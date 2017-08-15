NewVoiceMedia appoints President and Chief Operating Officer to strengthen U.S. presence

(firmenpresse) - LONDON, 15 August 2017 - NewVoiceMedia, a leading global provider of cloud contact centre and inside sales technology that enables businesses to have more successful conversations, today announced that it has appointed Dennis Fois as President and Chief Operating Officer to strengthen its executive team.



Denniss responsibilities include global leadership of NewVoiceMedias marketing, product marketing and customer success functions. He brings more than 25 years of experience in international leadership strategy, sales, marketing and business development in the technology and financial services markets, including as CEO of customer engagement software provider Rant & Rave, where he launched the brand and doubled the firms revenues and profits. Prior to that, Dennis served as vice president of EMEA at E-Gain, where he redesigned the firms marketing and lead generation strategy and restructured its sales function.



Based in San Francisco, Dennis will take a lead role in accelerating NewVoiceMedias expansion in North America, pursuing a strategy focused on category leadership and deepening the value NewVoiceMedia brings to its customers. His appointment is the latest milestone in the companys continued rapid growth and success in the region, closely following its position in the Forbes 2017 Cloud 100, the publications annual list of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world.



Im incredibly excited to welcome Dennis to NewVoiceMedia, says Jonathan Gale, NewVoiceMedia CEO. His experience building global hyper-growth businesses will help us deliver on our strategy to differentiate ourselves in our marketplace and become the leading provider of cloud contact centre and inside sales technology both in North America and across the globe.



We are totally committed to helping our customers dramatically improve both their sales efficiency and the quality of their customer service by helping them leveraging their prospect and customer data in their CRM and other web-based enterprise platforms. We operate in a multi-billion dollar market that is accelerating its transition to the cloud, we have the only truly global platform that addresses the requirements of both sales and service teams, through the worlds best CRM and web API integration capabilities. It's this opportunity combined with our people and beliefs that means we can attract candidates of Denniss calibre. I'm deeply excited about how Dennis will help accelerate our already impressive growth trajectory in North America, while also helping us ensure we truly deliver value, innovation and excitement for both our customers and our employees alike.





Dennis adds, NewVoiceMedia is globally recognised as a leading provider of cloud contact centre and inside sales technology that integrates with the Salesforce Platform, enabling businesses to deliver a personalised customer service experience and drive a more effective sales team. Im very pleased to join its leadership team and support the business as we continue our rapid growth as a leading choice for cloud contact centre technology, while supporting the accelerated success of organisations worldwide.



NewVoiceMedias cloud contact centre and inside sales platform delivers more successful conversations.



The vendor's award-winning customer contact platform helps organisations worldwide build a more personal relationship with customers or prospects. It joins up all communications channels without expensive, disruptive hardware changes and plugs straight into your CRM for access to data. With its cloud environment and proven 99.999% platform availability, NewVoiceMedia ensures flexibility, scalability and reliability.



NewVoiceMedia's 650+ customers include MobileIron, Lumesse, Vax, JustGiving and Canadian Cancer Society. For more information, visit www.newvoicemedia.com or follow NewVoiceMedia on Twitter (at)NewVoiceMedia.

