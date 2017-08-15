/ Oil & Gas


Crescent Point Energy Confirms August 2017 Dividend

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/15/17 -- Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point" or the "Company") (TSX: CPG)(NYSE: CPG) confirms that the dividend to be paid on September 15, 2017, in respect of August 2017 production, for shareholders of record on August 31, 2017, will be CDN$0.03 per share.

These dividends are designated as "eligible dividends" for Canadian income tax purposes. For U.S. income tax purposes, Crescent Point's dividends are considered "qualified dividends."

Crescent Point is a leading North American light and medium oil producer that seeks to maximize shareholder return through its total return strategy of long-term growth plus dividend income.

CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP.

Scott Saxberg, President and Chief Executive Officer

Crescent Point shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange, both under the symbol CPG.

Contacts:
Crescent Point Energy Corp.
Ken Lamont
Chief Financial Officer
(403) 693-0020 or Toll free (U.S. & Canada): 888-693-0020
(403) 693-0070 (FAX)

Crescent Point Energy Corp.
Brad Borggard
Vice President, Corporate Planning and Investor Relations
(403) 693-0020 or Toll free (U.S. & Canada): 888-693-0020
(403) 693-0070 (FAX)



