined Wide Area Networking (SD-WAN) products from CloudGenix to extend its portfolio of managed services.

By partnering with CloudGenix, OneCloud can now offer its customers an end-to-end managed WAN, allowing them a host of benefits including WAN transport independence, the ability to seamlessly integrate Internet circuits in the remote office, confidence while deploying cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications, improved WAN high availability, and reduction of remote office hardware and cost.

Of the partnership with CloudGenix, OneCloud Chief Solutions Officer Haider Mirjat said, "We are excited to provide our customers with transformational WAN technology in a managed service to allow them to simplify their network, integrate heterogeneous transports, adopt the cloud, and reduce cross across the board. CloudGenix was the right choice given their top-down application-based view of the world that aligns networking with business intent."

CloudGenix CEO Kumar Ramachandran said of partnering with OneCloud, "We are excited to help OneCloud extend their product and service portfolio. OneCloud is doing a fantastic job making life easier for many trusted brands and we are delighted to partner with them to enable a world-class managed SD-WAN service."

OneCloud's managed SD-WAN service provides a host of advantages compared with other SD-WAN solutions. With OneCloud, customers enjoy a broader set of managed services including unified communications, networking, and mobile device management. The SD-WAN service from OneCloud also resonates with customers because they can think of their WAN in business terms -- choosing applications, their level of service, and which network links they should use -- rather than a disjointed set of networking configuration and low-level rules.

Allan Schwartz, EVP of PressONE, said, "OneCloud Networks is a trusted business partner. Their service and support allow us to defocus infrastructure support internally so we can focus on building our business. Our teams collaborate better and are more productive thanks to OneCloud."

The managed SD-WAN service from OneCloud Networks is generally available. For more information, please contact OneCloud Networks on their homepage at .

About OneCloud Networks

OneCloud Networks () is a game changer, providing solutions that help manage business more effectively. With a rich history in unified communications, networking, contact center, and mobile device management, OneCloud Networks is a trusted partner to some of the world's most prestigious companies, helping them streamline I/T operations, improve agility, and reduce cost.

About CloudGenix

CloudGenix () is the software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) leader, revolutionizing networking by transforming legacy WANs into a radically simplified, secure, application-defined fabric and unified hybrid WAN. Enabling application-specific, service-level agreements (SLAs), CloudGenix controls network application performance based upon application-performance SLAs and business priority. CloudGenix ION (Instant-On Network) simplifies how WANs are designed and managed, enabling customers to build "networks without networking," and achieve more than twice the performance at less than half the cost while extending data center-class security to the network edge. Founded in 2013 by a team that has delivered industry-leading products in networking, SDN, cloud, security and web-scale applications, CloudGenix serves world-class financial services, legal, retail and technology organizations.

